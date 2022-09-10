ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker County, WV

Parsons, WV
Tucker County, WV
Baker, WV
Tucker County, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Shane Lyons Issues a Statement on WVU Football

Morgantown, West Virginia – After an 0-2 record to start the season, there are many questions surrounding the West Virginia football program. Moments ago, West Virginia’s director of athletics, Shane Lyons, released a statement about the team:. “I know our fans are frustrated with the start of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

MetroNews Top Plays (Week 3)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the third week of the high school football season. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Three Guys Before The Game – Devastating Defeat (Episode 400)

That’s the only way to describe Saturday’s outcome between West Virginia and Kansas. How did it happen? Why did it happen? Can it be fixed?. Those are just three of the many questions discussed and debated on episode number 400. The “Guys” also answer listener questions and comments....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

17-month-old drowns in Salem, GoFundMe created

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - This past weekend, a Harrison County family tragically lost their lost son. Brittany and Lucas Mayle lost their 17-month-old son Garrison in a drowning accident on Sunday. Both parents are stepping away from work to grieve. Brittany runs a dog care business, and Lucas works for...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond

SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
SALEM, WV
WDTV

WVSP schedules sobriety check in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety check next week in Randolph County. The sobriety checkpoint is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Harrison Ave. (WV Route 92) near Crystal Springs, according to the WVSP. Officials say the...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
MORGANTOWN, WV

