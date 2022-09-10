Read full article on original website
Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks
Week 1 of the regular season ended with the Denver Broncos losing to the underdog Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. Social media was buzzing with reactions to the alarming loss. In the waning minutes of the 4th quarter, the Seahawks had a slim lead. The Broncos’ offense had made its way into Seahawks territory, but […] The post Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson drops heartfelt message for DK Metcalf after MNF Broncos vs. Seahawks
Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle did not go as planned for the new Denver Broncos quarterback. The Seattle Seahawks ultimately stunned Wilson and the Broncos with a 17-16 victory. Wilson, who was boo’d by the fans, was still in the good graces of wide receiver DK Metcalf. The former QB-WR duo took part in a […] The post Russell Wilson drops heartfelt message for DK Metcalf after MNF Broncos vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll
The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
Lamar Jackson makes end-all statement about Ravens contract situation
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson made a final statement on his uncertain contract situation with the team. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, Jackson said he is done discussing his contract. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson were unable to come to an agreement ahead of the regular season....
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints latest free agent signing could spell trouble for Alvin Kamara’s fantasy value
New Orleans Saints running Alvin Kamara’s rib injury may be worse than the team let on. During the Saints’ week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons, Kamara played less than he typically would. The lead back was on the field for just 61% of the snaps resulting in just 38 total plays.
Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
Cowboys Hall of Famer reveals 2 quarterbacks Jerry Jones should call after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott also suffered a brutal thumb injury. While he might only be out for 4-6 weeks best-case scenario, they still need someone to fill the void. Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson believes Jerry Jones should be picking up the phone and calling Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.
Jerry Jones cuts Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys trade links with Dak Prescott update
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys won’t be trading for Jimmy Garoppolo or look for a long-term replacement for Dak Prescott after his concerning hand injury in Week 1. They don’t need to anyway. When Prescott sustained the hand injury that was later revealed would require surgery and...
Jameis Winston lands on injury report ahead of Week 2
Jameis Winston led the New Orleans Saints to a fantastic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. Unfortunately, it appears as if he may have picked up an injury along the way that could throw his status for the Saints Week 2 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in doubt.
Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022
Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu has brutal assessment that may worry Broncos fans
The Seattle Seahawks defense was on fire against the Denver Broncos, shutting down the Broncos offense led by former Seahawks star Russell Wilson. The Seahawks backline was suffocating, denying the Broncos multiple golden opportunities to score in the second half, as Wilson and his squad failed to capitalize on seven plays from within the nine-yard line in the third quarter alone. It’s a bit disingenuous to just chalk that up to Broncos errors, as the Seahawks defense was all up in Denver’s grill from minute one.
The Chiefs fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 2
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will bump heads at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2. Following a victorious first week against the Arizona Cardinals, the Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Los Angeles Chargers for “Thursday Night Football.”. The Chargers won in Week 1 as well, defeating...
Drew Brees’ net worth
When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
Russell Wilson rocks absurd sparkling suit in return to Seattle for MNF Broncos-Seahawks matchup
Russell Wilson is set to return to Seattle on Monday Night Football as the Denver Broncos take on the Seahawks. And Wilson is prepared from a style standpoint as well. The star QB arrived wearing a flashy suit, per James Palmer. Russell Wilson 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZUfH0N8VSu — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 12, 2022 Russell Wilson, who […] The post Russell Wilson rocks absurd sparkling suit in return to Seattle for MNF Broncos-Seahawks matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions make roster move that hints at possible D’Andre Swift injury
The Detroit Lions nearly pulled off a stunning comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 to open their 2022 season. One of the reasons it was in the cards was because of D’Andre Swift’s standout performance. Swift turned his 18 touches into 175 total yards and a touchdown, which was a mightily productive start […] The post Lions make roster move that hints at possible D’Andre Swift injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Rice gets brutally honest on Jimmy Garoppolo calls after Trey Lance’s poor start as 49ers QB1
After the San Francisco 49ers’ disappointing loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, a lot of people criticized Trey Lance and his poor play. In fact, some even argued they would have won the contest had Jimmy Garoppolo started. However, 49ers legend Jerry Rice thinks the NFL wannabe-experts are jumping to conclusions too quickly before […] The post Jerry Rice gets brutally honest on Jimmy Garoppolo calls after Trey Lance’s poor start as 49ers QB1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Steelers make huge TJ Watt move amid pec injury
T.J. Watt’s 2022 season is off to a rough start. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ pass-rushing extraordinaire suffered a pec injury in the season-opening win against the Cincinnati Bengals. He knew it was bad the moment it happened and now will officially miss a big chunk of the season The Steelers announced that Watt has been officially placed […] The post Steelers make huge TJ Watt move amid pec injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Chargers vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 9/15/2022
Thursday Night Football will feature an elite matchup between two AFC West rivals. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Chiefs prediction and pick. The Chargers are coming off of a 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the opener. Khalil Mack headlines the defense with his three sacks and forced fumble against Derek Carr. Justin Herbert finished with three touchdown passes and zero turnovers. Turnovers were the story of the day for the Raiders as Carr threw three picks which ultimately caused them to lose. Thursday night will be a huge game for the Bolts as they go into Arrowhead Stadium ready to go 2-0 in the division early in the season. Remember, the Bolts defeated the Chiefs in KC last year.
Chargers star Khalil Mack’s scary assessment of 3-sack game doesn’t bode well for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs had better watch out for Los Angeles Chargers star pass rusher Khalil Mack on Thursday night. Mack, who terrorized Derek Car and the Las Vegas Raiders with a 3-sack performance in his Chargers debut, was somehow not pleased with his unbelievable effort, a scary thought for Mahomes and […] The post Chargers star Khalil Mack’s scary assessment of 3-sack game doesn’t bode well for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
