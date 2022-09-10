Read full article on original website
Police search for runaway Little Rock child
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Jauntay Jackson was last seen in Little Rock. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are urged to please contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404- 3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371- 4829.
Pine Bluff police: 1 dead, 2 injured in early morning shooting
Pine Bluff police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting that left one man dead and two people injured.
Little Rock police: Man found dead in vehicle after shooting
Little Rock police are investigating after they say a shooting left one person dead.
Suicide investigation results in homicide arrest, Little Rock police say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Wednesday morning report of a suicide resulted in the death being ruled a homicide and the 21-year-old suspect in custody, Little Rock police said in a news release. Police said they responded to the report of a suicide at 2409 Center St. shortly before...
Little Rock man given 25 years after fleeing arrest in a Bryant shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 25-year prison sentence came on down Wednesday for a Little Rock man after officials said he committed several nearly fatal crimes while being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced Bradley Clayton Walker, 39, to the term which includes...
Police: Search underway for missing Little Rock man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man. Reports state that he could be traveling in a 2002 Blue Dodge Dakota with Arkansas license plates that read SWAMPY3. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please...
Pine Bluff police investigating deadly overnight shooting on S. Elm Street
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning, leaving one person dead around 2:00 a.m. According to reports, authorities arrived at S. Elm Street, which is where they found two people victims outside of the home, suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities...
Police: One person dead on Dahlia Drive, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive. According to authorities, the incident happened around 3:43 a.m. as authorities found a Black male victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. Authorities encourage...
Man shot in Little Rock apartment identified as father of ‘Cheer’ star
A man shot over the weekend at a Little Rock apartment complex was identified as the father of a reality television star.
Deputies: Grandmother and grandson die in early morning Conway Co. house fire
Deputies say two people are dead after a Tuesday morning house fire in Conway County.
Pine Bluff pastors working to stop the violence amid city’s 20th homicide
The city of Pine Bluff hadn’t reported a homicide since August 29th.
One juvenile injured in Jacksonville shooting
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting was reported Tuesday night at WillowBend apartments in Jacksonville. It was reported that one victim was a juvenile and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no information on a potential suspect. The story will be updated as more information...
Several streets closed in downtown Little Rock after Tuesday afternoon accident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Several streets were closed in downtown Little Rock after a traffic accident involving two vehicles Tuesday afternoon. According to the Little Rock Police Department, traffic on Ninth Street between Scott and Rock Street were closed. The Ninth Street overpass was open but delays should be...
LRPD: Suicide investigation becomes homicide arrest
Little Rock police investigating a death as a possible suicide have now determined that it was a homicide with an arrest made Wednesday.
Little Rock man gets 25-year federal sentence for 2021 shooting, chase
A Little Rock man is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty of a 2021 Arkansas shooting.
Family mourns loss of couple shot and killed in Little Rock, 15-year-old named responsible
Emotions run high as a family and friends mourn the loss of two shot and killed in the Capital City this weekend.
Highway 161 in Jacksonville reopens morning after shooting, police say
Jacksonville police said that lanes on Highway 161 were reopened Wednesday morning after a shooting the night before left two people injured.
Police: 1 injured in Jacksonville apartment shooting
Jacksonville police said one person was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex.
Little Rock police investigate Little Rock homicide that left one dead, multiple injured
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the night of September 9, Little Rock police responded to a shot spotter activating near S. Van Buren Street. While responding to the call, several calls were made reporting another shooting incident near 10th Street and Jonesboro. One victim, later identified as 18-year-old Aukemian...
Grandmother and grandson pass away in Conway County house fire
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway County deputies responded to a house fire in the early morning hours on Tuesday and found two people dead. According to the Conway County Sheriff's Office, the fire happened at around 3:20 a.m. on Bostain Lane in Conway County. When the deputies arrived...
