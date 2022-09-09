Rancho Buena Vista off to a 4-0 start for first time in ages

Last season, the Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns had their bid to start the season 4-0 thwarted by the El Capitan Vaqueros in a home loss.

On Friday night, the Longhorns left Lakeside with a spotless record so far this season after four games by bucking the hosts off their backs in the second half to take home a 42-14 nonleague football victory at El Capitan Stadium.

"Does anybody here know when Rancho Buena Vista started 4-0?" RBV head coach Shane Graham asked his maroon-and-white clad teenagers following the game. "I don't even know."

To be exact, it was 25 years ago when the Longhorns raced out to a 6-0 start but that team finished 8-4 and lost in the second round of the CIF Division I playoffs. Five years later, RBV started 4-0-1 but that group of 'Horns fizzled to 5-5-1 finish and a first-round playoff exit.

This year's group is one of the top contenders in the section's Division III and maybe unbeknownst to most, it isn't all about star senior running back Angelino "Gino" Trepasso.

With El Capitan edging defenders in the box to slow Trepasso, who came in averaging 212 yards per game, the Longhorns adjusted quickly with senior quarterback Connor Underhill.

While Trepasso was assigned a bit of an unfamiliar role as a blocking back, Underhill passed for two touchdowns in the first half and kept the offense moving with his passes and his running, to lead the Longhorns to the win.

"Gino is a dog and is tough to stop, everyone knows that," Underhill said. "But if teams are going to come in with a bunch of guys in the box, we showed tonight that our offense is complete. Of course, we have one of the best backs around but we can run or pass."

Trepasso was able to reach 100 yards near the end of the contest, including a touchdown run, but he was more than satisfied with the outcome despite being held close to 100 yards below his average. His touches were fewer than normal on this night, as well.

"I'll block all day long if our offense can move the ball like this," Trepasso said. "RBV hasn't been 4-0 in a long time. We've got a bunch of guys on this team that can ball and every one of them did a great job tonight."

Underhill threw a 26-yard score to senior King Savage with four minutes left in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead.

After El Capitan senior Jakarrie Bryant returned a fumble 34 yards for a touchdown on RBV's next possession, Underhill aired out a deep bomb for a 50-yard scoring play to senior Jayden Briscoe and a 14-7 lead.

The Vaqueros tied the game at 14-all on a 25-yard TD pass from Brandt Barker to Chance LaChappa.

However, the Longhorns scored with 45 seconds left before halftime on a 2-yard touchdown run by senior captain Max Granados.

The Longhorns scored the first touchdown of the second half on a fumble recovery in the end zone after a snap went over the punter's head.

Trapasso scored on a 9-yard run with 5:30 left in the third quarter.

Scott is a freelance writer.

RANCHO BUENA VISTA 42, EL CAPITAN 14

RANCHO BUENA VISTA 6 15 14 7 — 42

EL CAPITAN 7 7 0 0 — 14

RBV — Savage 26 pass from Underhill (kick failed)

ECp — Bryant 34 fumble return (Rodriguez kick)

RBV — Briscoe 50 pass from Underhill (Trepasso run)

ECp — LaChappa 25 pass from Barker (Rodriguez kick)

RBV — Granados 2 run (Cruz-Garcia kick)

RBV — Smith fumble recovery in end zone (Cruz-Garcia kick)

RBV — Trapasso 9 run (kick failed)

RBV — Underhill 25 run (Trapasso run)





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .