Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
Local Roundup: Results from Sept. 13
Northwestern’s soccer teams both won by identical 7-0 scores on Tuesday. Matt Johnson’s hat trick highlighted Northwestern’s 7-0 Colonial League victory over Salisbury. Josh Zellner contributed two goals and an assist to the decisive win, which upped the Tigers record to 8-0 overall, and 5-0 in the league.
Times News
JT girls soccer remains unbeaten
Pressure - continuous physical force exerted on or against an object. Jim Thorpe’s offensive pressure on Tuesday in a Schuylkill League Division 1 soccer match against Lehighton served as the catalyst to the Olympians 3-0 victory over the Indians. Thorpe (6-0) kept the ball on its side of the...
Comments / 0