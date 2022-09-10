Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza LoversGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona Weather: Monsoon storm hits Phoenix, Gilbert and Chandler Sunday nightBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
How to avoid “sextortion”: Pinal officials to offer tips at documentary screening this weekendJeremy BerenPinal County, AZ
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix strip mall
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting outside a Phoenix strip mall on Tuesday night. Before 8 p.m., officers arrived near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man shot. Police say the man died at the scene. However, his name has not been released.
AZFamily
Teen boy arrested after Phoenix strip mall shooting leaves 18-year-old dead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a teen boy is in custody in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead and a woman hurt over the weekend. Officers released an update on Monday, saying the teen will be booked on multiple felony charges, including second-degree murder. His name hasn’t been released since he’s under 18.
KTAR.com
West Valley beauty shop owner accused of fatally shooting wife, her alleged lover
PHOENIX – The owner of a West Valley beauty shop was arrested Sunday after his wife and a man he believed she was having an affair with were shot dead at the salon, authorities said. Jose Jesus Rodriguez Parra called 911 to report that he’d shot two people at...
AZFamily
Multiple people injured after a shooting at a strip mall in north Phoenix
Man armed with samurai sword dies after being shot by police in west Phoenix. A man armed with a samurai sword was shot by Phoenix police outside of the Cactus Park precinct near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road Saturday afternoon. An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a...
AZFamily
Woman injured during early morning shooting in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that happened in west Phoenix on Saturday. Phoenix police say they responded to an aggravated assault report near Campbell Road and N. 59th Avenue around 6 a.m. When officers arrived, they found several adults inside of a car. One woman had been injured after a bullet grazed her shoulder.
18-year-old Caleb Rodriguez Died 4 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Queen Creek (Queen Creek, AZ)
According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Queen Creek. The officials stated that an 18-year-old is facing charges [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
AZFamily
Police release graphic video of Phoenix mass shooting that left 3 dead, 2 officers hurt
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — New graphic video released Friday shows a mass shooter opening fire at a north Phoenix hotel parking lot late last month, which left three people dead and five others hurt, including two police officers. The video shows the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Isiah Williams,...
KTAR.com
2 people arrested for allegedly shooting woman over money dispute in Scottsdale
PHOENIX — Two people were arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly shooting a woman during a verbal dispute about money earlier in the day in Scottsdale. Aron Melvin, 24, and Sincere Hooks-Lilly, 23, were arrested during a traffic stop after detectives identified them as the suspects in a shooting at a short-term rental near Hayden Road and McDowell Road around 4 a.m., the Scottsdale Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Man in critical condition after stabbing at Tempe apartment complex
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed at an apartment complex in Tempe Saturday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff Deputies were called to a Tempe apartment complex near Baseline Road and Interstate 10 at around 2 p.m. after a reported assault. When they arrived, deputies discovered a man had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
1 teen dies, 3 others injured in Queen Creek crash
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — One teenager was killed and three more were injured when the car they were driving in crashed into a wall of electrical equipment at Rittenhouse and Riggs road in Queen Creek early Saturday. The vehicle took a curve badly, a Pinal County sheriff's spokeswoman said...
KTAR.com
Police believe missing Phoenix woman was ‘violently murdered’
PHOENIX — Police are searching for a Phoenix woman who is missing after foul play was suspected, authorities said. Veronica Mondragon, 28 years old, was reported missing on July 1. Mondragon had stayed in communication with her siblings until around June 27. Her last known location was near Black...
Phoenix man killed victim because they 'would not leave his house,' police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a local man accused of fatally shooting someone outside his residence Monday night near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. Jose Estrada, 39, is facing a charge of second-degree murder after he allegedly confessed to killing a man who would not leave his property, court records show.
AZFamily
One dead, one in critical condition after crash near Queen Creek
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a single vehicle crash in Queen Creek. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 4 a.m. on Saturday that a car had crashed near the intersection of Rittenhouse and Riggs Roads, southeast of Queen Creek. When deputies arrived, they learned that the driver reportedly mis-negotiated a curve and crossed into the opposite lane. The car then hit a brick wall and some electrical equipment before coming to a stop. The electrical equipment quickly caught on fire and spread into the vehicle.
104.1 WIKY
Teen Faces Serious Charges After Sending Text Message
Mt. Vernon Police and Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after a high school student received a threatening text message. The message was sent through an app that disguises the true sender. The message alleged a shooting was going to happen the next day at Mt. Vernon High School.
KTAR.com
New York woman sentenced 4 months in prison for disrupting flight diverted to Phoenix
PHOENIX — A New York woman was sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with flight crew members on a flight that diverted to Phoenix. Kelly Pichardo, 32, of the Bronx, was also ordered to pay restitution to American Airlines in the amount of $9,123 as the flight from Dallas to Los Angeles was diverted to Phoenix as a result of the altercation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
AZFamily
Hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Tolleson had drugs in her system, police say
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman had been drinking and doing drugs before causing a deadly hit-and-run crash in Tolleson in June, new court paperwork said. Octavia Coleman, 25, was booked into jail on Tuesday, weeks after the crash. According to police, Coleman was speeding while going south...
AZFamily
Man had beat up mother before murdering 4 family members near Casa Grande, documents say
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Court documents revealed the moments leading to the death of four family members, including a five-year-old niece in an otherwise quiet Pinal County community over the weekend. According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s sister called 911 around 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon...
AZFamily
Son of Lori Vallow accused of raping woman at Mesa home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the son of Lori Vallow was arrested over the weekend after allegedly raping a woman as she told him to stop at her Mesa home. Colby Ryan, 26, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on Saturday. On Friday, just before 8 p.m., the victim...
KTAR.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink planned water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
KTAR.com
2 arrested in fatal shooting of young woman at Phoenix home
PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix said Thursday they arrested two suspects in the fatal shooting of a young woman at her home. The Phoenix Police Department said Leon Valencia Verdugo, 18, and Jesus Barrera, 22, were booked into jail during an investigation of the Wednesday morning death of Frida Valdez, 18.
