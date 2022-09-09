Read full article on original website
Sylvester Stallone Spotted On Vacation With Mystery Woman In Rome After Jennifer Flavin Divorce
Does Sylvester Stallone, 76, have a new woman in his life? The Rocky actor was spotted in Rome, Italy with a mystery woman one month after his wife Jennifer Flavin, 54, filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. Sylvester and the woman were joined by a group of friends, as well as bodyguards, as they strolled through Rome on Tuesday, September 13, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. The woman gently stroked Sylvester’s back in a moment of affection between the two.
Massive Bull Moose Seen Shedding Velvet Of His Paddle Antlers
Holay molay… what a smasher. As an outdoorsmen, there’s not much that I personally love more than an absolute monster of a bull moose. They’re huge, they taste good, and they have antlers that are pretty unique compared to anything else around. Moose shedding their velvet is a sign that their antlers are done growing and mating season (and hunting) is right around the corner. Velvet is literally a velvet layer that grows over all antlers while they are growing. […] The post Massive Bull Moose Seen Shedding Velvet Of His Paddle Antlers first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
