Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Casts Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman and More
Francis Ford Coppola is rounding out the cast to his big-budget indie film Megalopolis. The call sheet is now a family affair, with Coppola’s sister (and his Godfather star) Talia Shire and nephew Jason Schwartzman joining the project. Also joining the cast are Shia LaBeouf, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter and James Remar.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmanda Mackey, Casting Director on 'A League of Their Own,' 'The Fugitive' and 'The Normal Heart,' Dies at 70Shia LaBeouf-Starrer 'Padre Pio' From Abel Ferrara to Premiere in Venice Days LineupJames Caan, Macho Leading Man of Hollywood, Dies at 82 Megalopolis notably marks LaBeouf’s highest-profile project since...
'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Sequel To Focus On Chaotic Valet Characters From The Original
“The question isn’t ‘what are we going to do,’ the question is ‘what aren’t we going to do?’”. That’s presumably what Paramount Pictures executives asked themselves before greenlighting a spinoff to “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” Currently titled “Sam and Victor’s Day Off,” it’ll follow two characters from the 1986 John Hughes original and take place on the same day.
The 50 best movies of all time, according to critics
Classic movies like "The Godfather" and "Casablanca" appear alongside modern masterpieces like "Moonlight" and "Parasite."
'The People’s Joker' Director on the Legality of Unofficial DC Movie
The People’s Joker is embracing the playful tagline, “An illegal queer coming of age comic book movie by Vera Drew,” but it seems as though Warner Bros. is taking things a bit more seriously. The TIFF website just revealed that The People’s Joker has been withdrawn from the film festival due to “rights issues.”
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Spider-Man's Michael Keaton Knows You Won't Believe Him When He Says He's Never Watched A Marvel Movie
Believe it or not, Michael Keaton has actually never watched a Marvel movie.
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
Stranger Things/Deadpool Crossover Is ‘On The Table’, Says Director
Although Stranger Things and Deadpool coming together sounds like some weird post-modern fever dream, it’s more possible than you might think. The Stranger Things Cinematic Universe is on its way, and although that doesn’t mean it’s Marvel-adjacent, the connections could surprise you. Variety recently spoke with director Shawn Levy on the Emmys’ red carpet and learned some surprising news.
TIFF: Steven Spielberg Says Pandemic Made Him Realize ‘The Fabelmans’ Was a Film He Had to “Get Out of Me Now”
The morning after Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans had its world premiere in Toronto — a screening that immediately catapulted the film into pundits‘ top movie lists going into awards season — the director and his cast sat down to talk about the movie with festival CEO Cameron Bailey. Telling the story of Spielberg’s early life in post-WWII Arizona and his earliest flashes of filmmaking insight alongside family trauma, the film is by far the director’s most personal to date, and stars Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy Fabelman, based on Spielberg, together with Paul Dano, Michelle Williams, Seth Rogan and Judd Hirsch.More from The...
When is the Hunger Games New Movie Release Date?
The Hunger Games brought Jennifer Lawrence some serious fame, but the books are always better than the movies. However, the movies did quite well as they were released individually. The dystopian drama filled with wealth, poverty, murder, and mayhem did all it could to get people into the theaters and worked like a charm. When The Hunger Games’ new movie was announced, fans could not believe their luck. Their favorite books turned movies are back? What do we know about the Hunger Games’ new movie? So much, so stay tuned.
New 'Scarlet Witch' Comic Book Run Coming This Winter
There are things in this world that we should all want and one of those things just happened to be solo runs for the Scarlet Witch and when you ask, Marvel answers! The popular anti-hero who last made her live-action in the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has continued to gain notoriety among fans, and now will star in a solo run by Steve Orlando and drawn by Sara Pichelli.
Is There Really Going to be a Winnie the Pooh Horror Movie?
When fans heard there would be a Winnie the Pooh Horror movie released directly to DVD in late 2022, no one believed the rumors. It’s not possible to take A.A. Milne’s beloved Pooh bear and turn him and his friends into murderous fiends, but someone is doing it – and not many people are happy. The lovely story of Winnie the Pooh is such a darling story, and it’s one that should be told before the new Winnie the Pooh horror movie is released.
