State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey comes off 2-0 weekend, heads into 1st Big Ten matchup of season

Cornell is a strong defensive team, which is something Penn State will have to look out for as it often has problems finding the cage. The Nittany Lions need to carry over the attacking offensive strategy from the Delaware game, as well as keep their momentum up throughout both halves if they want another 2-0 weekend.After three consecutive road wins, Penn State will look to win another pair of games away from home.
Digital Collegian

Penn State team to compete in the final round of NBC's Capital One College Bowl

A team from Penn State will compete in the final qualifying round of NBC’s Capital One College Bowl against Syracuse, airing 8 p.m. Sept. 23, according to a release. The release announced the students from Penn State who will represent the university. Levi Showalter, Emma Foley and Ryan Zhang — a junior majoring in physics and mathematics.
Digital Collegian

A pair of Penn State women's volleyball players received recognition from the Big Ten

It’s the gift that keeps on giving, as Penn State women’s volleyball found success in the weekly Big Ten volleyball awards. Graduate student Kashauna Williams was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week earlier Monday afternoon. Williams received the title following a strong two-match weekend, finishing with 32 kills in matches against No. 11 Stanford and No. 18 Oregon.
