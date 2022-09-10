ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion, OH

Galion's Gabe Ivy runs wild on Presidents

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TTpoX_0hpeLbfP00

GALION — If this is what nerves do to running back Gabe Ivy, the Tigers should do everything in their power to keep him nervous on Fridays.

The Galion junior ran roughshod on Marion Harding, rolling up 279 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 35-7 victory in Heise Park Friday night.

"Like everybody, we’ve got nerves," Ivy said. "When I came to the stadium today, I was locked in. I knew this season is serious now because something happened. I really want to dedicate my season to Kooper (McCabe) and his family. It’s all for him."

McCabe, a senior football player who recently passed away, was at the forefront of everyone's thoughts as his No. 6 was painted into the logo at midfield. The Tigers endured more adversity when three plays into the game junior Hunter Miniard seriously injured his right leg and needed to be taken off the field on a stretcher and away from the stadium in an ambulance.

Luckily, the Tigers had Ivy — and others — to steady them.

"It’s all the team," Ivy said. "Those linemen are helping me out a lot. I do not take full-credit for any of that. I’ve got the legs, but they the big boys out of the way."

That's how Galion coach Matt Dick saw it, too.

"He ran the ball angry," Dick said of Ivy. "When he runs like that, not everybody in our conference has a kid like that. When he runs average, then everybody’s got him. He was special tonight."

But so were the big guys in front of him.

Dick cited them all: Landon Kurtzman, Justin Lester, Holden Hunter, Alex Griffith, Ethan Horning and Daltin Sparks.

"We did a couple of adjustments at halftime, but for the most part he just ran really hard and our line blocked really hard," Dick said. "With all those guys, it’s starting to click and you saw it in practice."

After Miniard's injury, it seemed to deflate everyone. However, late in the first quarter, Galion started to find a rhythm. Behind the running of Ivy, the Tigers (2-2, 1-0) rattled off seven plays in 64 yards to go up 7-0 on an Ivy 11-yard run. With 3:33 left in the half and after its defense stopped Harding at the 28, Ivy immediately took it 72 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

The Presidents (0-4, 0-1) finally popped a big play when Marquis Long ran down the middle of the field and caught an Alex Jones' bomb in stride for a 62-yard touchdown to make it 14-7 before halftime.

"We felt we could have done better in the first half and the coaches made that very clear. We were disappointing our coaches and we needed to do better. I took that to heart," Ivy said.

In the first half, he accounted for 169 of Galion's 173 total yards in the half.

"Not to take anything away from him (because) he ran the ball really well and hard, but there were multiple plays where our kids were misaligned and trying to get them lined up. We’re giving up a gap, and that’s the gap they attack," Harding coach Dan Arndt said.

After a drive stalled out to start the third period, Ivy went to work on the next possession, picking up three first downs before punching it in from the 1 for a 21-7 lead.

In the fourth period, Harding forced a punt, but it was muffed and recovered by Galion at the 9. A play later Ivy made it 28-7 with 7:51 left.

"We were just a little more physical and hopefully we can continue that. That’s our biggest advantage, being physical on the O-line, D-line and H-back positions. We can out-physical some teams," Dick said.

Ivy averaged 8.5 yards per carry and accounted for all but 51 yards for the Tigers. Following an interception of a tipped ball at the line by Cody Maison, Galion put it away with a Logan Shifley 26-yard TD run.

As productive as they were on offense, that's how disruptive the defense was for the Tigers.

Harding managed just 52 yards rushing, 214 total yards and only seven first downs to Galion's 313 rushing yards, 336 total yards and 19 first downs.

"Our D-line is just a nasty group of guys," Dick said. "Some of those big guys on the O-line mix in, but when you’ve got Landon Campbell and Landon Kurtzman and Linkon Tyrell who’s really come on moving from safety to D-end. He’s found a home and he’s starting to get it."

Harding's Alex Stokes was 6 of 14 passing for 149 yards. Long had five catches for 126 yards. Connor Pennington came into the game late and completed a couple of passes to Matthew Thomas for 14 yards.

Arndt said they are still trying to figure out what makes the team tick.

"We’re trying to get to the point where they believe in themselves," the Harding coach said. "I’ve reached out to people, trying to figure out ways to fix that. It’s something that’s been engrained in them for a while. They’re afraid of failure. When things don’t go well, it’s easier to shut down than to live that failure. That’s one of the things we’ve got to overcome.

"I tell them you have to believe in yourselves. The sky’s the limit. We have athletes. Everybody can see that, but the belief has got to be there."

rmccurdy@gannett.com

419-610-0998

Twitter @McMotorsport

Instagram @rob_mccurdy_star

