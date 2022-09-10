ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA

In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Argyros Family Sells Santa Ana Land Parcel for $51M

Costa Mesa-based Arnel & Affiliates has sold one of its long-standing Santa Ana development sites in a $51 million multifamily land play. San Diego-based Ledcor Group paid about $6 million per acre for the site adjacent to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where it plans to kick off construction next year on what will be one of the city’s largest mixed-use residential projects in recent years.
SANTA ANA, CA
Eater

This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches

Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beverly Hills, CA
Business
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
New York State
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Local
California Business
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Beverly Hills, CA
Lifestyle
westsidetoday.com

Popeyes Coming to Westfield Culver City

Popeyes Chicken is coming to the Westfield Culver City Mall in January of 2023. As reported by What Now Los Angeles, International Restaurant Management Group will be opening three new Popeye’s mall locations shortly, but the good news is that one of those locations will be in Culver City among the Westfield Mall’s food offerings at 6000 Sepulveda Boulevard.
CULVER CITY, CA
westsidetoday.com

Los Angeles Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of August on Record

Third straight month of record-low water use for Angelenos. Mayor Eric Garcetti Tuesday announced that Angelenos have achieved the all-time lowest water use for August on record in the City of Los Angeles – the third consecutive month that Angelenos have cut water use to all-time lows. The demand...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#S Club#Automobile#Business Industry#Linus Business#Urbanize Los Angeles#The Los Angeles Times#Nahla Capital#Gpi Cos#Rosewood Hotels Resorts
palisadesnews.com

Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor

$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property. Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has sold his home of 30 years in Topanga, as reported by The Dirt.com. It was a sale where the property was never publicly listed according to county records. The estate is comprised of...
TOPANGA, CA
johnnyjet.com

What Travelers Can Learn From LA Shooting of Rapper PnB Rock

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I just came back from a breakfast meeting with a friend who’s in town from Bangkok. We were eating at The Farm of Beverly Hills and I couldn’t help but say, “You know, you really should turn that big shiny ring of yours around because it’s not wise to wear any expensive looking jewelry anywhere in the U.S. these days.” She was surprised and said, “Even during the day? Even around here?” I said, “Yep.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars

Comments / 0

Community Policy