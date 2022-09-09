Read full article on original website
Prince William tells mourners walking behind Queen’s coffin ‘brought back memories’ of Diana’s funeral
Prince William has said taking part in the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Wednesday was “challenging” because it “brought back a few memories”.As a teenager, William walked behind his mother Diana’s coffin in 1997.On Thursday, the future king, who is now the Prince of Wales, opened up to people who had come to Sandringham Estate to pay tribute to his grandmother.Reflecting on Wednesday’s procession, he said: “It’s one of these moments where you kind of think to yourself, I’ve prepared myself for this but I’m not that prepared.“It’s this weird kind of thing … because we knew she was...
Photos show Princess Anne has been with the Queen every step of the way since she died
Princess Anne traveled with Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from Balmoral to Edinburgh to London ahead of her mother's funeral at Westminster Abbey.
Tracee Ellis Ross Hits High Notes In Plunging Jumpsuit & 6-Inch Boots at Mother Diana Ross Radio City Music Hall Show
Tracee Ellis Ross and her sister Shonda Ross made a surprise appearance onstage with their mother Diana Ross. The Grammy Award-winning singer is currently on her North American tour since being called off the road due to the pandemic in March 2020. While performing at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sept. 13, Diana treated her fans to a special rendition of “Come See About Me” accompanied by both Tracee and Shonda. Tracee took to Instagram to share a reel of the special moment, which sees the trio onstage in all-black attire. View this post on Instagram A...
