MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana Jimenez
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana Jimenez
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana Jimenez
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
The melting of the Doomsday Glacier poses a rising threat to cities like New York and MiamiAnita DurairajMiami, FL
Couple charged nearly $100,000 for dinner onboard cruise from Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A couple onboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas was mistakenly charged nearly $100,000 after dining at one of the ship’s specialty restaurants. According to cruisehive.com, the incident happened Sept. 5 at the ship’s Jamie’s Italian restaurant. The couple, who was...
September 2022 Community Events Calendar
Our Local 10 Community Calendar is your one-stop shop for information about free or low-cost events happening in your community. From music festivals to museum displays and everything in between, check out why South Florida is the place to be every day of the week. Friday, Sep. 16 – Monday,...
Viral video brings attention to potential dangers of climate crisis impacting South Florida
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – If this summer’s sweltering heat or the unusually quiet peak of hurricane season hasn’t convinced you, South Florida is already experiencing the effects of climate change. A new video was recently released that is meant to wake us all up to the urgency...
Man opens fire after fishing disagreement at Haulover Beach marina
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A fight over fishing led to shots being fired at the Haulover Beach marina. The victims of the shooting weren’t physically injured but they say they are now emotionally scarred. “He was walking on the grass, he ordered two of my friends on the...
Complaint leads to temporary closure of The Cheese Course
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. According to state records, no establishments in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys were ordered shut last week. All the...
Despite owner’s emotional appeal, commissioners end Virginia Key Outdoor Center lease
MIAMI – Protesters gathered outside Miami City Hall to decry a proposed homeless community on Virginia Key, ahead of Tuesday’s city commission meeting, as city commissioners moved forward with ending outspoken owner Esther Alonso’s lease on the Virginia Key Outdoor Center. The now-tabled “transition zone” plan, which...
Professional athletes tee off, raise funds for The Carey Family Foundation
PLANTATION, Fla. – The Carey Family Foundation, founded by former Miami Dolphins lineman Vernon Carey, hosted its 13th annual Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament this month. The event took place at Plantation Preserve Golf Club. Carey was joined by his family, including his son and namesake, Vernon Carey Jr. of...
The Children’s Trust turns 20
On Sept. 10, The Children’s Trust celebrated the 20th anniversary of when Miami-Dade voters overwhelmingly approved the creation of a special taxing district establishing The Trust to fund, advocate for and support children and families in the county. Since then, The Trust has helped children to grow and develop...
Charlie Crist makes campaign visit in South Florida, promises to protect LGBTQ+ community
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist made campaign stops on Wednesday in South Florida. Crist met with Wilton Manors community leaders who don’t want Gov. Ron DeSantis to get reelected. “On day one of my administration, I will sign an executive order to protect...
FPL marks record-breaking crocodile hatching season at Turkey Point
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Power & Light is marking another record-breaking American crocodile hatching season at its Turkey Point Clean Energy Center. According to a news release, FPL biologists found a new record of 33 nests this season, surpassing the previous record of 28. A total of 512...
Miami Police Department fires 18-year veteran Capt. Javier Ortiz
MIAMI – A controversial member of the City of Miami Police Department has been fired. Miami Police Capt. Javier Ortiz was an 18-year veteran of the force. The department confirmed Ortiz was terminated on Tuesday. Ortiz’s termination letter, which can be viewed at the bottom of this story, accuses...
Food for Thought: Broward College pantry helps students dealing with food insecurity
DAVIE, Fla. – A student can have a hunger for learning, but it will only go so far if they’re not receiving proper nutrition. That’s why Broward College has made solving food insecurity part of its catalog of services available to students. The Seahawk Marketplace is a...
81-year-old man reported missing in Miami
MIAMI – City of Miami police are searching for an 81-year-old man who has been reported missing. According to authorities, Jesus Serpa was last seen in the city’s Model City area wearing a red and black plaid shirt and black pants. Serpa, who has diabetes, is 5 feet,...
Caught on camera: Police seek suspect after man attacked with bat in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY,Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating video surveillance that shows a man being attacked by a suspect with a metal bat after coming home from work. The incident caught on video occurred at about 10:40 p.m., on Aug. 6, outside of the victim’s home near Southwest Fourth Street and 87 Path.
Here is how to help Haitian soccer team qualified to play in amputee World Cup
DAVIE, Fla. – Mark Selleck, a certified prosthetist in South Florida, gave a group of resilient soccer players from Haiti the VIP treatment on Monday in Davie. Selleck, the owner of the South Beach Orthotics & Prosthetics, welcomed a group of amputees who have been playing soccer with the help of crutches.
Driver hospitalized after vehicle collides with school bus in Miami
MIAMI – The driver of a white Mercedes-Benz was hospitalized Wednesday morning after their car collided with a school bus in the City of Miami, first responders confirmed. The crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. in the area of 2876 SW 37th Ave. According to City of Miami Fire Rescue...
BSO: Dealership duo defrauded company, customers out of nearly $650K
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In what deputies characterized as a “systematic, organized scheme,” two employees of a North Lauderdale car dealership are accused of selling stolen vehicles and defrauding customers and the company out of hundreds of thousands of dollars over a nearly four-year span. According to...
Tyler Van Dyke excited for opportunity to play in hostile environment at Texas A&M
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Bring on the boos. Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is looking forward to the opportunity to play in a tough environment on Saturday. The Canes will play on the road, in primetime, against Texas A&M. It’s a battle of two top 25 teams. The...
Rough arrest caught on camera, police accused of looking for trouble
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A tough takedown at a South Florida strip mall was caught on camera. Local 10 News spoke to a man who said he was roughed up by officers on Monday night in northeast Miami-Dade while trying to defend his girlfriend. “He put her at the...
Man accused of attacking fellow patient at South Florida hospital
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 63-year-old man was arrested on an attempted murder charge Tuesday after he attacked a fellow patient at a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to police, officers responded to a 911 medical call around 7:10 a.m. at South Florida State Hospital regarding...