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
10 Things you didn’t know about Chris Pine
Chris Pine is an American actor best known for his role in movies like Star Trek, Wonder Woman, Princess Diaries 2, and most recently the Don’t Worry Darling film. The latter movie directed by Olivia Wilde is getting a lot of social media buzz thanks to a viral twitter clip. Harry Styles being attached to her sophomore film as a director and the online drama definitely helps too.
10 actors who have never starred in a Marvel movie or TV show — but should
It seems that every actor ends up in a Marvel property sooner or later. But for these stars, that's not the case yet — and they should get their shot.
Why Was Vecna From Stranger Things Credited As Another Character?
Jamie Campbell Bower is a man known to many. After all, he plays a wonderful character on a show most beloved by most. Though the character and the actor only showed up in season four, it seems he’s made quite the mark. He was credited as playing the role of Vecna from Stranger Things, but also another character. As it happens, those unfamiliar with the show are not sure what to think. He’s credited online as playing Henry Creel/One/Vecna, and then there’s news that the Stranger Things star is also a character called Peter Ballad. What is going on?
How Far Should Yellowstone Go?
It’s already been determined by the creator of Yellowstone how far the show will go, but that still begs the question of how far things should be allowed to keep moving forward. So far in four seasons, it’s been established that John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, doesn’t really get along with a lot of people, but he does care about his family and his land. He’s willing to do quite a bit to protect both since he’s made it clear that anyone even setting foot on his land without his permission isn’t welcome. The things that have been done by those who live on and work for the Yellowstone Ranch are numerous and unsettling, and the majority have been by John’s direction. There have been a few things that have happened that John didn’t know much about until they happened, but the understanding is that at some point, he knows everything there is to know about his land and what happens on it. This is one of the many reasons why this show is so interesting since the Duttons and those that care about them are bound to do anything to keep life moving forward the way it is.
Movie Review: Pay the Ghost
Not all of Nicolas Cage’s non-stop list of movies are that bad, but they’re not all that good, either. Some of them, like Pay the Ghost, feel as though they could be better but aren’t that bad when all is said and done. The movie takes its cue from many others when incorporating a legend that helps to give the premise a bit of backstory that feeds into the fears of many parents when it comes to their children. The idea is that children tend to go missing in New York on Halloween and are never seen again, but many people have no idea why. When Mike Lawford loses his son Charlie on Halloween, he becomes obsessed with finding him as time passes, leading to a separation from his wife and a serious decline when it comes to his life. When he starts to experience visions of his son reaching out to him, which are shared by his wife eventually, Mike begins to suspect that something is going on that’s beyond his capability to understand. When the supernatural events continue, however, he finds another way to discover where his son went. What he finds is, well, intriguing but could have been presented better.
‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Trailer: Whitney Houston Fans Are Nervous the Biopic Will Be Terrible
The year’s glitziest music biopic has arrived on the dance floor. After Elton John’s Rocketman, Aretha Franklin’s Respect, and, well, Elvis Presley’s Elvis, Whitney Houston is the next music legend who will be getting the biopic treatment. I Wanna Dance With Somebody will be released this winter, and just unveiled the first look at Naomie Ackie as the legend herself, breaking out hits like “How Will I Know” and, naturally, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”Ackie, sporting several dazzling, iconic costumes—including that iconic Super Bowl white tracksuit—makes for a perfect Whitney Houston. But there’s another star who’s completely unrecognizable in this...
George Reeves: The Mysterious Life and Death of TV's Original "Superman"
Many actors have played Superman over the years, on both the big-screen and small, including Dean Cain in the 1990s on TV's heralded show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, to Christopher Reeve in a series of feature films in the late 1970s and early 1980s, to Henry Cavill in more recent years on the big screen with movies like Justice League (2017/2021).
