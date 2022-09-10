ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting outside a Phoenix strip mall on Tuesday night. Before 8 p.m., officers arrived near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man shot. Police say the man died at the scene. However, his name has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Teen boy arrested after Phoenix strip mall shooting leaves 18-year-old dead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a teen boy is in custody in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead and a woman hurt over the weekend. Officers released an update on Monday, saying the teen will be booked on multiple felony charges, including second-degree murder. His name hasn’t been released since he’s under 18.
PHOENIX, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Woman injured during early morning shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that happened in west Phoenix on Saturday. Phoenix police say they responded to an aggravated assault report near Campbell Road and N. 59th Avenue around 6 a.m. When officers arrived, they found several adults inside of a car. One woman had been injured after a bullet grazed her shoulder.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 people arrested for allegedly shooting woman over money dispute in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — Two people were arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly shooting a woman during a verbal dispute about money earlier in the day in Scottsdale. Aron Melvin, 24, and Sincere Hooks-Lilly, 23, were arrested during a traffic stop after detectives identified them as the suspects in a shooting at a short-term rental near Hayden Road and McDowell Road around 4 a.m., the Scottsdale Police Department said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man in critical condition after stabbing at Tempe apartment complex

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed at an apartment complex in Tempe Saturday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff Deputies were called to a Tempe apartment complex near Baseline Road and Interstate 10 at around 2 p.m. after a reported assault. When they arrived, deputies discovered a man had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

1 teen dies, 3 others injured in Queen Creek crash

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — One teenager was killed and three more were injured when the car they were driving in crashed into a wall of electrical equipment at Rittenhouse and Riggs road in Queen Creek early Saturday. The vehicle took a curve badly, a Pinal County sheriff's spokeswoman said...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
KTAR.com

Police believe missing Phoenix woman was ‘violently murdered’

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a Phoenix woman who is missing after foul play was suspected, authorities said. Veronica Mondragon, 28 years old, was reported missing on July 1. Mondragon had stayed in communication with her siblings until around June 27. Her last known location was near Black...
AZFamily

One dead, one in critical condition after crash near Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a single vehicle crash in Queen Creek. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 4 a.m. on Saturday that a car had crashed near the intersection of Rittenhouse and Riggs Roads, southeast of Queen Creek. When deputies arrived, they learned that the driver reportedly mis-negotiated a curve and crossed into the opposite lane. The car then hit a brick wall and some electrical equipment before coming to a stop. The electrical equipment quickly caught on fire and spread into the vehicle.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
104.1 WIKY

Teen Faces Serious Charges After Sending Text Message

Mt. Vernon Police and Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after a high school student received a threatening text message. The message was sent through an app that disguises the true sender. The message alleged a shooting was going to happen the next day at Mt. Vernon High School.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

New York woman sentenced 4 months in prison for disrupting flight diverted to Phoenix

PHOENIX — A New York woman was sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with flight crew members on a flight that diverted to Phoenix. Kelly Pichardo, 32, of the Bronx, was also ordered to pay restitution to American Airlines in the amount of $9,123 as the flight from Dallas to Los Angeles was diverted to Phoenix as a result of the altercation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Son of Lori Vallow accused of raping woman at Mesa home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the son of Lori Vallow was arrested over the weekend after allegedly raping a woman as she told him to stop at her Mesa home. Colby Ryan, 26, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on Saturday. On Friday, just before 8 p.m., the victim...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

2 arrested in fatal shooting of young woman at Phoenix home

PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix said Thursday they arrested two suspects in the fatal shooting of a young woman at her home. The Phoenix Police Department said Leon Valencia Verdugo, 18, and Jesus Barrera, 22, were booked into jail during an investigation of the Wednesday morning death of Frida Valdez, 18.
PHOENIX, AZ
