ncwlife.com
The "Voice" of the Wenatchee Wild, Arch Ecker, passes away
It is with great sadness that we report the death of Arch Ecker. The longtime radio voice of the Wenatchee Wild suffered a cardiac arrest while recovering from surgery in a Spokane hospital yesterday. Ecker was nearly killed in a rollover crash on I-90 back in June of 2021. He survived, recovered, and needed just one more surgery to put him back as whole. Apparently, his body had had too much.
Central WA home prices spike amid influx of Seattle-area transplants
Growing up, Angela Bender and her family traveled from their home near Woodinville to camp in Cle Elum and Roslyn in upper Kittitas County at least once a year. Through these frequent visits, Bender developed her love for the outdoors and became an avid hiker and fisher. As an adult,...
Yakima Herald Republic
High cost of food creates stress, tough decisions for Yakima Valley families
Reyna Mendoza Lopez pushed a stroller packed with bread, watermelon and fresh produce up Euclid Avenue in Grandview. Two women walked beside her. They, too, pushed strollers and they, too, carried groceries. All three were on their way back to an apartment complex where Mendoza Lopez was visiting her sister....
‘Bring Lucian home’: Missing Yakima boy’s family expands search as authorities pull back
YAKIMA, Wash. — The search for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia took on a different note Wednesday morning, as family members took over coordinating search efforts from law enforcement — now without drones, tracking dogs or trained search and rescue personnel. “Right now, all of this has fallen back...
Yakima Herald Republic
Struggle to fill Yakima Valley job openings continues
In-person interactions were plentiful and a large meeting room was filled with 48 employers and about 200 potential employees as the South Central Workforce Council hosted its Sept. 8 job fair at the Yakima Convention Center. But a closer look at the businesses and agencies participating in the job fair...
What’s going on with Tri-Cities Sonic restaurants closing? + New virtual golf business
Plus a new food truck is set to debut at the Columbia Gardens Vine Cutting event.
ncwlife.com
Air quality is hazardous in Leavenworth; very unhealthy in Wenatchee and Cashmere
Much of the state is under smoky skies this morning, but none worse than the Wenatchee Valley, where Wenatchee, Cashmere and Leavenworth are experiencing very unhealthy and hazardous conditions. Leavenworth’s air quality reached hazardous levels at 7 this morning and conditions continue to worsen. Wenatchee and Cashmere are being...
Yakima Herald Republic
Public asked to join search for missing 4-year-old boy in Yakima
An electronic map in the Yakima County Sheriff’s mobile command post shows how thorough a search for a missing 4-year-old boy has been. The map shows the area around Sarg Hubbard Park densely covered with tracks from searchers, and markers indicating volunteers and trained searchers were looking as far north as the Naches River and to Union Gap in the south for Lucian James Munguia, who was reported missing Saturday.
Yakima Herald Republic
Two car shows planned this weekend in Yakima and Moxee
It's a big weekend for car buffs in the Yakima Valley. The 30th annual Ponies in the Sun car show is Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Ponies in the Sun is from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. in Sarg Hubbard Park, 111 S. 18th St. It's open to the public and free to spectators.
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 9, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Yakima Herald Republic
Officials scale back massive effort to find missing boy in Yakima, but aren't giving up
Update: Public asked to join search for missing 4-year-old boy in Yakima. Law enforcement officials are scaling back a massive search for a missing 4-year-old boy in Yakima after scouring a park, a river and waterways, homes, businesses and trails by ground, air and water. Officials with the Yakima Police...
Sonic Drive-In in Yakima, Tri-Cites, Ellensburg and more — Temporarily Closed
If you happen to drive by Sonic Drive-In you'll see there are garbage cans blocking the entrance with bags covering the enter and exit signs. Not a good look for Sonic Drive-Thru, a convenient spot for a quick bite to eat or fun treat on the corner of 1st and Nob Hill. But what happened?
Statewide search in place for missing 4-year-old boy from Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A statewide alert has been issued for a missing four-year-old boy in Yakima. The boy, named Lucian, was last seen near the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima at 7:15 p.m. He was wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it. The search was handed over to Yakima County Search and...
Missing Yakima boy’s mother says son loves fish, will come if called
YAKIMA – The parents of Lucian Munguia, the 4-year-old boy who has now been missing more than 24 hours, said they are desperate to find any clues as to where he may have gone. Lucian went missing from Sarg Hubbard Park Saturday. Authorities said his family spent about 15 minutes looking for him before they called police. Yakima Fire Deputy...
KIMA TV
YSO says pulling back resources doesn't mean the search is over for Lucian
YAKIMA -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YSO) says they are pulling back their Search and Rescue team after sending out all their resources and exhausting all the areas searching for Lucian. But that doesn’t mean the search is over. The Yakima Police Department and numerous volunteers are going to...
chainstoreage.com
Nordstrom Rack to open three new stores next fall — here’s where
Nordstrom Rack is expanding its footprint in the Pacific Northwest. The off-price retailer announced plans to open three stores in fall of 2023. Two of the new outlets will be located in Washington — with one in Union Gap and the other in Olympia. The third will be Salem, Ore. With the openings, Nordstrom will operate 12 Nordstrom Rack stores and six Nordstrom stores in Washington, and seven Nordstrom Rack stores and two Nordstrom stores in Oregon.
