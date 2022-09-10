Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' HoaxLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The best Vegan restaurants of Los Angeles County, CASaurabhLos Angeles County, CA
NBC Los Angeles
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA
In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
Long Beach buys nuisance motel for $16.6 million, converting to temporary housing facility
What had been labeled as one of the six biggest nuisance motels in Long Beach is now being purchased by the city and will be turned into temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness. The post Long Beach buys nuisance motel for $16.6 million, converting to temporary housing facility appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Orange County Business Journal
Argyros Family Sells Santa Ana Land Parcel for $51M
Costa Mesa-based Arnel & Affiliates has sold one of its long-standing Santa Ana development sites in a $51 million multifamily land play. San Diego-based Ledcor Group paid about $6 million per acre for the site adjacent to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where it plans to kick off construction next year on what will be one of the city’s largest mixed-use residential projects in recent years.
Eater
This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches
Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
6 California eateries named ‘best new restaurants’ by Bon Appétit
Fair warning: Reading any further may make your stomach growl.
westsidetoday.com
Popeyes Coming to Westfield Culver City
Popeyes Chicken is coming to the Westfield Culver City Mall in January of 2023. As reported by What Now Los Angeles, International Restaurant Management Group will be opening three new Popeye’s mall locations shortly, but the good news is that one of those locations will be in Culver City among the Westfield Mall’s food offerings at 6000 Sepulveda Boulevard.
westsidetoday.com
Los Angeles Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of August on Record
Third straight month of record-low water use for Angelenos. Mayor Eric Garcetti Tuesday announced that Angelenos have achieved the all-time lowest water use for August on record in the City of Los Angeles – the third consecutive month that Angelenos have cut water use to all-time lows. The demand...
SFGate
High-Profile Private Clubs Are Gaining Momentum in California
If you’re living in California and seeking a private club to join, you have plenty of options, both in Los Angeles and elsewhere in the state. At least, you should have plenty of options — but actually finding one with open space to join might be more of a challenge.
palisadesnews.com
Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor
$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property. Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has sold his home of 30 years in Topanga, as reported by The Dirt.com. It was a sale where the property was never publicly listed according to county records. The estate is comprised of...
johnnyjet.com
What Travelers Can Learn From LA Shooting of Rapper PnB Rock
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I just came back from a breakfast meeting with a friend who’s in town from Bangkok. We were eating at The Farm of Beverly Hills and I couldn’t help but say, “You know, you really should turn that big shiny ring of yours around because it’s not wise to wear any expensive looking jewelry anywhere in the U.S. these days.” She was surprised and said, “Even during the day? Even around here?” I said, “Yep.”
westsidetoday.com
$300 Million Lumen Office Complex Nearly Complete in Sawtelle
Trident Center office complex in Sawtelle is finishing up its Geary inspired makeover by McCarthy Cook. Video sponsored by Distinguished Speaker Series.
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
Headlines: Fatal Stabbing At ‘Mineshaft’ Gay Bar in Long Beach; Beverly Hills Man Being Sentenced For Buying Hitman With Bitcoin
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A study finds that Earth is teetering on the edge of five “disastrous” climate tipping points. [Science Alert]...
anaheimobserver.com
Anaheim May Buy Red-Tagged Covered Wagon Motel As Part Of Beach Boulevard Improvement
Tomorrow night, the Anaheim City Council will vote on a $6.6 million proposal to purchase the red-tagged Covered Wagon Motel on Beach Boulevard as part of its ongoing efforts to revitalize the troubled corridor and West Anaheim in general. The city intends to re-develop the property as a mixed-use development.
Headlines: Guadalajara Cartel Founder Released From Prison; Dodgers Clinch NL West Title
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Donations are being requested for funeral services for Mikie (Windfield) Lee, the 17-year-old who was tragically shot and killed...
foxla.com
Here’s how much you need to make to afford rent in the 15 most expensive cities in the U.S.
LOS ANGELES - The price of rent continues to soar across the U.S. and is becoming unaffordable for most renters. Finance experts say rent should only be 30% of one’s income or the combined income of a household, which is simply unrealistic for most renters. A new analysis indicates...
Rent is rising in many California cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood resident has safety concerns living in gated community next to SoFi Stadium
Inglewood residents living in the Renaissance, a residential gated community adjacent to SoFi Stadium continue to express their frustrations with the traffic and potential safety issues it brings. During the Sept. 13 city council meeting one of the residents came forward to speak on being “trapped” in the community on...
This Renegade California Developer Wants To Build a 2,300-Unit Megaproject in a NIMBY Stronghold
Shortly after news broke that Los Angeles developer Leo Pustilnikov was intent on acquiring and converting an aging power plant in the beachside community of Redondo Beach, California, into new shops and apartments, a business acquaintance offered him a strange form of congratulations. "You must be smarter than me," the...
This might be the Best Breakfast Sandwich in Los Angeles right now
One of the most popular Mexican bakeries in Los Angeles is expanding its menu to include savories for lunch and dinner. Here is a look at the new menu at La Monarca Bakery and why you might be thinking of them for more than just Pan Dulce. Read all the way to the end for my ultimate favorites.
