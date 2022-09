Music and motion is a story time perfect for your "big kid" (ages 2-5) who is ready to move, dance, listen, and play! We work on fine and gross motor skills with different tools (rhythm sticks, scarves, shakers, bells) and end each story time with a simple craft of activity. There are Thursday mornings at 10:30 AM with a duplicate session at 3:30 PM. There are space constrains for indoor story time. An active library card is required. September 1, 8, 15, 22, 29.

