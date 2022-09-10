Warren Central's defense too much for Germantown in 28-13 dog fight

GLUCKSTADT — Warren Central has always been known for being a defensive team.

Friday night was no different.

Behind the bend-but-don’t break defense and along with a consistent running game, the Vikings held off Germantown 28-13 at Maverick Stadium on Friday night.

The game was delayed an hour and 45 minutes due to weather.

“I thought we came out of the lightning delay focused and reenergized and making some stops early and taking the momentum,” said Warren Central coach Josh Morgan. “We wanted to do that and made a play at the end to win it and proud to see us pull off a hard fought win.”

Warren Central (3-0) got a turnover on the third play of the game as Julien Demby recovered a fumble at the Germantown 20-yard line. Six plays later Tre Hall scored on a 1-yard run and a failed extra point to give the Vikings a 6-0 lead with 8:10 left in the first quarter.

Germantown responded with a 14-play drive capped off by a Jeremiah Washington 3-yard touchdown run with 2:38 left in the first quarter to give the Mavericks a 7-6 lead.

The lightning delay hit with five seconds left in the first quarter.

After the delay, Warren Central reclaimed the lead with 54 seconds left until halftime, as Darius Carter scored on a 3-yard run and Hall scored on a two-point conversion to give the Vikings a 14-7 advantage.

Warren Central extended their lead to 21-7 with 6:15 left in the third quarter on an Eric Collins 56-yard run.

D.J. Gainwell scored on a 1-yard run for Germantown and a failed extra point cut the Warren Central lead to 21-13 with 7:26 left in the fourth quarter.

Germantown got the ball with 5:12 left to try to tie the game and got to the Warren Central 6-yard line and Viking defensive back Treyvion Sanders intercepted a pass and raced 98 yards to the end zone with 50 seconds to give the Vikings the 28-13 lead and seal the game.

“I saw the tight end slip out and just read it well and saw the pass and caught it and scored,” Sanders said. “Defense is what we’re known for being a defensive team and we were prepared and came away with the win.”

Morgan was pleased with his defense for the most part. Warren Central only allowed 291 yards of offense.

“We talked about bringing some pressure to the quarterback and trying to get to throw the ball in a hurry,” Morgan said. “Trey made a beat on the ball and made a play and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Collins had 75 yards rushing for Warren Central. The Vikings had 148 yards rushing total.

“We ran the ball well, but missed on some but we will get better,” Morgan said. “We’re sitting in a good spot heading into district play and we’ve got to keep this momentum.”

Drew McCluskey had 70 yards rushing and 91 yards passing to lead Germantown. The Mavericks (2-1) were held to just 106 yards rushing.

“I was proud of the kids to keep on fighting and we’re not settling for moral victories around here and I got to do a better job of getting the team ready,” said Germantown coach Russell Mitchell. “Had a chance there at the end and thought we were, but they made more plays than us.”