Metro News
Tucker County’s marked improvement on display over first month of season
PARSONS, W.Va. — Should Tucker County’s football team continue to build on its strong start to the season over the next few months, Friday’s 14-13 home victory against East Hardy will likely be viewed as a major turning point. The Mountain Lions rallied from a five-point fourth-quarter...
Metro News
‘You don’t sugarcoat these things’: Reality of 0-2 start not lost on Brown, Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — No matter how much they try to avoid it, West Virginia coaches and players alike hear the outside noise. Having lost their first two games for the first time since 1979, the Mountaineers have squandered an opportunity to start strong in Neal Brown’s fourth season as head coach.
Metro News
Contrasting styles on display in annual Bridgeport-Fairmont Senior showdown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two of the state’s premier programs share the field at East-West Stadium on Thursday night. Class AAA No. 7 Bridgeport (2-1) visits Class AA No. 1 Fairmont Senior (3-0) in their annual early-season matchup. The Indians and the Polar Bears have split the last eight...
lootpress.com
Prep Football: Independence and Princeton slide in to Top 10 in first playoff ratings
The first WVSSAC playoff ratings of the season were released Tuesday afternoon. In Class AAA Princeton slots in at No. 7 while Beckley is tied for No. 11 with University. In Class AA Independence is the No. 4 team while Nicholas County is in a three-way tie for No. 15.
Metro News
Hurricane-Spring Valley leads the list of Class AAA contests in Week 4
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato take a look at the best Class AAA matchups on the scoreboard in the fourth week of the high school football season. No. 1 Martinsburg, No. 2 Spring Valley and No. 3 Hurricane will take the field in highly-anticipated contests.
Metro News
Shane Lyons suggests wait-and-see approach on job status of Neal Brown
With West Virginia off to its first 0-2 start since 1979, the job security of head coach Neal Brown has come into question. For the time being, WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons appears content taking a wait-and-see approach how things play out in 2022. In a statement to The...
voiceofmotown.com
Shane Lyons Issues a Statement on WVU Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – After an 0-2 record to start the season, there are many questions surrounding the West Virginia football program. Moments ago, West Virginia’s director of athletics, Shane Lyons, released a statement about the team:. “I know our fans are frustrated with the start of the...
Metro News
Thursday night matchups headline Class AA slate in Week 4
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato break down the best matchups in Week 4, including Thursday night contests in Shinnston and on “12th Street” in Fairmont.
Metro News
MetroNews Top Plays (Week 3)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the third week of the high school football season. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
Neal Brown says there is only one way to fix this
WVU Head Coach Neal Brown discusses what's wrong with this team and the one way to fix it moving forward.
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – Devastating Defeat (Episode 400)
That’s the only way to describe Saturday’s outcome between West Virginia and Kansas. How did it happen? Why did it happen? Can it be fixed?. Those are just three of the many questions discussed and debated on episode number 400. The “Guys” also answer listener questions and comments....
WDTV
17-month-old drowns in Salem, GoFundMe created
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - This past weekend, a Harrison County family tragically lost their lost son. Brittany and Lucas Mayle lost their 17-month-old son Garrison in a drowning accident on Sunday. Both parents are stepping away from work to grieve. Brittany runs a dog care business, and Lucas works for...
17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond
SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
WDTV
WVSP schedules sobriety check in Randolph County
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety check next week in Randolph County. The sobriety checkpoint is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Harrison Ave. (WV Route 92) near Crystal Springs, according to the WVSP. Officials say the...
WDTV
Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
WDTV
Preston County road closed due to a tree falling across road, into power lines
FELLOWSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A road in Preston County has had an emergency road closure due to a tree falling across the roadway into nearby power lines. WV 26 in Fellowsville will be shut down for up to four hours as crews work to clear the road and to replace a broken power pole, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Man charged with murder among 25 indicted in Taylor County
Just over two dozen people were indicted by a Grand Jury in Taylor County in September, including a man who was charged with murder last month after another man was found dead from three gunshots in a Grafton home.
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Randolph County next week
A sobriety checkpoint is planned in Randolph County for next week, the West Virginia State Police's Elkins Detachment announced in a press release on Wednesday.
Accident on I-79 S in Marion County cleaned up
All lanes on Interstate 79 southbound are closed near mile marker 135 in Marion County Wednesday morning after an accident, the Marion County 911 center confirmed to 12 News.
Preston County road has emergency closure over downed tree
A Preston County road is under an emergency closure Tuesday afternoon after a tree was downed across the road and into the power lines.
Comments / 1