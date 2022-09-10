ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barren County, KY

k105.com

Leitchfield police arrest man for his fourth DUI in less than four years

Leitchfield police have arrested a man for his fourth DUI since December 2018. Monday night at approximately 11:50, the Leitchfield Police Department was informed by Central Dispatch of a reckless driver approaching Leitchfield on the eastbound Western Kentucky Parkway. LPD Sgt. Keith Harrell responded and made contact with a Toyota...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wnky.com

WCSO: Car intentionally drove into apartment complex

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office stated it is working an incident involving a car crashing into an apartment. The sheriff’s office stated the car “intentionally ran into the apartment complex” on Rocky Court in Bowling Green multiple times. No further information...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wvih.com

Irvington Man Pleads Guilty In Shooting

A man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a 2017 shooting incident in Breckinridge County. Christopher Lee Stone of Irvington entered a plea in Breckinridge Circuit Court to a count of reckless homicide in connection to the shooting death of Nicholas Lee Ford of Brandenburg. According to a...
IRVINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

Several indicted by Adair County grand jury

Several individuals were indicted by an Adair County grand jury earlier this month. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Brandon Polk on charges of identity theft, falsely reporting an incident, criminal littering, and being a persistent felony offender. Brittany R. Dunn on charges of possession of a controlled substance first...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Juvenile mother, infant missing from Glasgow

GLASGOW — Police are searching for a missing juvenile and her infant child. Glasgow Police said Oneyda Martinez, 16, went missing Monday, Sept. 12, near Belfast Way. Martinez is a Hispanic female and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans. Her child Jennifer Martinez is also missing.
GLASGOW, KY
935wain.com

Sheriff’s Office Arrests Two Adair County Men On Felony Possession Of Meth, Hindering Apprehension Charges

On Sunday, September 11th, 2022, Adair County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Tweedy investigated an incident on Dean Woods Road, 14 miles south of Columbia. As a result of the investigation, 29 year old Schyler KJelsen was arrested on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance (1st degree Methamphetamine), Tampering with Physical Evidence and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Elizabethtown Police installing surveillance cameras to read license plates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown will soon have new surveillance cameras around town thanks to a generous donation. The Elizabethtown Police Department is working to get the new cameras ready to specifically read license plates. Details of the program are still being worked out, but Lowe's made a $5,000 donation to the plan to get it going.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Sept. 5, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Sept. 6 – Sept. 14, 2022. Bethany N. Smith, 29, of Etoile, and Joel G. Dooley, 41, of Edmonton. Sept. 7, 2022:. Stephanie J. Bewley, 45, of Glasgow, and Brian P. Reece,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

LPD officer spots wanted Leitchfield woman walking down street. Suspect arrested on multiple drug charges.

A sharp-eyed Leitchfield police officer arrested a wanted Leitchfield woman on drug charges after spotting the suspect walking down a street. On Friday morning at approximately 9:20, LPD Officer DJ Newton spotted 46-year-old Angela R. Lemons walking south on South Clinton Street. Newton knew Lemons “based on previous contacts” and was aware she had a warrant for her arrest, according to the arrest citation.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wvih.com

WKU Student Charged After Bomb Threat

Officials investigated a bomb threat, made via social media, in the area of Parking Structure 2 at Western Kentucky University Wednesday morning. WKU students received an alert saying there was a potential explosive device found on campus near Cherry Hall. However, ATF determined the material found on campus was construction related and posed no threat to the campus. Classes resumed at 1:50 p.m.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Barren Co. accident

BARERN COUNT, Ky. – Kentucky State Police has released further details surrounding a fatal accident yesterday near Cave City. KSP Post 3 received a request shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. KSP stated the scene was located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City area.
CAVE CITY, KY
WBKO

Allen County inmate captured 3 hours after escape

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - An Allen County Detention Center inmate was captured hours after he escaped from the jail Monday morning. According to the jail website, Hayden Burton, 28, was arrested on multiple drug charges. Police said Burton escaped from the jail around midnight Monday morning and have not determined...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Helicopter Recovered from Lake Cumberland

(LEX 18) — A helicopter that crashed into Lake Cumberland back in 2002 has been found and pulled out of the water. The chopper crashed and sank while trying to get closer to the water near Jamestown. A photographer was on board and the NTSB found that the helicopter went down while the pilot tried to get closer to the poker run. The pilot and passenger both escaped.
JAMESTOWN, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man passes away after house fire Friday night

A Russell Springs man passed away following a house fire that occurred off West Highway 80 Friday evening. According to the Russell Springs Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a home located at 2164 West Highway 80 at around 8:30 p.m. Fire officials said the homeowner, 72-year-old Phillip Justice, passed...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell County woman flown to UK after single-vehicle accident last week

A Russell County woman was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital following a single-vehicle collision last week. The accident occurred last Tuesday near the Russell County/Casey County line on Highway 127 when 58-year-old Deborah Hall was traveling north on Highway 127 and reportedly hydroplaned, causing her to lose control of her 2007 Chevy Silverado. Hall then left the roadway and struck an embankment.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Former social worker’s reporting charges expected to be dismissed

GLASGOW — Charges are expected to be dropped with prejudice for a former social worker in Barren County charged with failure to report child neglect or abuse. Lanita A. Neal of Glasgow was charged earlier this year after Glasgow Police investigated an incident that allegedly happened in her Market Street home in November 2021. The incident involved a sexual crime involving juveniles, and police alleged she attempted to quieten any reports to police.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green Police investigate theft at Funky Bean

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating after a reported theft at a local coffee shop. A phone call regarding a theft at Funky Bean around 2:15 p.m. Police said the suspect went through the back door, and grabbed the cash register. As of now, police are...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wvih.com

Magistrates Work Through Lengthy Agenda

Members of Meade County Fiscal Court worked through a lengthy agenda during their regular meeting Tuesday (9/13) night. The court went straight into the business session after no public comments were offered. Magistrates approved the health insurance rates for 2023 as presented by John Beavin. Beavin said that the plans for the upcoming year had additional preventative programs included and the rate was a 6.95 percent increase over the current year.
MEADE COUNTY, KY

