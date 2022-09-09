A phase 2 trial of investigational PET imaging agent 64Cu SAR-Bombesin is underway for PSMA-PET negative patients with biochemically recurrent prostate cancer. The SABRE trial is being conducted by 64Cu SAR-Bombesin’s developer Clarity Pharmaceuticals. In a press release, the organization said that the trials began to address the unmet need faced by the 20% of patients who have biochemically recurrent prostate cancer and who are PSMA-PET negative. These patients are not able to respond to newer PSMA-targeted treatments and are typically left with few treatment options.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO