Ghost statues by artist Jakub Hadrava at the St. George's church. This is the story behind the hooded figures in this abandoned church. This church is considered one of the creepiest places in the world. Locals in the area believe that this church is haunted or even cursed. After being abandoned for several years an artist came in to save the church from being demolished. And what he did was very unique. And in fact actually saved the church from being demolished. This is the story of the St. George's church and the white blanketed figures that gives off a creepy feel when walking inside.

2 DAYS AGO