Georgia man charged with murdering ex-wife, her boyfriend during custody exchange for teen daughter
A Georgia man reportedly turned himself in after allegedly shooting his ex-wife and her boyfriend during a custody exchange of the former couple’s 15-year-old daughter. The suspect, Marquez Smith, is charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of cruelty to children and one count of violating parole, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.
