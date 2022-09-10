Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Student released from hospital after being injured during football practice
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland Jr. High School student is out of the hospital after he suffered a neck injury on the football field. According to a news release from the school, the 7th-grade student suffered the injury during football practice Wednesday, Sept. 14. “The student was able to...
actionnews5.com
16-year-old jumped through class room window with gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two non-students jumped through the window of the Martin Luther King Prep Highschool classroom Tuesday, police say. Frasyer Community Schools said Memphis police were called to the school after a non-MLK student came inside the building, as he attempted to run from a situation that allegedly occurred in the neighborhood.
Bartlett High runner suffers heart attack during race in Florida, officials say
BARTLETT, Tenn. — A cross country runner from Bartlett High School suffered a heart attack during a race in Florida this weekend, according to Bartlett City Schools. On Sept. 10, during a race in Pensacola, Fla., Gabe Higginbottom, 17, a junior at BHS, was sent to Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola Hospital at the advice of the on-staff medical team.
actionnews5.com
CBU issues statement after campus safety officer killed in shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christian Brothers University (CBU) issued a statement on Tuesday offering condolences to family, friends and coworkers of 62-year-old Richard Clark, who was shot and killed during a shooting spree last Wednesday. Clark was killed outside a gas station on South Parkway East last Wednesday after a...
Caught on camera: Road rage shooting on Memphis street
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after one of our videographers captured a jaw-dropping moment of what appears to be a road rage shooting on a Memphis street. It happened Tuesday morning on Lamar Avenue at Tuggle, where traffic was stopped because a tractor-trailer stalled. A driver in a pickup pulls up and is […]
Arkansas woman and unborn child critical after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman and her unborn child are fighting for their lives following a shooting Monday night in Wynne, Arkansas. It happened in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street. Wynne Police said they found a woman bleeding in the hallway of a home when they got there. David Pruitt said he […]
Authorities investigating the discovery of body at once popular lakeside hangout for Mississippi college students
Authorities are looking for clues to the circumstances behind the death of a man found dead at a once popular lakeside hangout for Ole Miss students. The man’s body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified as that of Jeremy Key, 21, of Memphis, Tenn. and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.
whiterivernow.com
Izard County man facing five counts of rape
The investigation into the Aug. 28 death of a 38-year-old female in Izard County has led to rape charges being filed against a Wiseman, Ark. man. According to the arrest affidavit, Jeremy Corlis and two other individuals were on the scene when authorities were called to a residence in Wiseman on the report of the female’s death. Investigators were told the victim became very sick and had begun to behave strangely. The on-scene witnesses described the victim becoming incoherent, unable to stand or walk on her own, and unable to talk for at least 24 hours before her death, the affidavit said.
Kait 8
Argument ends in shooting, two hospitalized
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people were hospitalized Friday following an argument that ended in gunfire. Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said officers responded to a shots-fired call around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 600-block East Walnut. According to Monday’s news release, 27-year-old Deginald Mitchell was at a relative’s...
KTLO
Police: 19-year-old dead after Jonesboro shooting
A Jonesboro teen died in surgery after officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound on Saturday evening, according to police. Officers were responding to a call about a man laying in the road just before 8 p.m. on Saturday when they found Derrick Leonard, 19, in the 1100 block of Links Circle, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Police Department.
Woman accused of shooting into home with multiple people inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested after police say she fired multiple rounds into a North Memphis home last month. Carnesia Pierce, 26, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault, and two gun charges. Police say Pierce fired seven shots into a home on Locust Street following […]
fox40jackson.com
Eliza Fletcher murder: Tennessee rape kit backlog comes to light in teacher slaying
Cleotha Henderson, the Memphis man charged with kidnapping and killing a jogging teacher earlier this month – then later linked to another abduction from nearly a year ago, could’ve been behind bars at the time of both attacks under a new Tennessee law that came into effect earlier this year.
Kait 8
1 injured in train vs. vehicle crash
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a crash between a car and a train that left one person hurt. The collision happened at the Main Street railroad crossing, according to Captain Brent McCain of the Paragould Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person in...
Man accused in deadly shooting spree across Memphis appears in court again
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused in a deadly shooting spree across Memphis appeared in court again briefly on Tuesday morning. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, faces one count of first-degree murder, but more charges are expected. Three people died and three others were injured in the attacks. Kelly is set...
Man accidentally shoots self at Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday at the Southern Heritage Classic after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach, witnesses said. WREG spoke to MPD Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe, who confirmed the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Liberty Bowl. Investigators believe this was an accidental shooting. […]
neareport.com
Arkansas Cinema Society hosting Jonesboro premiere of “Ghosts of the Ozarks”
Q+A session with northeast Arkansas natives who made film to follow. JONESBORO, Ark. – The Arkansas Cinema Society will kick off the fall spooky season with a screening of the Arkansas-made feature film Ghosts of the Ozarks, a tale of suspense set in post-Civil War Arkansas, on Sept. 22, 2022 at Jonesboro Towne Cinema, located at 2407 E. Parker Road. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the film will start at 7:15. A Q+A with filmmakers and northeast Arkansas natives Tara Perry and Jordan Wayne Long will follow. Admission is $10. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. The event is sponsored by the Oasis Film + Digital Media Festival.
whiterivernow.com
More details released on two recent stabbings
More information has been released regarding the investigation of a fatal stabbing in Cushman on Tuesday, as well as another stabbing incident on Sunday. Early Tuesday morning, authorities responded to a domestic violence call in Cushman. Upon arrival, a female victim was discovered deceased in the home. A suspect was...
Girl found dead with gunshot wound in Millington identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A girl was found dead with a gunshot wound in Millington on Sunday, and police say they are investigating. Millington Police said they responded to a shooting call around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Clear Creek Drive. When officers arrived they found “several individuals including a female juvenile with […]
StockX Stops Sales Of Allegedly Stolen Jordans From The Memphis Jux
Last week’s brazen robbery of $800,000 worth of Air Jordan and Nikes from storage trailers in Memphis, Tennessee sent shockwaves through the sneaker community and now StockX is taking a stand against the thieves using their website to get off the hot product. NiceKicks is reporting that StockX has decided to pull the plug on […] The post StockX Stops Sales Of Allegedly Stolen Jordans From The Memphis Jux appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
KTLO
Izard Co. break-ins lead to felony charges for four individuals
A series of break-ins has resulted in felony charges for four individuals.Twenty-four-year-old Alicia Poteete, 19-year-old Zachary Clair, 20-year-old Caleb Bridgewater and 41-year-old Shawnna Lynn Wade, all of Horseshoe Bend, were identified as suspects in a theft occurring at a residence located on McNarin Road in Izard County. Investigators also determined...
