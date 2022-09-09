Read full article on original website
64Cu SAR-Bombesin Trials for PSMA-Negative Patients Begin
A phase 2 trial of investigational PET imaging agent 64Cu SAR-Bombesin is underway for PSMA-PET negative patients with biochemically recurrent prostate cancer. The SABRE trial is being conducted by 64Cu SAR-Bombesin’s developer Clarity Pharmaceuticals. In a press release, the organization said that the trials began to address the unmet need faced by the 20% of patients who have biochemically recurrent prostate cancer and who are PSMA-PET negative. These patients are not able to respond to newer PSMA-targeted treatments and are typically left with few treatment options.
Dr. Kohli Talks Polio
Polio, a virus that was once nearly eradicated, reared its head back in June when it was detected in an unvaccinated New York State resident and subsequently in New York wastewater; spurring concerns that the virus, which at its peak in 1952 killed 3,000 people, may spread again throughout the nation.
CardioNerds at SCAI Shock 2022: The AHA Cardiogenic Shock Registry
This interview was conducted as part of a collaboration between CardioNerds and SCAI SHOCK 2022, led by Dr. Julie Power, Dr. Dan Ambinder, and Dr. Amit Goyal with mentorship from Dr. Alex Truesdell. Kayla Riggs, MD: Hi everyone. My name is Kayla Riggs, and I’m a current second year cardiology...
Associations Between Stroke Measures and New-Onset Atrial Fibrillation
According to Bernardo Crespo Pimentel and colleagues, the standard diagnostic follow-up in patients after ischemic stroke may fail to detect the presence of paroxysmal atrial fibrillation. They conducted a study to assess if characteristics of ischemic stroke lesions could predict atrial fibrillation. In their report, they concluded that ischemic lesions in patients with subsequent atrial fibrillation diagnoses “presented with a more dispersed infarct pattern and a higher number of lesion components.”
Leukocyte Telomere Length Predicts Long-Term Atrial Fibrillation Progression
In a study published in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine, researchers, co-led by Qianhui Wang and Zheng Liu, found that leukocyte telomere length (LTL) was significantly associated with atrial fibrillation (AF) types, and was an independent predictive factor for progression of paroxysmal AF to persistent AF after catheter ablation. This prospective...
18F-PSMA-1007 PET/CT Detects Isolated Rectal Metastases
Researchers analyzed a case of a 66-year-old patient who was diagnosed with prostate cancer infiltrating the rectum along with solitary rectal metastases that were staged using 18F-PSMA-1007 PET/CT. The whole-body scan was able to detect multiple foci of abnormal tracer uptake in the pelvis and abdomen. The PET/CT and contrast-enhanced...
MRI Plus Biopsy as an Alternative to TURBT in Bladder Cancer Staging
In the BladderPath study, researchers explored staging suspected muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) with MRI and biopsy instead of conventional transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT). Presenting at the ESMO Congress 2022, the study’s lead author, Nicholas James, reported that the randomized trial enrolled 143 patients (median years of age, 74) between May 2018 and December 2021.
Predicting Atrial Fibrillation With Manganese Superoxide Dismutase Levels
Citing growing evidence linking inflammation and oxidative stress to the pathogenesis of atrial fibrillation, researchers evaluated whether plasma manganese superoxide dismutase (MnSOD) levels were associated with atrial fibrillation. In their study, published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, they identified an independent association between increased circulating MnSOD and incidence of paroxysmal atrial fibrillation.
