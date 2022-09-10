Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted Expeditions
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
WLKY.com
2021 Kentucky Derby winner retiring
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The 2021 Kentucky Derby winner is calling it quits. After a 12-race career, winning four Graded Stakes, including the Kentucky Derby, Mandaloun is retiring. He will stand stud at Juddmonte Farms in his retirement. The colt initially finished second in the 2021 Derby, but was declared...
Kentucky’s Wigwam Village is a blast from the past
"When we arrived, it was my first time. My mind was blown," Megan Smith said. "And Keith said, 'Well, you know it's for sale.'"
WLKY.com
Racing Louisville missing playoffs this season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing Louisville is preparing for their last four games of the season after they were eliminated from playoff contention. The club's next matchup is at home against Orlando on Friday. But where does the team go from here?. Head coach Kim Björkegren said the team was...
WLKY.com
No. 3 UofL volleyball takes down rival UK in 5 sets
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The No. 3 University of Louisville Cardinals took down rival and No. 13-ranked University of Kentucky in a tough road match Wednesday night. The Cards got off to a slow start in the first set, ultimately losing the set 25-20. But they came out swinging the in second, absolutely crushing the Wildcats 25-15.
WISH-TV
Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town
CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
wdrb.com
Kentucky baker's elaborate cake celebrates Mark Stoops' milestone win over Florida
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington baker made an elaborate cake to commemorate Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops' milestone victory Sunday over Florida. Brandi Romines, who appeared on the Netflix show "Baking Impossible," posted a video of the cake on Twitter. The Wildcats' win Sunday was Stoops' 61st at UK,...
WLKY.com
Collins High School quarterback off to impressive start this season
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — Collins High School quarterback Kenyon Goodin is off to an impressive start this season. And his head coach, Jerry Lucas, could not be any happier for him. "Strong family, outstanding young man and he just continues to impress us every day," said Lucas. It's not just...
Wave 3
Historic WWII landing ship tank passes through Louisville during annual cruise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, passed through Louisville on Monday. The ship began its annual cruise on Sunday, with stops scheduled in Ashland, Ky.; Charleston, W.Va and Cincinnati, Ohio. According to the LST Ship Memorial website, the LST-325 was launched...
WLKY.com
Kentucky football: Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. to miss 2 more games
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A University of Kentucky football running back will return to the field soon after missing the start of the season. Chris Rodriguez Jr., the team's captain and leading rusher, missed the first two games, including last weekend's win over Florida. The reason for his absence hasn't...
WKYT 27
Nicholasville business takes home Food Truck State Championship title
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The best in mobile dining gathered in Rockcastle County on Saturday for the 2nd annual Kentucky Food Truck State Championship. The event took place in Renfo Valley at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum and Renfo Valley Entertainment Center. Food trucks competed for...
WLKY.com
Neighbors oppose proposed training center for formerly incarcerated men in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of people showed up Wednesday evening armed with signs opposing a proposed training and retreat center for formerly incarcerated men. Freedom Lake is the vision of Tony and Kim Cash. The couple runs Tony and Kim Cash Ministries. According to their website, the center would provide training to help free men from old habits or old patterns that keep them stuck.
Father and Son Bowhunters Tag Twin Velvet Trophies on Kentucky Opener
Tagging a nice velvet whitetail during the opening week of archery season is no small feat, and taking a gross Booner is a whole other level. So, the odds of a father-son duo each accomplishing that feat, on the same opening day, must be somewhere close to zero. Yet Robbie and Garrett Ammons of Hardin County, Kentucky, did exactly that on September 3rd.
WLKY.com
First responders training for water rescues in Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay is typically a place for fun and thrills, but this week, it's helping save lives. First responders are using the Raging Rapids River ride at the park to simulate rushing water in the Ohio River or a flooded creek or stream.
WLKY.com
MISSING: LMPD issues "Operation Return Home" for missing 23-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: Hunter Ceralde was found on Wednesday. Police say he will be reunited with his loved ones. Louisville Metro Police Department has issued an "Operation Return Home" for a missing 23-year-old. The person they are looking for is 23-year-old Hunter Ceralde, who was last seen at...
WLKY.com
Shooting in Portland leaves man injured, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was transported to UofL Hospital after being shot in the Portland neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD said their First Division responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Lytle Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. They said they found a man...
foxlexington.com
No. 13 Kentucky drops second 5 setter of the season to No. 3 Louisville
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It’s always the place to be when the Kentucky Wildcats face off against Louisville for their in-state rivalry, and just like last year, the excitement met the expectation. No. 13 Kentucky went the distance with No. 3 Louisville, however, fell in three sets...
WLKY.com
Bond for Louisville man charged in deadly Beechmont shooting set at $750,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man made an appearance in court Tuesday morning for his connection to the deadly shooting in Beechmont. Laron Spalding, 51, pleaded not guilty to a murder and weapons charge. Louisville Metro Police Department say that Spalding shot 29-year-old Jesse Reynolds several times on the...
WLKY.com
Million dollar Churchill Downs renovations making progress as September Meet begins Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Churchill Downs visitors prepare to flock to the track Thursday for the beginning of the September Meet, track representatives said work is underway for major renovations. "When people come to Churchill Downs for the September meet, they'll look and go, 'Wow, there's been a lot...
Wave 3
Man seriously injured in workplace accident at South Hurstbourne Pkwy. restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is listed in critical condition following a workplace accident near Jeffersontown on Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, when Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a person down in the 4600 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
WLKY.com
This day in Louisville history: Employee opens fire at Standard Gravure, killing 8
It was a grim day in Louisville history. On the morning of Sept. 14, 1989, Joseph Wesbecker opened fire inside the Standard Gravure Printing Facility, which was located at Sixth Street and Broadway. Watch coverage from when it happened in the player above. It's known as one of the worst...
