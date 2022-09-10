ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

Maryville boys' soccer starts conference play with win over Chillicothe

Maryville boys’ soccer freshman midfielder Tuan Jacobson shined for the Spoofhounds as he scored one goal and two assists to help propel Maryville to a 5-0 win against Chillicothe in the conference opener at Bearcat Pitch Sept. 13. The Spoofhounds beat the Hornets behind three goal contributions from Jacobson...
MARYVILLE, MO
Maryville football continues road to conference title against St. Pius X

After winning its first Midland Empire Conference game of the year, Maryville football will look to continue the quest for a conference title against two-year reigning conference champion St. Pius X Sept. 16 in Kansas City, Missouri. Coach Matt Webb said Pius has good coaching and coachable players, which makes...
MARYVILLE, MO
Chamber of Commerce Selects New Executive Director

There’s a new member of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce. Becky Albrecht has been selected as the chamber’s new executive director as of Aug. 17. She began her role Sept. 1. Albrecht was most recently the superintendent of Maryville R-II School District. She was superintendent of the school district for seven years and had a career in education for 30 years overall before retiring from her work in education.
MARYVILLE, MO
Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri

Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
MISSOURI STATE
Local businesses host pop-up event

Since COVID-19, small businesses have been growing rapidly. Even in Maryville, many locals and students are turning their hobbies into something others can enjoy as well. Kelsey Perry, the owner of Perrylinkle, asked three other small local businesses to come together and give Maryville a fun, large pop-up event, the Golden Days pop-up Sept. 10 at Something Borrowed. It featured Perrylinkle, Eden Coffee, the Milo Company and Harlow x Brookes.
MARYVILLE, MO
Maysville trucker demolishes big rig in crash on I-29

A Maysville truck driver was injured Monday afternoon in a Platte County rollover accident. Sixty-four-year-old Terri Munger received moderate injuries and was taken to North Kansas City Hospital. The crash occurred when the Kenworth truck traveled off the left side of a ramp 1,800 feet after the southbound I-29 exit,...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
Obituary & Services: Brian Benjamin McConkey

Brian Benjamin McConkey, 44 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Luke’s on the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. Brian was born June 4, 1978, to Benjamin and Deborah (McCabe) McConkey. He is survived by: His father, Benjamin “Benji” McConkey of Milan; Children, Bradley Taylor of Chillicothe, Brittney Van Genderen and husband Justin of Lucerne, Missouri, and Brianna Taylor of Washington, Iowa; 6 Grandchildren, Maddy, Hunter, Reveah, Embrilee, Bryson, Tatum; a brother, Billy Smith and wife Mindy of Milan; sisters, Amy Taylor of Chillicothe and Rebecca Bennett and husband Jeremy of Milan; several nieces and nephews, Tanner Graham and wife Danielle of Kansas City, Missouri, Porsha Cordray of St. Joseph, Missouri, Ethan Bennett, Khloe Bennett, Jeremy Bennett, Beckham Bennett, all of Milan.
MILAN, MO
MISSING IN KANSAS: Mary and Bob Black

A husband and wife vanished from northeast Kansas more than 10 years ago, and their disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Mary Lou and Billie ‘Bob’ Black walked out of their Atchison home on Sept. 11, 2009. According to the Topeka Capitol Journal, the two got into their blue 1990 Honda Civic and have not been seen or heard from since.
ATCHISON, KS
Inflation hits farmers as harvest season begins

Inflation. This daunting word has been trolling the news nationwide and has had a chokehold on not just the price of gas, but also farmers across Nodaway County, especially with harvest season starting soon. A farmer west of Maryville is faced with relentless challenges that are out of his control...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
Lathrop Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash

A Lathrop man was killed in a three-vehicle crash near Trimble Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as 47-year old Ryan Mosley struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 34-year old Roy Zimmer on US-169, 1 mile north of Trimble. Zimmer crossed the center line into the direct path of 65-year old Charles Bogele. Zimmer’s vehicle travelled over the top of Bogele’s, coming to rest on top of the vehicle. Bogele was pronounced dead at the scene. Zimmer and Mosley were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
LATHROP, MO
Drug Arrest In Chillicothe

A woman was arrested by Chillicothe police following a report of suspicious activity Saturday morning in the 300 block of Clay Street. According to the report a woman was seen entering a condemned house at about 8:40 am. The officers located the woman who was arrested for alleged trespassing, burglary, and possession of narcotics packaged for delivery.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Three Arrests In The Area Counties

Three arrests are reported by the Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 8:45 am, Troopers in Linn County arrested 24-year-old Olga L Costilla of Southbend Indiana for alleged driving while suspended and speeding. She was processed and released. Saturday at 4:15 pm, Troopers in Linn County arrested 41-year-old...
LINN COUNTY, MO
7-year-old boy injured in crash on Route C in Ray County

The Highway Patrol reports two Holt residents sustained moderate injuries when a car failed to stop for a stop sign and struck an embankment in Ray County on Friday morning, September 9th. Emergency medical services took the driver, 80-year-old Everett Downs, to Liberty Hospital. A private vehicle took the passenger,...
RAY COUNTY, MO
Meth arrest after Highway 2 accident

SIDNEY, Iowa – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports a methamphetamine arrest following a Highway 2 accident on Saturday, Sept. 3. A press release says deputies responded at 1:05 a.m. to a one-vehicle accident near the 195th Street intersection, where a Cadillac XTS, driven by Jay Tyler, 54 of Medford, Ore., failed to negotiate the lane changeover in the construction zone and stuck a cement barricade.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Blotters for the week of 9/15

Northwest Missouri State University Police Department. There is a closed investigation for an alcohol violation on West Seventh Street. There is a closed investigation for an alcohol violation in Hudson Hall. Maryville Police Department. Aug. 12. A summons was issued to Kelley M. Weed, 18, for a minor in possession...
MARYVILLE, MO
City Council discusses draft budget for fiscal year, includes planning for community hangar

Maryville City Council continued its discussion on the draft budget for Fiscal Year 2023 in preparation for finalizing the budget at its Sept 26 meeting. City Manager Greg McDanel spearheaded a discussion on the budget at the council’s Sept. 12 meeting noting the city’s capital improvement funds and its comprehensive plan, which includes multiple different softwares.
MARYVILLE, MO

