starlocalmedia.com
Northern Texas PGA announces Ronny Glanton as namesake for new Frisco golf park
Last week, Northern Texas PGA Executive Director/CEO, Mark Harrison, surprised long-time NTPGA professional Ronny Glanton with the news of being honored as the namesake for the new NTPGA Golf Park in Frisco. It will be called “The Ronny” Golf Park. Harrison was joined by Glanton’s close friends Philip...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco-based PGA championship included in VendorMatch program, deadline to register is Sept. 15
As PGA Frisco prepares to host its first major championship in May, the PGA of America is asking local and diverse suppliers to register with the association's VendorMatch program for 2023 PGA spectator championships. A press release provided by the PGA invites minority-, women-, LGBT-, disabled-, Veteran-, service disabled Veteran-...
starlocalmedia.com
Prosper ISD to open third high school in Fall 2023
The Prosper ISD Board of Trustees and district administration announced Tuesday that Walnut Grove High School will open in Fall 2023 for grades 9-12, a full year ahead of schedule. This state-of-the-art, comprehensive high school aims to relieve overcrowding at Prosper High School.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney business hits: Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch announces memberships for sale and more updates
As Life Time gets set to bring its 12th destination to DFW metro later this fall in McKinney, the company will soon operate 29 Life Time locations in the state. Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch now has Founders’ Memberships available for the club that will be located near the PGA TPC Craig Ranch golf course.
starlocalmedia.com
Flower Mound High School student portrays symbolic people, objects through art
When she was younger, Alice Won immersed herself in the arts through drawing and painting, quickly coming to the conclusion that this was something she wanted to pursue. As a current junior at Flower Mound High School, she is taking AP Art and said she hopes that art continues to be part of her life after high school.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite ISD reveals new findings on student performance
Mesquite ISD says student scores are, “going north.”. At a Monday Board of Trustees meeting, Mesquite ISD Executive Director of Assessment Donna McAda updated trustees on how students performed in the 2021-22 school year.
starlocalmedia.com
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD celebrates major projects as a result of 2018 bond program
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is hosting several ribbon-cutting events, celebrating progress that has been made as a result of the 2018 bond program. Before the end of the year, there will be four ribbon-cutting events, plus a naming ceremony for the Nancy Watten Technology and Event Center. The improvements to buildings in CFBISD that will have ribbon cuttings include Newman Smith High School, Sheffield Elementary School, Perry Middle School, and Standridge Stadium.
starlocalmedia.com
City of Frisco to begin search for next Fire Chief after retirement announcement of Chief Mark Piland
A search for the City of Frisco’s next Fire Chief will begin promptly following the retirement of Chief Mark Piland. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Chief Piland submitted his retirement, sharing he’s ready to pursue new career opportunities. The retirement follows Chief Piland’s nine-plus years of service to the city after being hired in 2013.
starlocalmedia.com
It's back! Coppell ISD Homecoming Parade returns after two-year break
The Coppell High School Homecoming Parade is making its return after a two-year hiatus, previously unable to happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, CISD Student Council Advisors Benjamin Stroud and William Harrington are organizing the parade. Stroud’s favorite part about the parade is getting all of CISD involved and he said there is “a sense of cohesive enjoyment.”
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney Flour Mill celebrates 150 years
James Bresnahan first encountered the McKinney Flour Mill during a tour roughly 10 years ago. He had lived in McKinney since 2006 and joined the McKinney Chamber of Commerce around 2010. As part of the Leadership McKinney class, he and the rest of the group were taken on a tour of prominent spots in McKinney — including the flour mill.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano’s Schimelpfenig Library enters partnership to ensure all children enter school ready
Plano’s Schimelpfenig Library officially joins the Family Place Libraries™ national network, providing a welcoming environment with resources to help families nurture their children's development and learning during the critical first years of life. Residents are invited to celebrate the designation of Schimelpfenig Library as a Family Place Library...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco ISD, Frisco Police Chief outline security measures for district
During a Tuesday night Board of Trustees meeting, Frisco ISD staff outlined steps that had been taken prior to the start of the school year to enhance safety and security on campuses. According to a presentation from Scott Warstler, chief operations officer with FISD, goals for the 2022-23 school year...
starlocalmedia.com
Lakeside Journal business updates: City Council, Fall Clean-up announced, 633 run registration
The Colony’s next City Council meeting is on Tuesday, Sept. 20 starting at 6:30 p.m. at The Colony City Hall. This meeting comes shortly after The Colony just passed the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget and lowered the tax rate by 1/4 of a cent.
starlocalmedia.com
Jaime Jaramillo sentenced to life imprisonment for killing of Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston
On December 3, 2021 at approximately 1:40 p.m. Officer Richard Houston responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block of S Beltline Rd in Mesquite. During the investigation Officer Houston contacted Jaime Jaramillo who opened fire, striking and killing Officer Houston. Jaramillo was arrested for the offense. On Sept. 13, the case was presented to a Dallas County Jury. On Sept. 14, Jaime Jaramillo was found guilty of Capital Murder of a Police Officer and will serve the rest of his life in prison.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Laila Moore, the Director of Investor Services for Coppell Chamber of Commerce
Laila Moore serves as the Director of Investor Services for the Coppell Chamber of Commerce. She loves interacting with those around her, making people laugh, and is a long-time resident of Coppell. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina moves forward on three major development projects following council approval
Celina's City Council met Tuesday evening for its regular meeting and approved a number of items, including a tax rate and budget, zoning items and agreements for major future developments in the city. Here's a rundown of three of those developments and where they stand today:
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite’s Clear the Shelter event places 50 animals in new homes
Mesquite Animal Services placed 50 animals in new homes during the Clear the Shelter adoption event on Aug. 27. Adoption fees were waived for the day as part of the nationwide event. All adopted pets were sterilized, vaccinated, and microchipped.
starlocalmedia.com
US-75 Southbound at Bethany Drive shut down after fatal crash
US-75 Southbound at Bethany Drive will be shut down for the next several hours due to a major crash, the Allen Police Department announced Wednesday. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Northbound traffic is also being effected by on-looker delays.
starlocalmedia.com
Director's Column: Here's how to get the most out of McKinney's Oktoberfest this year
For over 150 years, Downtown McKinney has served as the heart of our community, a place where people gather to celebrate and be together. McKinney Main Street builds upon our past to champion a thriving vibrant downtown. Though we put on many events, live entertainment and festivals throughout the year, our biggest and arguably most popular is right around the corner. We invite you to put on your lederhosen and join us for McKinney’s 15th Annual Oktoberfest!
starlocalmedia.com
Denton County Homelessness Data Report revealed, showing huge increase
The Denton County Homeless Coalition hosted two county-wide events to release the annual Homelessness Data Report, making these the first in-person data reveals since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Homelessness Data Report offers insight into how COVID-19 has affected the face of homelessness in Denton County and primary...
