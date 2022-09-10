ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvin, CA

KGET

Vehicle crashes into southwest Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield home burst into flames on Wednesday after a car crashed into the home, according to CHP. CHP said deputies responded to the home around 12:30 a.m. at Old River Road and Taft Highway. Fire crews from County Fire Station 53 were able to extinguish the fire, according to CHP, and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Highway 58 reopens following crash

UPDATE (3:50 p.m.) BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — CalTrans reports that Highway 58 near General Beale Road has opened in both directions after the crash. --- According to California Highway Patrol, westbound Highway 58 just east of General Beale Road will see delays due to a vehicle that crashed with a semitrailer.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Driver found dead in Hwy 58 crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9/13/2022) Authorities have identified the driver that was found dead in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 58 at the S. Oswell Street on-ramp Monday morning. Gilbert Gomez, 45, of Bakersfield was found by CHP officers in his vehicle that went down an embankment off...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to setting Bakersfield mansion on fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of setting multiple fires and burning down a mansion in southwest Bakersfield pleaded no contest Wednesday to three arson-related charges and faces 15 years in prison. Marty Sias, 30, has admitted to igniting fires at the sprawling Palazzo Destefani mansion in southwest Bakersfield and Independence High School, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man shot, killed in suspected attempted forced entry identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The man shot and killed at an apartment complex in southwest Bakersfield during a suspected attempted forced entry has been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office. Kyle David Lundy, 39, of Bakersfield was shot by a resident when he attempted to force entry into...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Manslaughter, DUI charges dismissed in deadly January crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded no contest to driving on the wrong side of Highway 178 in a deadly crash and charges of manslaughter and DUI were dismissed, court records show. Tipney Worthy Jr. pleaded no contest Monday and charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two DUI-related offenses were dismissed, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

KCSO investigating deaths of 2 near Highway 119 and I-5

Kern County Sheriff's homicide investigators are investigating the deaths of two people near Highway 119 and I-5 but so far have not released any information the case. The KCSO sent out a news release Friday about 7 p.m.saying that detectives were on scene on the 16000 block of Highway 119.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Police to hold DUI/driver's license checkpoint this Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department will conduct a DUI/driver's license checkpoint Friday, Sept. 16 within the city between 6:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. The department's traffic unit will hold the checkpoint at an undisclosed location within city limits. Officers will be looking for drivers with signs...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD investigating auto theft on Ming Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect involved in an auto theft. Police say the incident happened in the Home Depot parking lot on Ming Avenue on Aug. 24 between 3:50 and 4:20 p.m. The suspect appears to be in his mid-20s to early 30s, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

4 arrested in traffic stop, revealed to be gang members: KCSO

WASCO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Four people including three adults and a juvenile were arrested by deputies in a routine traffic stop in Wasco Sunday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 9:20 p.m. a deputy from Wasco's City substation conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near...
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD arrests 27 in 'takeover' operation

Bakersfield Police officers arrested 27 people and impounded 16 vehicles as part of their efforts to combat a series of "takeover sideshows" on the streets of Bakersfield over the weekend, according to a BPD news release. Starting Saturday night and continuing into Sunday morning, BPD officers responded to the events,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 teens arrested for murder in Rosamond shooting, victim identified

Update: The man found dead at the scene has been identified as Eric Castillo, 22, of Rosamond. ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two 15- and 16-year-old boys in connection to the Saturday fatal shooting in Rosamond. Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to the area of Sandra Way and 20th Street […]
ROSAMOND, CA
Bakersfield Now

Some upset after shooting death of youth soccer coach

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kyle Lundy was killed early Monday morning after Bakersfield Police said he was trying to force entry into someone's apartment. The resident in the apartment shot and killed Lundy. Lundy was a youth soccer coach and impacted many young kids. One of the kids on...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

