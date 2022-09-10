ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Click10.com

September 2022 Community Events Calendar

Our Local 10 Community Calendar is your one-stop shop for information about free or low-cost events happening in your community. From music festivals to museum displays and everything in between, check out why South Florida is the place to be every day of the week. Friday, Sep. 16 – Monday,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Complaint leads to temporary closure of The Cheese Course

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. According to state records, no establishments in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys were ordered shut last week. All the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Professional athletes tee off, raise funds for The Carey Family Foundation

PLANTATION, Fla. – The Carey Family Foundation, founded by former Miami Dolphins lineman Vernon Carey, hosted its 13th annual Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament this month. The event took place at Plantation Preserve Golf Club. Carey was joined by his family, including his son and namesake, Vernon Carey Jr. of...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

The Children’s Trust turns 20

On Sept. 10, The Children’s Trust celebrated the 20th anniversary of when Miami-Dade voters overwhelmingly approved the creation of a special taxing district establishing The Trust to fund, advocate for and support children and families in the county. Since then, The Trust has helped children to grow and develop...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami Police Department fires 18-year veteran Capt. Javier Ortiz

MIAMI – A controversial member of the City of Miami Police Department has been fired. Miami Police Capt. Javier Ortiz was an 18-year veteran of the force. The department confirmed Ortiz was terminated on Tuesday. Ortiz’s termination letter, which can be viewed at the bottom of this story, accuses...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

81-year-old man reported missing in Miami

MIAMI – City of Miami police are searching for an 81-year-old man who has been reported missing. According to authorities, Jesus Serpa was last seen in the city’s Model City area wearing a red and black plaid shirt and black pants. Serpa, who has diabetes, is 5 feet,...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Driver hospitalized after vehicle collides with school bus in Miami

MIAMI – The driver of a white Mercedes-Benz was hospitalized Wednesday morning after their car collided with a school bus in the City of Miami, first responders confirmed. The crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. in the area of 2876 SW 37th Ave. According to City of Miami Fire Rescue...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man accused of attacking fellow patient at South Florida hospital

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 63-year-old man was arrested on an attempted murder charge Tuesday after he attacked a fellow patient at a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to police, officers responded to a 911 medical call around 7:10 a.m. at South Florida State Hospital regarding...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

