WLTX.com
Bresee nominated for Orange Bowl Courage Award
DALLAS — Clemson’s Bryan Bresee is this week’s nominee for the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award. Bresee, a third-year sophomore, started and posted two tackles and one quarterback hurry in Saturday’s win over Furman, before traveling to be with his family as his 15-year-old sister Ella battles an aggressive form of brain cancer.
WLTX.com
South Carolina eyes an upset of top-ranked Georgia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It is a high noon showdown Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium as South Carolina hosts top-ranked Georgia in the SEC opener for both teams. The defending national champion Bulldogs are coming off a 33-0 win over Samford from the Southern Conference. While Georgia was playing, the Gamecocks were headed back to Columbia after a 44-30 loss to Arkansas.
