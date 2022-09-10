ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysville, OH

Comments / 0

Related
ashlandsource.com

Centerburg Old Time Farming Festival returns this weekend

CENTERBURG — Centerburg is hosting another year of its old-time farming festival, filled with a parade, live bands, food contests and the chicken dance. The theme for this year's festival is "save our farmland," festival secretary Annamarie Smith said.
CENTERBURG, OH
ashlandsource.com

WRDL: Ashland murder case, future of farming in the county

ASHLAND — Report for America Corps Member Nathan Hart stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, September 8 for Ashland Source’s weekly segment on The Early Bird’s Word. Hart covered various topics during his interview, including new details on a fatal shooting in Ashland involving a father and son, and a two-part “Faith or Fatalism” series on farming in Ashland County.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Poultry shows at Ashland Co. Fair cancelled due to avian flu

ASHLAND — The familiar clucking, pecking, and wing-flapping of farm birds will be missing from the upcoming Ashland County Fair after the fair board voted on Monday to cancel the poultry shows due to a local outbreak of avian flu. Last week, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) discovered...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
Perrysville, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland Elks Use Grant to Help Police Division

ASHLAND — The Ashland Elks Lodge #1360 recently utilized the Ohio Elks Association Community Service Grant to purchase a new TV for the Ashland City Police Division. Previously the Police Division was using a TV from 2009 with very low resolution.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

SAE start-up loan program geared toward local FFA members

LOUDONVILLE — Area FFA students planning for their SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience) projects are encouraged to apply for funding through the SAE Start-Up Loan program to help with the costs associated with these projects. SAE’s are a time-honored part of agricultural education curriculum and help students develop agribusiness skills and leadership abilities.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
ashlandsource.com

Ashland Juvenile Court offers warrant amnesty day Sept. 23

ASHLAND — The Ashland County Court of Common Pleas, Juvenile Division, will be conducting a warrant amnesty day on Friday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon. On that day, any person with an outstanding bench warrant relating to a child support case may come to the Court, without fear of arrest, and the Court will address the existing bench warrant and the underlying child support case.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy