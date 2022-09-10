Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
SW Virginia Notes: Familiar faces in new positions
There are some familiar faces in new positions around Wise County prep athletics. The Wise County school board approved the hiring of Kelly Foster Jr. as the new baseball coach at Wise Central on Tuesday, as well as the hiring of Terri Anne Funk as the new girls basketball coach at Eastside.
Johnson City Press
Business pitch contest to link SWVA entrepreneurs with Hard Rock Bristol
RICHMOND – It’s a Hard Rock life for the future winners of a business contest aimed at linking local women-and minority-owned businesses with Virginia’s newest casino. Sandy Ratliff, vice president for community innovation at Virginia Community Capital, says VCC and the Virginia Small Business Administration are hosting a business pitch contest intended to link the Hard Rock Casino in Bristol with businesses led by black, indigenous, person-of-color (BIPOC) and/or women owners across Southwest Virginia.
Johnson City Press
Tennessee appeal hearings start on rejected charter schools
MURFREESBORO — A Tennessee panel has kicked off hearings over whether to let charter schools linked to Hillsdale College open despite rejections from local school boards, a process unfolding in the wake of controversial comments about teachers by Hillsdale’s president. On Wednesday, only advocates for opening the school...
Johnson City Press
Advisory committees working to keep TCAT Elizabethton on top
ELIZABETHTON — After winning the title as the best technical college in Tennessee in 2022, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton is under new leadership this academic year, but its members of the program advisory committees are working to make sure the institution’s standards remain high. The school...
