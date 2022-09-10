ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Comments / 0

Related
starlocalmedia.com

Northern Texas PGA announces Ronny Glanton as namesake for new Frisco golf park

Last week, Northern Texas PGA Executive Director/CEO, Mark Harrison, surprised long-time NTPGA professional Ronny Glanton with the news of being honored as the namesake for the new NTPGA Golf Park in Frisco. It will be called “The Ronny” Golf Park. Harrison was joined by Glanton’s close friends Philip...
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Prosper ISD to open third high school in Fall 2023

The Prosper ISD Board of Trustees and district administration announced Tuesday that Walnut Grove High School will open in Fall 2023 for grades 9-12, a full year ahead of schedule. This state-of-the-art, comprehensive high school aims to relieve overcrowding at Prosper High School.
PROSPER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frisco, TX
Sports
Frisco, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Frisco, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas Football
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite ISD reveals new findings on student performance

Mesquite ISD says student scores are, “going north.”. At a Monday Board of Trustees meeting, Mesquite ISD Executive Director of Assessment Donna McAda updated trustees on how students performed in the 2021-22 school year.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD celebrates major projects as a result of 2018 bond program

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is hosting several ribbon-cutting events, celebrating progress that has been made as a result of the 2018 bond program. Before the end of the year, there will be four ribbon-cutting events, plus a naming ceremony for the Nancy Watten Technology and Event Center. The improvements to buildings in CFBISD that will have ribbon cuttings include Newman Smith High School, Sheffield Elementary School, Perry Middle School, and Standridge Stadium.
CARROLLTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

City of Frisco to begin search for next Fire Chief after retirement announcement of Chief Mark Piland

A search for the City of Frisco’s next Fire Chief will begin promptly following the retirement of Chief Mark Piland. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Chief Piland submitted his retirement, sharing he’s ready to pursue new career opportunities. The retirement follows Chief Piland’s nine-plus years of service to the city after being hired in 2013.
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Points Per Game#American Football
starlocalmedia.com

It's back! Coppell ISD Homecoming Parade returns after two-year break

The Coppell High School Homecoming Parade is making its return after a two-year hiatus, previously unable to happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, CISD Student Council Advisors Benjamin Stroud and William Harrington are organizing the parade. Stroud’s favorite part about the parade is getting all of CISD involved and he said there is “a sense of cohesive enjoyment.”
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney Flour Mill celebrates 150 years

James Bresnahan first encountered the McKinney Flour Mill during a tour roughly 10 years ago. He had lived in McKinney since 2006 and joined the McKinney Chamber of Commerce around 2010. As part of the Leadership McKinney class, he and the rest of the group were taken on a tour of prominent spots in McKinney — including the flour mill.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano’s Schimelpfenig Library enters partnership to ensure all children enter school ready

Plano’s Schimelpfenig Library officially joins the Family Place Libraries™ national network, providing a welcoming environment with resources to help families nurture their children's development and learning during the critical first years of life. Residents are invited to celebrate the designation of Schimelpfenig Library as a Family Place Library...
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco ISD, Frisco Police Chief outline security measures for district

During a Tuesday night Board of Trustees meeting, Frisco ISD staff outlined steps that had been taken prior to the start of the school year to enhance safety and security on campuses. According to a presentation from Scott Warstler, chief operations officer with FISD, goals for the 2022-23 school year...
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
starlocalmedia.com

Jaime Jaramillo sentenced to life imprisonment for killing of Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston

On December 3, 2021 at approximately 1:40 p.m. Officer Richard Houston responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block of S Beltline Rd in Mesquite. During the investigation Officer Houston contacted Jaime Jaramillo who opened fire, striking and killing Officer Houston. Jaramillo was arrested for the offense. On Sept. 13, the case was presented to a Dallas County Jury. On Sept. 14, Jaime Jaramillo was found guilty of Capital Murder of a Police Officer and will serve the rest of his life in prison.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

US-75 Southbound at Bethany Drive shut down after fatal crash

US-75 Southbound at Bethany Drive will be shut down for the next several hours due to a major crash, the Allen Police Department announced Wednesday. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Northbound traffic is also being effected by on-looker delays.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Director's Column: Here's how to get the most out of McKinney's Oktoberfest this year

For over 150 years, Downtown McKinney has served as the heart of our community, a place where people gather to celebrate and be together. McKinney Main Street builds upon our past to champion a thriving vibrant downtown. Though we put on many events, live entertainment and festivals throughout the year, our biggest and arguably most popular is right around the corner. We invite you to put on your lederhosen and join us for McKinney’s 15th Annual Oktoberfest!
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Denton County Homelessness Data Report revealed, showing huge increase

The Denton County Homeless Coalition hosted two county-wide events to release the annual Homelessness Data Report, making these the first in-person data reveals since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Homelessness Data Report offers insight into how COVID-19 has affected the face of homelessness in Denton County and primary...
DENTON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy