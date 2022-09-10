ASHLAND — The Ashland County Court of Common Pleas, Juvenile Division, will be conducting a warrant amnesty day on Friday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon. On that day, any person with an outstanding bench warrant relating to a child support case may come to the Court, without fear of arrest, and the Court will address the existing bench warrant and the underlying child support case.

