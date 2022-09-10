It’s already been determined by the creator of Yellowstone how far the show will go, but that still begs the question of how far things should be allowed to keep moving forward. So far in four seasons, it’s been established that John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, doesn’t really get along with a lot of people, but he does care about his family and his land. He’s willing to do quite a bit to protect both since he’s made it clear that anyone even setting foot on his land without his permission isn’t welcome. The things that have been done by those who live on and work for the Yellowstone Ranch are numerous and unsettling, and the majority have been by John’s direction. There have been a few things that have happened that John didn’t know much about until they happened, but the understanding is that at some point, he knows everything there is to know about his land and what happens on it. This is one of the many reasons why this show is so interesting since the Duttons and those that care about them are bound to do anything to keep life moving forward the way it is.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO