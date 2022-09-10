Read full article on original website
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Swimsuit Photos
A onetime UFC star, Paige VanZant is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and Bare Knuckle Fighting. In addition to her work as a fighter, VanZant is also a well-established social media presence. She has amassed over three million followers on her Instagram account alone. VanZant has developed a knack...
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 9/12 WWE Raw
Just weeks after losing the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY have redeemed themselves. On the September 12 episode of WWE Raw, the Damage CTRL duo defeated the team of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. This is the first time that either woman has held the belt, although both women have held the NXT version of the belts.
WWE Raw Results (09/12) - Edge Vs. Dominik Mysterio, Johnny Gargano Vs. Chad Gable, New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on September 12, 2022, coming to you from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon!. Edge seeks retribution against former ally Dominik Mysterio as the two face off in singles competition. Edge formed Judgment Day with Damian Priest during WrestleMania 38. Rhea Ripley joined the group shortly after, but the pair betrayed him after aligning themselves with new leader Finn Balor in June. Edge found back-up with The Mysterios, but Dominik shocked the world after he betrayed Edge and his father to officially join Judgment Day during Clash At The Castle. Will Edge be able to get his revenge tonight?
Sami Zayn Feels Like He Is Almost The Son Of A WWE Hall Of Famer
Over the past two years, "The Tribal Chief", Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, has run rampant over WWE. During his reign, "The Head of the Table" has recruited his Wise Man Paul Heyman, his cousins the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and most recently, former "NXT 2.0" star and Reigns' cousin Solo Sikoa. However, despite family being central to the identity of The Bloodline, there is another man in their ranks, an "honorary Uce" if you will.
Jake Paul sends warning to Nate Diaz after finishing UFC deal: 'I'll slap the Stockton out of him'
LOS ANGELES – Jake Paul is down to throw hands with Stockton’s finest. The YouTuber turned professional boxer is interested in fighting MMA star Nate Diaz – who just fought out his UFC contract this past Saturday with a submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
Sasha Banks Provides Update On Her Plans For The Future
Sasha Banks still has yet to make her reported return to WWE, but she recently joined the "Star Wars" podcast "Ahch-To Radio" to discuss her role in "The Mandalorian." While the conversation centered on her "Mandalorian" character, Koska Reeves, and Banks' experience of joining the "Star Wars" universe, host Alden Diaz did ask Banks about her upcoming plans for the future.
WRESTLING RUMORS: Triple H To Push 42 Year Old WWE Star
He’s next? There are a lot of stars in WWE but there are only so many spots to go around. Different wrestlers get their chance to move up the ladder and it can be interesting to see what happens when someone new gets a chance. With all of the regime changes taking place backstage in WWE, it makes sense that some stars would be getting a fresh start and that seems to be happening with an established veteran.
Steve Austin Names WWE's Biggest Draw Other Than Roman Reigns
Within today's WWE, Steve Austin views Brock Lesnar as wrestling's equivalent to the gift that keeps on giving. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Austin beamed when asked for his opinion about Lesnar's return to WWE. "Love Brock Lesnar," Austin said. "That guy's been in the game forever....
The Miz - Dexter Lumis Storyline Takes Bizarre Turn On WWE Raw
WWE took The Miz – Dexter Lumis storyline to a whole new level on the 9/12 episode of "WWE Raw." Having been tormented – and kidnapped on two occasions – by Lumis over the past month or so, The Miz refused to show up at the Moda Center in Portland for this week's show, with WWE airing a pre-taped interview from his home. The segment began with The Miz and his two children, Madison and Monroe, playing the piano and spending some quality family time. Maryse then walked in, reminding her husband that they have a "huge premiere" to attend. However, a reluctant Miz asked his wife if she was comfortable leaving the home, alluding to the threat posed by Lumis. This led to Maryse asking Miz if "it's really about that freak" while reminding him that they have a foolproof security system in place, including security guards and surveillance cameras, and that Lumis – even if he wanted to – could never invade their home.
WATCH: Huge Title Fight Takes Place After Monday Night Raw
There’s more to come. Monday Night Raw has been WWE’s flagship television show for the better part of thirty years. So many of the most famous moments that WWE fans can remember in this generation have taken place on the show and there is nothing to suggest that it is going to stop anytime soon. Going to a show is a special feeling, especially when you get a bonus after the show is over.
WWE Releases Medical Update on Edge Following The Judgment Day’s Attack
– Matt Camp shared a medical update from WWE on Edge on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. According to Camp, Edge has suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain. The Judgment Day laid waste to Rey Mysterio and Edge following Edge’s match with Dominik Mysterio on last Monday’s show.
WWE Star Makes Surprise NXT Appearance, Wins North American Title
Well that’s a surprise. There are a lot of talented wrestlers in WWE and it can be interesting to see what they are all doing from week to week. To make things even more complicated, there are multiple unique rosters in WWE, some of which are on a higher level than others. NXT is the official WWE developmental roster and a call up can be a great thing for a wrestler’s career. This time though, things are a little more confusing.
UFC Fighter Elias Theodorou Dead at 34 After Cancer Battle
The MMA world is mourning the loss of one of its stars. Elias Theodorou, a Canadian mixed martial artist, who also competed for the UFC throughout his career, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 34 after a private battle with liver cancer. Theodorou's rep confirmed the tragic news to a TSN broadcaster, who shared the statement on social media.
UFC・
WWE star has officially turned babyface
PWInsider is reporting that WWE is now officially listing Kevin Owens as a babyface on their internal roster. The face turn was obvious but had not officially been acknowledged until recently. Owens is being pushed as one of the top faces of the Raw brand. Last night on Raw, he...
Claudio Castagnoli Reveals Why He Left WWE
For years Claudio Castagnoli competed in WWE as Cesaro, but his contract expired months ago and he decided to part ways with the company. Rumors of Claudio’s impending AEW debut started making the rounds, and he officially joined the company when he wrestled his first match for All Elite Wrestling at Forbidden Door back in June.
Look: Former WWE Star Reveals Terrifying Health Scare
Former WWE star Eva Marie had a harrowing experience with nature recently. Marie, whose real name is Natalie Eva Marie, shared on TikTok Saturday that she was hospitalized over Labor Day Weekend after being bitten by fire ants and suffering an allergic reaction. "When you have a massive allergic reaction...
The Judgment Day Tries To Recruit New Member On WWE Raw
A week after officially welcoming Dominik Mysterio, The Judgment Day tried to add another member on the 9/12 episode of "WWE Raw" in Portland, Oregon. During the opening segment of the show, Seth Rollins stressed that he had no intention of giving Matt Riddle a rematch and that he had his eyes set on winning championship gold in WWE. However, Riddle charged down to the ring and a brawl ensued between the bitter rivals. Once Rollins managed to escape to the back, Finn Balor & Damian Priest of The Judgment Day approached the ring to confront Riddle.
Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how he would have handled the AEW All Out post-show media scrum situation where CM Punk started taking shots at Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Bischoff said that he would have snatched the mic away from Punk, and noted that Tony Khan created these issues backstage, adding that Cody Rhodes leaving AEW was a sign of how bad the problems had gotten. He also compared the situation to Warrior going way over his allotted time during his first WCW promo. Highlights from his comments are below.
Wardlow Acknowledges Changes Moving Forward
Wardlow wants the wrestling world to know that he plans on taking his momentum back. Wardlow is the reigning AEW TNT Champion and while many within the business feel he can become a huge draw, he was a bit hindered by the situation with MJF. The talk going into the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May was whether or not MJF would attend after he reportedly contemplated walking out of the company.
