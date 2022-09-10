Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
Visiting Maryland? Classic Local Dishes You Have to TryKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Maryland TerrapinsThe LanternCollege Park, MD
Man Disappears 3 Days Before He's Set To TestifyJeffery MacCatonsville, MD
Police Refuse To Take Stalker Case Seriously Until Woman Goes Viral On Twitter— The Disturbing Case Of Aziza MurphyMary Holman
Related
The Orioles are nearing a record turnaround. Brandon Hyde’s players believe he should be AL Manager of the Year.
When Jordan Lyles’ free agency began pointing toward Baltimore, he started hearing insights about his potential new manager from connections they shared in the game. His initial impressions of Brandon Hyde had been “hard-nosed” and “a little rough around the edges,” gained from a distance last year as the veteran right-hander watched highlights of Hyde having a swear-filled spat with Toronto ...
‘Emotionally I was way over the top’: Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright’s initial reaction as they broke MLB battery record
The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the most successful franchises in the 21st century. Since the 2000 season, the Cardinals have only finished with a losing record only once, a 78-84 record in 2007, perennially being in the playoff hunt despite a revolving cast of stars. However, through all that roster turnover, one pair has been a staple of the Cardinals’ identity for the past 16 years – starter Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina.
Albert Pujols hits insane milestone as he continues march to home run no. 700
On the night that two of his teammates made history, St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols decided to join in on the fun. No, Pujols was not able to add to his career home run total to move closer to homer no. 700, but he did reach a new career milestone that only two others […] The post Albert Pujols hits insane milestone as he continues march to home run no. 700 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run
The Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched an MLB playoff spot on Monday. Star outfielder Mookie Betts has been a key piece to the puzzle all season long. He took some time to discuss Cody Bellinger, a former MVP who has struggled throughout the 2022 campaign, per Sports Illustrated. “Belly (Bellinger) will be Belly, he’ll be […] The post Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lamar Jackson makes end-all statement about Ravens contract situation
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson made a final statement on his uncertain contract situation with the team. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, Jackson said he is done discussing his contract. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson were unable to come to an agreement ahead of the regular season....
Dave Roberts sings intriguing tune after latest Craig Kimbrel blown save in Dodgers loss
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks on a three-run, walk-off home run from Sergio Alcantara. It was his only hit of the day and it came off of Craig Kimbrel. Although only two of the runs were earned because of the extra-innings rule that allows for an extra base runner, it was […] The post Dave Roberts sings intriguing tune after latest Craig Kimbrel blown save in Dodgers loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets make egregious history not seen in 54 years after getting swept by the Cubs
The New York Mets are still atop the NL East with an 89-55 record, but they need every win they can get especially with the Atlanta Braves closing in on them. Holding a precarious half-game lead over the Braves, the Mets missed a golden opportunity to widen the gap after getting swept by the 61-82 Chicago Cubs, unable to collect a victory despite playing in the friendly confines of Citi Field.
Angels’ loss to Guardians places them in rare territory, adds fuel to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani trade rumors
The Los Angeles Angels clinched their seventh consecutive losing season following their 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. Angels reporter Taylor Blake Ward revealed that the Halos entered unfortunate and rare company as a result of the loss. “Angels clinched their seventh consecutive losing season today, it is tied with […] The post Angels’ loss to Guardians places them in rare territory, adds fuel to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jose Ramirez drops truth bomb on Guardians amid AL Central lead over White Sox, Twins
Jose Ramirez does not care what the Cleveland Guardians’ organization strategy is. He knows that a team full of talented players can get the job done. Ramirez dropped a truth bomb on the Guardians following their second consecutive series sweep on Wednesday, per Bally Sports. “In reality, we’re in...
Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022
Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants make decision with Zach Littell after he disrespected Gabe Kapler
The San Francisco Giants have taken action. Just one day after relief pitcher Zach Littell disrespected manager Gabe Kapler when he approached the mound to take him out of the game, the club has made a roster decision on the veteran hurler. Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic has the details. RHP Zach Littell, who apologized […] The post Giants make decision with Zach Littell after he disrespected Gabe Kapler appeared first on ClutchPoints.
White Sox plans for Elvis Andrus when Tim Anderson returns, revealed
The Chicago White Sox season has been marred with one injury after another. All Star shortstop Tim Anderson was placed on the 15-day injured list after having surgery in early August to repair a sagittal band tear in his middle finger on his left hand. The injury prompted the White Sox to sign veteran Elvis Andrus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Kyle Stowers sitting Wednesday for Orioles
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. Austin Hays will move to left field in place of Stowers and lead off the order. Anthony Santander will be in the other corner of the outfield and bat out of the cleanup spot. Jesus Aguilar will replace Stowers in the lineup to be the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
FOX Sports
MLB Playoff Watch: Dodgers clinch NL West as Mets and Braves battle
With a few weeks left to go, the same two questions remain in the National League playoff race: Will the Mets or the Braves win the East, and can the Brewers make a push for a final wild card?. The West had been a foregone conclusion for months, and the...
Drew Brees’ net worth
When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
The major Ronald Acuna Jr effect on Braves’ William Contreras, revealed
Ronald Acuna Jr’s injury is reportedly playing a role in William Contreras’ playing time for the Atlanta Braves. A twitter user asked why Contreras, who’s only had 3 starts during the month of September, is not receiving adequate playing time. CBS fantasy baseball writer and podcaster Scott White shared an interesting response to the question. […] The post The major Ronald Acuna Jr effect on Braves’ William Contreras, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Toronto Blue Jays host the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday
Tampa Bay Rays (79-63, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-62, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-9, 3.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 179 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -141, Rays +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM...
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Dodgers win NL West
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Tuesday evening's games. NL WEST. The...
MLB・
Frank Thomas’ take on blockbuster Juan Soto acquisition will be cause for Padres’ concern
The San Diego Padres are hanging on for dear life in the playoff race. With a 78-65 record, the Padres’ lead for the third and final NL Wild Card berth over the Milwaukee Brewers is at a mere two games. The blockbuster addition of Juan Soto near the trade deadline was supposed to catapult the Padres into title contention, but Chicago White Sox legend Frank Thomas, in particular, is worried about how Soto hasn’t hit the ground running in San Diego.
masnsports.com
Nats give up Little League homer in loss to Orioles (updated)
With the all-important and definitely real prize of the MASN Cup on the line, the Nationals could neither hold a close lead nor produce a late rally against their rivals from Baltimore. After splitting two games at Camden Yards in June and dropping the Washington opener here last night, the...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
110K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0