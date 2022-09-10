Read full article on original website
Related
k105.com
Leitchfield police arrest man for his fourth DUI in less than four years
Leitchfield police have arrested a man for his fourth DUI since December 2018. Monday night at approximately 11:50, the Leitchfield Police Department was informed by Central Dispatch of a reckless driver approaching Leitchfield on the eastbound Western Kentucky Parkway. LPD Sgt. Keith Harrell responded and made contact with a Toyota...
wnky.com
WCSO: Car intentionally drove into apartment complex
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office stated it is working an incident involving a car crashing into an apartment. The sheriff’s office stated the car “intentionally ran into the apartment complex” on Rocky Court in Bowling Green multiple times. No further information...
wvih.com
Irvington Man Pleads Guilty In Shooting
A man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a 2017 shooting incident in Breckinridge County. Christopher Lee Stone of Irvington entered a plea in Breckinridge Circuit Court to a count of reckless homicide in connection to the shooting death of Nicholas Lee Ford of Brandenburg. According to a...
k105.com
Ohio Co. felon arrested with loaded gun, meth, after ‘staggering down’ Beaver Dam street
An Ohio County felon has been arrested with a loaded handgun and methamphetamine after “staggering down a street in Beaver Dam,” according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday afternoon, Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force personnel observed 30-year-old Tiffany Rosado, of Cromwell, “staggering down a street in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakercountry.com
Several indicted by Adair County grand jury
Several individuals were indicted by an Adair County grand jury earlier this month. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Brandon Polk on charges of identity theft, falsely reporting an incident, criminal littering, and being a persistent felony offender. Brittany R. Dunn on charges of possession of a controlled substance first...
wcluradio.com
Juvenile mother, infant missing from Glasgow
GLASGOW — Police are searching for a missing juvenile and her infant child. Glasgow Police said Oneyda Martinez, 16, went missing Monday, Sept. 12, near Belfast Way. Martinez is a Hispanic female and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans. Her child Jennifer Martinez is also missing.
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Two Adair County Men On Felony Possession Of Meth, Hindering Apprehension Charges
On Sunday, September 11th, 2022, Adair County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Tweedy investigated an incident on Dean Woods Road, 14 miles south of Columbia. As a result of the investigation, 29 year old Schyler KJelsen was arrested on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance (1st degree Methamphetamine), Tampering with Physical Evidence and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown Police installing surveillance cameras to read license plates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown will soon have new surveillance cameras around town thanks to a generous donation. The Elizabethtown Police Department is working to get the new cameras ready to specifically read license plates. Details of the program are still being worked out, but Lowe's made a $5,000 donation to the plan to get it going.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Sept. 5, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Sept. 6 – Sept. 14, 2022. Bethany N. Smith, 29, of Etoile, and Joel G. Dooley, 41, of Edmonton. Sept. 7, 2022:. Stephanie J. Bewley, 45, of Glasgow, and Brian P. Reece,...
k105.com
LPD officer spots wanted Leitchfield woman walking down street. Suspect arrested on multiple drug charges.
A sharp-eyed Leitchfield police officer arrested a wanted Leitchfield woman on drug charges after spotting the suspect walking down a street. On Friday morning at approximately 9:20, LPD Officer DJ Newton spotted 46-year-old Angela R. Lemons walking south on South Clinton Street. Newton knew Lemons “based on previous contacts” and was aware she had a warrant for her arrest, according to the arrest citation.
wvih.com
WKU Student Charged After Bomb Threat
Officials investigated a bomb threat, made via social media, in the area of Parking Structure 2 at Western Kentucky University Wednesday morning. WKU students received an alert saying there was a potential explosive device found on campus near Cherry Hall. However, ATF determined the material found on campus was construction related and posed no threat to the campus. Classes resumed at 1:50 p.m.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Barren Co. accident
BARERN COUNT, Ky. – Kentucky State Police has released further details surrounding a fatal accident yesterday near Cave City. KSP Post 3 received a request shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. KSP stated the scene was located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBKO
Allen County inmate captured 3 hours after escape
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - An Allen County Detention Center inmate was captured hours after he escaped from the jail Monday morning. According to the jail website, Hayden Burton, 28, was arrested on multiple drug charges. Police said Burton escaped from the jail around midnight Monday morning and have not determined...
z93country.com
Helicopter Recovered from Lake Cumberland
(LEX 18) — A helicopter that crashed into Lake Cumberland back in 2002 has been found and pulled out of the water. The chopper crashed and sank while trying to get closer to the water near Jamestown. A photographer was on board and the NTSB found that the helicopter went down while the pilot tried to get closer to the poker run. The pilot and passenger both escaped.
wcluradio.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Traffic Impact Report for Sept. 9 through Sept. 16
BOWLING GREEN — The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for Sept. 9 through Sept. 16 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65. A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Motorists should expect...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man passes away after house fire Friday night
A Russell Springs man passed away following a house fire that occurred off West Highway 80 Friday evening. According to the Russell Springs Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a home located at 2164 West Highway 80 at around 8:30 p.m. Fire officials said the homeowner, 72-year-old Phillip Justice, passed...
lakercountry.com
Russell County woman flown to UK after single-vehicle accident last week
A Russell County woman was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital following a single-vehicle collision last week. The accident occurred last Tuesday near the Russell County/Casey County line on Highway 127 when 58-year-old Deborah Hall was traveling north on Highway 127 and reportedly hydroplaned, causing her to lose control of her 2007 Chevy Silverado. Hall then left the roadway and struck an embankment.
wcluradio.com
Former social worker’s reporting charges expected to be dismissed
GLASGOW — Charges are expected to be dropped with prejudice for a former social worker in Barren County charged with failure to report child neglect or abuse. Lanita A. Neal of Glasgow was charged earlier this year after Glasgow Police investigated an incident that allegedly happened in her Market Street home in November 2021. The incident involved a sexual crime involving juveniles, and police alleged she attempted to quieten any reports to police.
WBKO
Bowling Green Police investigate theft at Funky Bean
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating after a reported theft at a local coffee shop. A phone call regarding a theft at Funky Bean around 2:15 p.m. Police said the suspect went through the back door, and grabbed the cash register. As of now, police are...
wvih.com
Magistrates Work Through Lengthy Agenda
Members of Meade County Fiscal Court worked through a lengthy agenda during their regular meeting Tuesday (9/13) night. The court went straight into the business session after no public comments were offered. Magistrates approved the health insurance rates for 2023 as presented by John Beavin. Beavin said that the plans for the upcoming year had additional preventative programs included and the rate was a 6.95 percent increase over the current year.
Comments / 0