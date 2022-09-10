Read full article on original website
Penn State men’s soccer match against Lehigh rescheduled for Oct. 18
Penn State’s match against Lehigh has been rescheduled to Oct. 18 after previously being canceled due to rain and lightning in the area. The Nittany Lions and Mountain Hawks were just 15 minutes into the first half before the game was called, with the blue and white leading 2-0 at the time.
Penn State women's lacrosse picks up commitment from in-state attacker
Penn State women’s lacrosse welcomes a new member to its 2024 class. Xtreme Girls Lacrosse Club attacker Alexa Kairis recently announced her commitment to represent the blue and white. Kairis was named the MVP of the 2021 NXT Nike Girls Philly Showcase Camp. The Wilson High School star looks...
As Big Ten competition creeps up, Penn State women’s volleyball looks to finish the nonconference
Another weekend, another tournament for Penn State. The No. 11 blue and white is set to play its fourth tournament of the early season this weekend, as it looks to conquer the Penn State Classic at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions are coming off of their most impressive wins of...
Penn State women’s volleyball still focused on perfecting little things, despite hot start to season
Finding ways to win is crucial, and that’s just what Penn State did last weekend. With a pair of five set matches against Stanford and Oregon, the Nittany Lions relied on one another even more to stay true to their game and pull out victories against ranked opponents. The...
Penn State field hockey comes off 2-0 weekend, heads into 1st Big Ten matchup of season
Cornell is a strong defensive team, which is something Penn State will have to look out for as it often has problems finding the cage. The Nittany Lions need to carry over the attacking offensive strategy from the Delaware game, as well as keep their momentum up throughout both halves if they want another 2-0 weekend.After three consecutive road wins, Penn State will look to win another pair of games away from home.
‘That kid is so impressive’ | Penn State football linebacker Abdul Carter shines in increased role
Adbul Carter laid down the hit stick in just his first defensive snap with Penn State. Despite being ejected for targeting on this play, in the first quarter of the Nittany Lions’ 35-31 Week 1 victory over Purdue, Carter returned to Happy Valley unfazed. He followed with one of...
Penn State women's soccer moves back up in United Soccer Coaches poll after victory over Liberty
Penn State has reentered the top 10 ahead of its conference opener. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 8 in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, which was released Tuesday. The blue and white moved up three spots from No. 11 after defeating Liberty 2-1 last week, after dropping those same three spots the week prior.
Around the Big Ten|How Penn State women’s soccer stacks up against the rest of the conference
With Penn State’s 2022 nonconference campaign concluded, the squad is off to a hot start. The Nittany Lions opened the season with a 5-1-1 record, including securing points against ranked opponents in Georgetown and West Virginia. However, the blue and white sits tied for the third-best record in the...
Penn State women’s hockey player snags CHA Preseason Rookie of the Year recognition
2022 U-18 Women’s silver medalist Tessa Janecke was named CHA Preseason Rookie of the Year. Janecke represented team USA in the World Championships, where she was also named one of Team USA’s best players. Prior to Penn State, the Orangeville, Illinois, native was a captain at the North...
Penn State team to compete in the final round of NBC's Capital One College Bowl
A team from Penn State will compete in the final qualifying round of NBC’s Capital One College Bowl against Syracuse, airing 8 p.m. Sept. 23, according to a release. The release announced the students from Penn State who will represent the university. Levi Showalter, Emma Foley and Ryan Zhang — a junior majoring in physics and mathematics.
CHA preseason poll picks Penn State women's hockey to finish 1st, selects players to secure honors
Penn State carries major expectations into the 2022-23 season. The blue and white was picked to win a myriad of awards and finish first in the conference by the CHA's preseason coaches' poll. In addition to the top spot in the poll, Penn State had several players earn individual preseason...
A pair of Penn State women's volleyball players received recognition from the Big Ten
It’s the gift that keeps on giving, as Penn State women’s volleyball found success in the weekly Big Ten volleyball awards. Graduate student Kashauna Williams was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week earlier Monday afternoon. Williams received the title following a strong two-match weekend, finishing with 32 kills in matches against No. 11 Stanford and No. 18 Oregon.
PHOTOS: Penn State football vs. Ohio University
Penn State football opened up their first home game against Ohio University on Saturday, Sept 10, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Bobcats 46-10.
Penn State men’s soccer cancels match against Lehigh due to inclement weather
Penn State had a chance to get back to its winning ways on Monday, but Mother Nature had other plans. The Nittany Lions’ match against Lehigh was canceled due to inclement weather in the area. The blue and white were leading the Mountain Hawks by a score of 2-0...
Penn State women's volleyball shoots up the AVCA poll following a pair of ranked wins
Penn State rose in the AVCA rankings after their best weekend of the year, taking down ranked foes Stanford and Oregon. With an 8-0 record on the year, the Nittany Lions propelled themselves to No. 11 nationally after holding the No. 20 spot a week ago. It was a resilient...
3 Penn State wrestlers, including 2 national champions, to compete in NWCA All-Star Classic in November
The National Wrestling Coaches Association All-Star Classic is making its return for the first time in four years on Nov. 22 in Austin, Texas, and the lineup features three Penn Staters, including two of the school’s national champions. In arguably the event’s headlining bout, the Nittany Lions’ two-time defending...
Penn State athletics presents proposal of alcohol at Beaver Stadium to Board of Trustees
On Monday, the Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics presented a proposal to sell alcohol at Beaver Stadium to the Penn State Board of Trustees Committee on Legal and Compliance, according to a release. While previously acknowledged, the sale of alcohol at Beaver Stadium has been under consideration and the university and...
Penn State football announces noon kickoff for Week 4 home game against Central Michigan
After beating Ohio in a noon game on Saturday, Penn State announced its next noon kickoff on Monday. As most may have already expected, the Nittany Lions will take on Central Michigan at noon on Sept. 24 in their Week 4 return to Beaver Stadium. Penn State is currently 2-0...
Players to watch | Tough runners, strong pass rush in store for Penn State football against Auburn
Just days remain before Penn State heads to Auburn for the second leg of a home-and-home series between the two programs. While both teams will enter Saturday at 2-0, many have given the Nittany Lions the edge despite the historically tough road environment that is Jordan-Hare Stadium. Despite nearly falling...
James Franklin, Ji’Ayir Brown reflect on Nick Singleton performance in Ohio matchup
James Franklin expresses confidence in Penn State’s running back room after two touchdowns by freshman Nick Singleton. Franklin commended Singleton for breaking off "big runs" in the Nittany Lions’ matchup against the Ohio Bobcats. Speaking to the media after the game, Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown comments further...
