Taylorsville, KY

WLKY.com

2021 Kentucky Derby winner retiring

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The 2021 Kentucky Derby winner is calling it quits. After a 12-race career, winning four Graded Stakes, including the Kentucky Derby, Mandaloun is retiring. He will stand stud at Juddmonte Farms in his retirement. The colt initially finished second in the 2021 Derby, but was declared...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Racing Louisville missing playoffs this season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing Louisville is preparing for their last four games of the season after they were eliminated from playoff contention. The club's next matchup is at home against Orlando on Friday. But where does the team go from here?. Head coach Kim Björkegren said the team was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

No. 3 UofL volleyball takes down rival UK in 5 sets

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The No. 3 University of Louisville Cardinals took down rival and No. 13-ranked University of Kentucky in a tough road match Wednesday night. The Cards got off to a slow start in the first set, ultimately losing the set 25-20. But they came out swinging the in second, absolutely crushing the Wildcats 25-15.
LEXINGTON, KY
WISH-TV

Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town

CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
CORYDON, IN
WLKY.com

Neighbors oppose proposed training center for formerly incarcerated men in southern Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of people showed up Wednesday evening armed with signs opposing a proposed training and retreat center for formerly incarcerated men. Freedom Lake is the vision of Tony and Kim Cash. The couple runs Tony and Kim Cash Ministries. According to their website, the center would provide training to help free men from old habits or old patterns that keep them stuck.
MARYSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

MISSING: LMPD issues "Operation Return Home" for missing 23-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: Hunter Ceralde was found on Wednesday. Police say he will be reunited with his loved ones. Louisville Metro Police Department has issued an "Operation Return Home" for a missing 23-year-old. The person they are looking for is 23-year-old Hunter Ceralde, who was last seen at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Shooting in Portland leaves man injured, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was transported to UofL Hospital after being shot in the Portland neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD said their First Division responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Lytle Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. They said they found a man...
LOUISVILLE, KY

