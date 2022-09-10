The Enterprise garners a pair of N.C. Press Awards

The Enterprise is once again an award-winning newspaper.

The N.C. Press Association recently announced award winners for the 2021-2022 year and among them was The Enterprise News Editor Deborah Griffin, as well as Eastern North Carolina Living magazine.

Griffin won second place in Religion and Faith Reporting for her story in Eastern North Carolina Living about All Souls Mission in Columbia.

“I feel honored to receive this award. It is great that the North Carolina Press Association recognizes journalists and photojournalists in the smaller markets, who work hard to produce high-quality content in community newspapers — against mounting odds,” Griffin said.

The story was part of the magazine’s Faith edition.

“Deborah’s story was exceptional,” Group Editor Thadd White said. “She was able to work with an interpreter to share the story of a non-English speaking congregation. It took exceptional work on her part and the participation of a wonderful group of people.”

In addition to Griffin’s individual honor, the staff of The Enterprise was honored for the July 2021 edition of Eastern North Carolina Living. The edition – Get Outside & Play – was judged to be the third best magazine in the division across North Carolina.

The magazine is edited by White and staff members include Griffin, Rocky Mount Telegram Sports Editor Jim Green, Chowan Herald Staff Writer Tyler Newman, Bertie Ledger-Advance Staff Writer John Foley and Rocky Mount Telegram Staff Writer John Walker.

The magazine is published by Kyle Stephens and designed by Becky Wetherington and Michelle Leicester. The advertising staff is led by Lou Ann Van Landingham, as well as Kelly Ayscue, Chris Taylor and Bryan Wilson.

Story and column contributors included Sandy Carawan, Sarah Davis, Sylvia Hughes, Gene Motley, Andy Cockrell, the Rev. Webb Hoggard, Lewis Hoggard, Jason Sessoms, Kelly Grady, Sarah Hodges Stalls, Judy Jeanette, David Friedman and Donna Marie Williams.

“This was one of our favorite magazines,” White said. “We were just beginning to come out of the pandemic, and we took time to let people know places they could get outside. At the time, everything had not reopened, but most outdoor places were available. It was fun for our staff and, hopefully, beneficial to our readers.

“The staff and contributors of the magazine make it possible,” he continued. “They work hard, travel to places they aren’t accustomed to and deliver good work for our readers. Add to that, a wonderful sales staff, excellent graphic designers and printers that do an excellent job and you can see why the magazine is a success.”

Stephens echoed those thoughts.

“Our staff works very hard producing not only a community newspaper for Martin County, but a magazine of which we are incredibly proud,” he said. “My commendations to the staff for a job well done.

“Deborah’s story was a stand-out for the magazine and we knew that when we first published it,” he continued. “I am glad the judges appreciated her work as much as we did. As for Eastern Living, we think it is one of the best magazines in the state and I’m grateful to our staff and contributors for all they do.”

Other Adams Publishing Group newspapers earning honors included the Bertie Ledger-Advance, the Perquimans Weekly, The Daily Advance, The Daily Reflector, the Duplin Times and the Rocky Mount Telegram.