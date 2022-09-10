Tagging a nice velvet whitetail during the opening week of archery season is no small feat, and taking a gross Booner is a whole other level. So, the odds of a father-son duo each accomplishing that feat, on the same opening day, must be somewhere close to zero. Yet Robbie and Garrett Ammons of Hardin County, Kentucky, did exactly that on September 3rd.

HARDIN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO