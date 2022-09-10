ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

THV11

Police search for runaway Little Rock child

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Jauntay Jackson was last seen in Little Rock. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are urged to please contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404- 3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371- 4829.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police: Search underway for missing Little Rock man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man. Reports state that he could be traveling in a 2002 Blue Dodge Dakota with Arkansas license plates that read SWAMPY3. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

One juvenile injured in Jacksonville shooting

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting was reported Tuesday night at WillowBend apartments in Jacksonville. It was reported that one victim was a juvenile and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no information on a potential suspect. The story will be updated as more information...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
