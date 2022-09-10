DC golf building momentum, confidence

Daviess County’s Dawson lamb tees off on No. 10 during the City-County Championship on Wednesday at Owensboro Country Club. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

Following its victory at the City-County Championship this week at Owensboro Country Club, the Daviess County High School boys golf team is hoping the win translates into momentum and a confidence boost as the Panthers seek a strong close to the season.

DC shot a 323 as a team, paced by Grant Broughton’s two-day 73 for first place individually. Dawson Lamb and Grayson Powers each shot an 82, and Logan Mewes finished with an 86 to round out the team’s scoring.