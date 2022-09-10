Armchair Traveler Series returns for 15th incarnation

Now in its 15th year, the Armchair Traveler Series at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is returning this month.

A long-running series – hosted by the local Friends of the Library – that seeks to provide the community with educational talks and programs, this year’s lineup ranges from history to the environment.

The programs will be held at 5:30 p.m. every Monday from Sept. 12 to Oct. 17 in the upstairs meeting room of the library.

Beginning this year’s series is a talk provided by State Rep. Ed Goodwin (R-Chowan) on the future of ferries sailing across Albemarle Sound. Goodwin was instrumental in securing funding to jumpstart the upcoming Harbor Town Ferry project and is the former Director of the N.C. Ferry Division.

Goodwin will also speak on the history of the local herring industry and its prominence in Edenton.

The next week features a program from Ellen Colodney on native plants and waterways. Colodney, founder and CEO of Wetland Plants Inc. will share her expertise on local native plants and the importance of incorporating them into gardens and along waterways.

Following Colodney’s talk is a visit on Sept. 26 from Ranger Katie Sanford with the Great Dismal Swamp State Park. Sanford will discuss the swamp’s history and impact on the northeast North Carolina region.

Native son and local attorney Sambo Dixon will take to the podium the week after to talk about the ongoing purchase of Hayes Plantation by the state of North Carolina to be added to State Historic Sites.

Oct. 10 will introduce Gerald Thomas of Bertie County to give a program on the naval occupation by Union forces of the Albemarle Sound during the Civil War. His published works tell the story of how Union forces captured Roanoke Island in 1862 and gunboats visited Edenton.

The final week of the series will welcome Nevis Leary of Roper. Leary is a crew member on the CSS Albemarle replica and is also involved in Civil War reenactments. Leary will discuss the CSS Albemarle and the role of ironclads in the Albemarle Sound and its surrounding rivers.

Lucy Daniels and Lee Lolkema will be co-chairs of the event. For more information, contact Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library at (252) 482-4112.