Santa Anna High School Announces 2022 Homecoming Royalty
Santa Anna High School will celebrate their Homecoming on Friday, September 30th when Gordon comes to town. SAHS has announced the King and Queen nominees for this year. Congratulations to the 2022 SAHS Homecoming Court Nominees:. Queen Nominees: Carlie Cope, Nataani Richardson, Abigail Petrosky and Ellie McIver. King Nominees: Aaron...
Coleman Hosted XC Meet Monday
The Country Club was the site of the 2022 Coleman Cross Country Meet this afternoon. Above are a few photos, but attached to this article (and on the GALLERIES PAGE) is a photo album from the meet. Coleman JH and HS teams did well. Congratulations to all! Attached are complete results for the 4 different divisions and below are Coleman's results by division:
Football Schedule for THIS WEEK - All County Schools
All Coleman County schools have scheduled football games this week except Coleman Jr High teams. They will not play this week, but have added a game in Cisco on the OPEN date, October 20th. Below is a list of games for Coleman, Santa Anna and Panther Creek teams for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Note the time change for the Panther Creek games on Saturday:
Madi Delivers Tabs Collected by CHS Student Council
On behalf of the Coleman High School Student Council, we would like to thank Madison Brown for delivering our collection of aluminum tabs to the Ronald McDonald House. Madi visits Cook Children’s Hospital to check up on her diagnosis of Juvenile Myositis. Juvenile myositis involves a run-away immune response...
Coleman ISD Now Accepting Hall of Honor Nominations
Coleman ISD is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Coleman ISD Hall of Honor. The Coleman ISD Hall of Honor was established to recognize members of the Coleman ISD’s family who have distinguished themselves as outstanding contributors to Coleman ISD or whose life achievements have brought honor and value to the district. Nomination forms are available on the district website (www.colemanisd.net) or at the CISD Administration Office, 2302 S. Commercial Avenue, Coleman, TX.
Despite victory, Lions tumble six spots to No. 12 in latest Harris state rankings
Despite a 13-point road victory over the Burnet Bulldogs this past Friday, the Brownwood Lions tumbled from No. 6 to No. 12 in the latest Class 4A Division I Harris Ratings. The Lions (2-1) started the season at No. 37, moved up to No. 31 after a 30-24 loss to 5A Division II No. 16 Abilene Wylie, vaulted to No. 6 after a 55-16 road thrashing at 4A Division I No. 60 Marble Falls, and defeated 4A Division I No. 39 Burnet, 33-20, only to dip in the rankings for the first time.
A 154 MPH High Speed Chase Ends at a Randall King Concert
Listen, I get it. I'm a big Randall King guy too. But this is something you just don't see everyday. A high speed chase from Abilene to San Angelo came to an end at King's concert Saturday night. We're not sure if the perp is a big fan of stone...
Abilene ISD bus hits cow on way home from football game
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene ISD school bus hit a cow while on the way home from a football game earlier this week. The crash happened while the Craig Middle School 7th Grade football team was on their way home from a game in San Angelo Monday evening. Students and staff were not injured […]
SENIOR CENTER CLOSED TODAY
The Coleman Senior Center will be closed today. Someone ran into the building, damaging the building and gas meter. They are sorry for any inconvenience.
Amon Benson, 94
Amon Owen Benson, 94 of Brownwood passed away peacefully at his home on September 13, 2022, to rejoin the love of his life Joyce Benson who passed away July 15th, 2018. He was born March 15, 1928, to James Benson and Cora Rogers Benson in Gustine. Amon and Joyce met and fell in love then married on December 23,1948. Amon worked in road construction all over the state of Texas and at the Brick Yard in Brownwood until 1964 when he started his job as a heavy equipment operator at Whites Mines (now known as Vulcan Materials) for 30 years until he retired in April of 1994.
Twisted Root Burger Co. officially open for business in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twisted Root Burger Co. is officially open for business in Abilene. Their newest location is open at the Allen Ridge shopping center on the 2400 block of N Judge Ely Blvd from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The […]
Small Town Near Brownwood is Building a Community Splash Pad
BANGS – The small town of Bangs just outside of Brownwood announced last month it is building a community splash pad. The Bangs City Council has approved the seeking of bid proposals for construction on a splash pad for the Bangs community. At an August meeting, Greg Parrott, a...
Hundreds Without Power Across the Northern Concho Valley
MILES, TX – AEP Texas is reporting an electrical power outage for a large portion of northern Tom Green County. The effected cities are Bronte, Miles, Robert Lee, Rowena, and some parts of Winters. The cause of the outage has not been shared but the City of Miles is...
BREAKING: Student arrested for ‘threatening action’ toward other students at Abilene High
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A student has been arrested for making a “threatening action” toward other students at Abilene High School Monday. Campus administrators used their red alert system to give parents information Monday afternoon, saying earlier that day, “a student made a threatening action toward a small group of students during one class period.” […]
REGIONAL SEMINAR ON HOTEL OCCUPANCY TAX
The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Garrett Coppedge, Associate General Counsel of the Texas Hotel & Lodging Association to Coleman from 3:00 PM – 4:15 PM on Thursday, October 27th. The event will take place at the Coleman Museum, 400 W College, Coleman, TX 76834. THLA Associate General Counsel, Garrett Coppedge will present on the eligible uses of the local hotel tax and discuss the most effective practices utilized by cities throughout Texas to maximize the impact of these funds. (Read more below...)
Report: Abilene resident holds burglar at gunpoint after catching him trying to steal son’s car
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene resident held a burglar at gunpoint after catching him trying to steal his son’s car. Craig Campbell was arrested at the scene of the burglary on Waverly Avenue around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday. An arrest report states a resident at a home on Waverly Avenue heard his dogs barking, so […]
City Council approves bid for construction of two landfill cells
The Brownwood City Council during Tuesday morning’s meeting awarded a bid for construction of Landfill Cells 14 and 16 to DelHur Industries, Inc. The City received seven bids from Aug. 24-29, and DelHur’s bid of $6,297,987.18 was the lowest, received the highest score by City staff, and was recommended by the engineer. The timeline to finish the cells is one year, and construction will begin in October.
4-H is 4 Everyone
It’s time to enroll your kids in the best positive youth development program in Texas! The new 4-H year began September 1, 2022, in all 254 counties in Texas. As part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, the Texas 4-H Youth Development Program provides inclusive opportunities to youth ages 8-18 in grades 3-12 for personal growth, community service, and fun. Texas 4-H reaches around 500,000 youth per year.
Crime Reports: Abilene woman says ex-boyfriend set truck on fire, drunk driver accused of injuring 2 during crash
Incidents 1200 block of Albany Street – Burglary of Vehicle A victim reported his rental vehicle was broken into while it was parked outside his parents’ home in south Abilene. Multiple items, including a laptop, iPad, nintendo switch, a hard drive, a backpack, and books were taken. Total value of stolen items is nearly $3,000. 800 […]
Crime Reports: Abilene woman hallucinating bugs, man accused of pulling weapons on group while preaching
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4400 block of 10th Street – Indecent AssaultA victim reported indecent assault 3100 block of […]
