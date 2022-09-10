Read full article on original website
Related
ashlandsource.com
Centerburg Old Time Farming Festival returns this weekend
CENTERBURG — Centerburg is hosting another year of its old-time farming festival, filled with a parade, live bands, food contests and the chicken dance. The theme for this year's festival is "save our farmland," festival secretary Annamarie Smith said.
ashlandsource.com
WRDL: Ashland murder case, future of farming in the county
ASHLAND — Report for America Corps Member Nathan Hart stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, September 8 for Ashland Source’s weekly segment on The Early Bird’s Word. Hart covered various topics during his interview, including new details on a fatal shooting in Ashland involving a father and son, and a two-part “Faith or Fatalism” series on farming in Ashland County.
ashlandsource.com
Poultry shows at Ashland Co. Fair cancelled due to avian flu
ASHLAND — The familiar clucking, pecking, and wing-flapping of farm birds will be missing from the upcoming Ashland County Fair after the fair board voted on Monday to cancel the poultry shows due to a local outbreak of avian flu. Last week, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) discovered...
ashlandsource.com
YMCA announces new $15 million indoor sports center to be built off I-71
BELLVILLE — Cristen Gilbert, CEO of the YMCA of North Central Ohio, thinks it’s important for all children to get the opportunity to play sports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ashlandsource.com
Nolan's Sidewalk Service: Bellville 6-year-old raising money for dirt bike
BELLVILLE -- Nolan Liberti is proof that you're never to young to start working towards your dream. The 6-year-old Bellville resident recently launched Nolan's Sidewalk Service to raise funds for his very own dirt bike.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Elks Use Grant to Help Police Division
ASHLAND — The Ashland Elks Lodge #1360 recently utilized the Ohio Elks Association Community Service Grant to purchase a new TV for the Ashland City Police Division. Previously the Police Division was using a TV from 2009 with very low resolution.
ashlandsource.com
Columbus developer agrees to purchase vacant Pump House building for $300K
ASHLAND — Ashland Mayor Matt Miller came to county commissioners Tuesday morning bearing “exciting news” regarding the Pump House District. The man behind Vision Development, Brent Wrightsel, has agreed to purchase the vacant Pump House building on Orange Street for $300,000, Miller said.
ashlandsource.com
SAE start-up loan program geared toward local FFA members
LOUDONVILLE — Area FFA students planning for their SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience) projects are encouraged to apply for funding through the SAE Start-Up Loan program to help with the costs associated with these projects. SAE’s are a time-honored part of agricultural education curriculum and help students develop agribusiness skills and leadership abilities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ashlandsource.com
Paramore brings hometown view to Ashland City Schools interim supt. job
ASHLAND — Ashland City Schools will be led by one of its own beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Ashland High School graduate Steve Paramore, Class of 1999, and the City Schools Business Manager, was selected to be the district's interim superintendent during a school board meeting last week.
ashlandsource.com
AU selected a U.S. News’ ‘Best College,’ ranked in 4 distinctive categories
ASHLAND – Ashland University has been named a “Best College” again and ranked among the top half of Regional Universities (Midwest) by the U.S. News & World Report’s highly-respected college rankings, released Monday. Ashland also landed highly on four of the publication’s distinctive lists.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Juvenile Court offers warrant amnesty day Sept. 23
ASHLAND — The Ashland County Court of Common Pleas, Juvenile Division, will be conducting a warrant amnesty day on Friday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon. On that day, any person with an outstanding bench warrant relating to a child support case may come to the Court, without fear of arrest, and the Court will address the existing bench warrant and the underlying child support case.
Comments / 0