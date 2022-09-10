ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Baguettes, bling and bodycon: Y2K nostalgia reigns at NY fashion week

By Chloe Mac Donnell
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vlx7A_0hpebNZt00

Fashion week is often focused on the future, but designers in New York this season are being nostalgic, with echoes of the 00s and 90s ringing around the Big Apple.

Fendi kicked off day one of fashion week with an anniversary show celebrating 25 years of the Baguette. The original It bag came to prominence in 2000 when Sex and the City’s Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw was forced at gunpoint to hand over her purple sequined version. “Give me your bag,” the robber yells. “It’s a Baguette!” wails Carrie.

In homage to the Baguette’s legacy, Fendi’s artistic director of womenswear, Kim Jones, invited friends of the fashion house including Marc Jacobs and Parker to present their own interpretation of the shoulder bag at a star-studded event. On the same day, Marc Jacobs’ subsidiary line Heaven, beloved by Gen Z, launched a campaign starring 90s TV stars such as Baywatch’s Pamela Anderson and Twin Peaks’ Kyle MacLachlan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mPol2_0hpebNZt00
Carrie Bradshaw’s ‘Baguette’ by Fendi at the V&A in London on 8 December 2020. Photograph: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

On Sunday night, Tommy Hilfiger will return to the city after a three-year hiatus. Hilfiger, who dominated the scene in the 90s, said: “This is where fashion, art, music and entertainment was all coming together when I started out … It’s the perfect expression of what we stand for as we pay homage to our roots.”

Throughout the pandemic, millennials and Gen Z embraced late-90s nostalgia and this devotion shows no sign of abating. Emily Gordon-Smith, from the trend analysis agency Stylus, has been tracking the trend. “It’s ramping up even more and becoming more nuanced,” she says. “For the youth cohort it feels like those decades were better and simpler times.”

The 90s theme is everywhere in New York. On the newsstand, W magazine celebrates its 50th anniversary with issues starring 90s models Cindy Crawford, Iman and Shalom Harlow. On billboards, Kate Moss’s daughter, Lila, features in a Calvin Klein campaign, 30 years after Moss first modelled for the brand, while Jerry Seinfeld fronts a campaign for the streetwear brand Kith. On screen, the Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That… has been recommissioned, such is the appetite for its high drama and even higher heels.

There is a notable shift towards more streamlined silhouettes, too. The British designer Roland Mouret, who has dressed everyone from the Duchess of Cambridge to Beyoncé in his signature bodycon dresses, is having a resurgence. After entering administration in 2020, his label was acquired by the SP Collection group. On the high street, Zara has launched a collaboration with the 90s designer Narciso Rodriguez. Known for his slip and sheath dresses, he delved into his archives to bring minimalism to the masses.

The trend is evident in the next generation of designers too. Take Conner Ives and Miss Sohee, who are both part of The Vanguard, an - initiative from Net-a-Porter that aims to champion and support new talent. Form-fitting silhouettes and glistening crystals feature heavily in their designs. Their references? The Y2K era they grew up in.

Behind this trend is social media. While previous generations had to wait to see their favourite celebrities in magazines, Gen Zs have an archive at their fingertips, helping them create nostalgic edits, with a string of throwback Instagram accounts such as @90sanxiety. Think Polaroid snaps of the Spice Girls and pap shots of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Secondhand sites such as Depop have created a wave of sellers who appeal to this cohort too. Some specialise in Y2K labels such as Blumarine, Morgan and Kookaï.

With brands trying to juggle issues such as sustainability, Gordon-Smith says there is often less time for creativity. “Nostalgia touchpoints are easy design cues. Even places like Zara can look at its own archives and resurrect pieces. There are so many avenues brands and consumers can explore, it’s a complete warren of nostalgia.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

A Visible Man by Edward Enninful review – the long road to Vogue

Edward Enninful’s memoir gives the impression of someone in perpetual motion. He has, after all, made the journey from refugee to the hallowed offices of Condé Nast, becoming the editor-in-chief who brought true diversity to the pages of British Vogue. Make it past the preface, notable for the number of names dropped in one particularly glitzy passage, and you’ll find a text more intimate in tone and easier to relate to, emotionally at least.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Linda Evangelista returns to runway to close Fendi show at New York Fashion Week

Supermodel Linda Evangelista returned to the catwalk for the first time in more than a decade this week.The 57-year-old closed this year’s Fendi show on Friday (9 September) during New York Fashion Week.The show marked the 25th anniversary of the Italian fashion house’s iconic Baguette bag. In commemoration, the designer unveiled a collaboration with both Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co.Evangelista walked the runway in a dramatic Tiffany blue cape gown that swept the floor as she went.The model has avoided the spotlight for more than five years after she claimed to have been left “permanently deformed” by a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Iman
Person
Marc Jacobs
Person
Shalom Harlow
Person
Kate Moss
The Associated Press

Goddess gowns, Old Hollywood glam and pink rule Emmy carpet

NEW YORK (AP) — Hannah Waddingham wore Dolce & Gabbana with bedazzled high top sneakers on her feet Monday while Elle Fanning went Old Hollywood in a gown designed by Sharon Long of her show, “The Great,” as glamour returned to the Emmys in sticky Los Angeles humidity. Waddingham, from “Ted Lasso,” showed off her comfy white shoes beneath her corseted strapless pink look. Fanning, her hair in a pinned-back bob, said she wanted to honor the creatives on her show that provided her with her first Emmy nod. Fanning’s look was black and pink, embellished at the chest. “I’ve always been inspired by the Old Hollywood glam of the ’50s,” Fanning said. Sheryl Lee Ralph of “Abbott Elementary” had a fashion faux pas before arriving at the Emmys.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#Fashion Design#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#New York Fashion Week#The Big Apple#Womenswear#Twin Peaks#V A
The Guardian

Rather than sink Donald Trump, the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid could save him

Donald Trump did nothing wrong! The longsuffering martyr and former US president is so keen to let us all know that he’s the innocent victim of yet another witch-hunt that he keeps broadcasting juicy details about his legal troubles on his social media platform Truth Social. “Wow!” he announced on Monday. “In the raid of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else.”
POTUS
TVOvermind

Fifty Shades Of Grey Actress Dakota Johnson Isn’t Happy With Being Dragged Into The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Situation

The world was fascinated with the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard situation in May. To recall, this whole thing started when Amber Heard accused Depp of being abusive throughout their marriage. For a while, it appeared that the public was on her side following the shocking judgment of the libel lawsuit in the United Kingdom against News Group Newspapers, which was the company publishing The Sun. The newspaper claimed that Depp was a “wife beater'” in an April 2018 article. Depp’s career took a massive downturn following that disappointing loss, with the most notable being that he had to re-sign from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
The Guardian

Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules

Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

442K+
Followers
100K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy