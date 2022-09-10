Consider the costs of adopting a pet before proceeding

Owning a pet can bring a family much joy, but taking care of a dog, cat or other animal comes with significant costs too.

Unfortunately, this year, many pet owners have found themselves in a heartbreaking situation, forced to give up their pets for financial reasons.

Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina (BBB) wants to make sure consumers know the full cost of investing in a pet.

“Bringing an animal into your home that is dependent on you is a big responsibility,” said Mallory Wojciechowski, president and CEO of BBB. “Consumers need to be sure they are financially prepared to take on pet ownership before making that decision.”

If one is thinking about taking home an adorable furry friend, the BBB suggests checking the budget first. According to the American Kennel Club, dog owners can expect to spend about $15,000 over the lifetime of their pet.

Here are the costs one should consider before getting a new dog, cat, bird or other pet.

BBB Tips On Calculating The Cost of A Pet

Consider the initial investment. Any new pet comes with substantial expenses. For example, if you purchase a puppy from a breeder, you can expect to spend anywhere from $500 to $2000 or more. Purebred cats can be costly too. If you don’t have your heart set on a specific breed, you can cut costs by adopting a mixed breed pet from a shelter, but there will still be a modest expense, usually in the $50 to $200 range. After the purchase cost, factor in your pet’s first vet visits, which may include vaccines and boosters, deworming, and spaying or neutering.Factor in food. Standard food for dogs or cats will cost you a few hundred dollars a year. However, if your pet develops a food allergy, expect to pay more for a prescription diet.Budget for veterinary visits. All pets need an annual exam and vaccinations. Some pets will need annual checks for parasites and deworming too. These visits average about $160 for cats and $225 for dogs. Of course, the price for a yearly vet visit will vary depending on where you live, so be sure to check with your local veterinarians.Know the cost of preventative medical care. Most dogs and cats need flea, tick, and heartworm prevention. Budget for the cost of preventive medical care when planning for a pet. Purchasing preventative medications can save you a big bill on medical care down the road.Think about grooming. If your pet needs regular grooming, such as nail trims, baths, and haircuts, find out how much you can expect to spend by calling local groomers and asking about pricing. Ask them how often you should plan to have your specific breed of animal groomed.Don’t forget the extras. Plan for miscellaneous expenses, such as licenses, toys, treats, obedience classes, replacing damaged furniture, and more. Check out this list for more unexpected expenses of owning a pet.Have an emergency fund. Even if you have a healthy pet, know that emergencies can arise. It’s wise to keep an extra $1,000 to $2,000 in an emergency fund specifically for surprise vet bills, which can be costly if emergency treatments or surgery are needed.Consider pet insurance. Pet Insurance can cover unexpected vet bills and sometimes wellness visits, but plans and coverage vary greatly. Do your research to find out if there is a pet insurance plan that could work well for you and your pet.Consider adoption or fostering. Many local shelters are looking for fosters to help relieve animal stress and reduce overcrowding at their facilities. Fostering and adoption is often a much more affordable option than buying from a breeder.

Review these budgeting tips as you create a financial plan to care for your pet. Find a pet sitter and or groomer near you.

Avoid getting scammed when purchasing a pet and pet supplies by reading about common pet scams. If you spot a pet scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker and help build consumer awareness about the danger.

