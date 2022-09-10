Read full article on original website
Thursday volleyball schedule includes MHHS hosting Russellville
Volleyball makes up much of the local Thursday schedule, and for Mountain Home High School the current home stand will come to an end. The Lady Bombers continue 5A-West action against Russellville. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity contest. Also on the high school level,...
Thursday tennis schedule includes MH hosting Siloam Springs
Thursday’s tennis schedule includes another home outing for Mountain Home. The Bombers and Lady Bombers welcome Siloam Springs to the Mountain Home Athletic Club on Coley Drive. The start time is set for 3:30. Harrison Country Club will hold two events. One will be between Mountain View, Bergman, Valley...
MHHS volleyball gets win over Van Buren at home
The Mountain Home High School volleyball team improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the 5A West conference with a 3-1 win at home over Van Buren Tuesday evening. Mountain Home won by scores of 25-27, 25-21, 25-18 and 25-12. For the Lady Bombers, Carson Schmitz had 14 kills, five...
MHCA, Flippin high school volleyball teams cruise to victories
In other volleyball Tuesday night, Mountain Home Christian Academy and Flippin both picked up wins. MHCA cruised past Ozark Christian 3-0, winning by scores of 25-20, 25-14 and 25-16. For the Lady Eagles, Kenna Riley had seven kills, five blocks and two digs; Caroline Robinson finished with three kills and...
Mountain Home 8th, 7th grade volleyball splits at West Plains
The Mountain Home 8th and 7th grade volleyball teams split their matches at West Plains Tuesday evening. The 8th grade team lost by scores of 25-21, 20-25 and 6-15 to fall to 2-2 on the season. For Mountain Home, Aleigh Lucas had four kills, Maddie Simmons finished with eight digs,...
Thursday football schedule includes 2 MH junior high teams hosting West Memphis West
Junior high football is scheduled for Thursday as two of Mountain Home’s teams will welcome West Memphis West to Bomber Stadium. The eighth grade game kicks off at 5 followed by the freshman contest. Elsewhere, Salem entertains Quitman, and Melbourne is home against Atkins. On the eight-man level, Mountain...
Tuesday tennis schedule includes MHHS hosting Russellville
Tuesday’s high school tennis schedule includes the first of three straight home outings for Mountain Home. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will welcome Russellville to the Mountain Home Athletic Club on Coley Drive. The start time is set for 3:30. Elsewhere, Mountain View and Bergman face Haas Hall-Fayetteville at...
Lady Bombers 5th, Bombers 7th at AR First Tee Confidence Classic
The Mountain High School girls’ golf team finished fifth and the boys were seventh at the AR First Tee Confidence Classic at the Bella Vista Country Club. The two-day event wrapped up Tuesday. The Lady Bombers finished with a team total of 567, just one stroke behind fourth place...
MHJH volleyball wins 1 of 3 matches at Marion
The Mountain Home Junior High volleyball teams lost two of three matches at Marion Monday evening. The lone win came in the junior high varsity match. The Junior Lady Bombers improve to 5-4 overall and 2-0 in conference play after winning by scores of 25-19, 12-25 and 15-8. For Mountain...
Mountain Home J.V. football team gets exciting win over Harrison
The Mountain Home High School junior varsity football team picked up an exciting 21-20 victory at home Monday night. At the end of the game, Harrison had scored a touchdown and elected to go for the two-point conversion for the win instead of the tie, but Mountain Home’s Dawson Dunlap broke up the pass to preserve the win.
Volunteers sought for golf tourney hosted by MHHS
The Mountain Home High School golf teams are the hosts for this year’s 5A-West Conference Tournament, and they are seeking assistance from the community. Volunteers are needed to keep score for groups and help maintain pace of play. The tournament is scheduled for Wednesday morning at Big Creek Golf...
Norfork father, daughter win world grand championships at fox trotting event
The Missouri Fox Trotting Horse Breeding Association recently held its World Show and Celebration in Ava, and a father and daughter from Norfork were among the big winners. Kaylynn Chapman was crowned the world grand champion in the ranch sorting open division, and Ty Chapman ended up with the same title in the ranch sorting open amateur division.
Rapp’s Barren hosts ARktoberfest on MH Square this weekend
Rapp’s Barren Brewing Company will host a German inspired festival Saturday afternoon from 2-7 on the Mountain Home Square. The ARktoberfest Celebration is a family friendly event where proceeds will benefit the First United Methodist Church backpack for kids program. Russell Tucker joined KTLO-FM’s Heather Loftis and Brad Haworth...
Bond document on Cotter School Board agenda
The Cotter School Board will hold a special meeting Thursday evening at 7:30. Items on the agenda include the execution of a bond document. The meeting will be held in the administration building.
Baxter County jurors do not report Wednesday, will report Thursday
Baxter County jurors in group A do not need to report Wednesday for jury duty. The next date to report will be Thursday.
Izard Co. break-ins lead to felony charges for four individuals
A series of break-ins has resulted in felony charges for four individuals.Twenty-four-year-old Alicia Poteete, 19-year-old Zachary Clair, 20-year-old Caleb Bridgewater and 41-year-old Shawnna Lynn Wade, all of Horseshoe Bend, were identified as suspects in a theft occurring at a residence located on McNarin Road in Izard County. Investigators also determined...
MH Police ask for assistance in vandalism at Keller Park
The Mountain Home Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for damages at Keller Park. — KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News spoke with Corporal Mychal Warno to discuss a recent vandalism at Keller Park. Listen:. If you have any information, you...
Call Chris Nosari today!
Business of the Day – Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Are you 62 and above? High gas and food prices have you worried?. A reverse mortgage might be the right answer for you!. Let 27 years of experience work for you! In Mountain Home, Harrison and West Plains!. Use your...
Emergency personnel work accident north of Midway
Motorists traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 north of Midway will want to use caution. According to a Baxter County 911 dispatch spokesperson, emergency personnel are working at the scene of an accident in the area of Highway 5 and County Road 793, near Owen Creek Mobile Home Park. We’ll have more details as they become available.
Beaten in jail and left unnoticed, former Baxter County inmate files federal lawsuit asking for damages
A Mountain Home man who alleges fellow inmates beat him up and staff ignored him while he was locked up in the Baxter County jail has filed a lawsuit in Federal District Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Thirty-one-year-old Steven Ray Gauger contends that in the early morning hours...
