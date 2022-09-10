ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Counties with the most seniors in Missouri

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Bryant stays at No. 1; 2 area schools stay in rankings

Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for games played through September 9. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Community Policy