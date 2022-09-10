The top football performers for Week 2 in Arkansas and Oklahoma from the Fort Smith area.

Carlos Gonzalez, Alma: Gonzalez had 19 carries for 100 yards, and two touchdowns as the Airedales (3-0) defeated Pryor (Oklahoma), 36-27.

Drake Stogsdill, Alma: Stogsdill caught six passes for 96 yards.

Joe Trusty, Alma: Trusty was 11 of 13 with 128 yards and one touchdown. He had seven carries for 48 yards and another touchdown.

Carl Brake, Arkoma: Carl had 21 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown in the Mustangs' 54-8 loss to Webbers Falls.

Klay Brinkley, Arkoma: Klay was 5 of 13 passing for 89 yards.

Colton Arnold, Cedarville: Arnold had 14 carries for 80 yards with a touchdown and a 60-yard kick return for another touchdown as the Pirates (1-1) defeated Mountainburg, 36-6.

Jace Baker, Cedarville: Baker added 13 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Hayden Morton, Cedarville: Morton had 67 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns.

Bryton Keeter, Charleston: Keeter caught four passes for 61 yards and a touchdown as the Tigers defeated Ozark, 34-20. He also had five touchbacks and a 33-yard field goal.

Reese Merechka, Charleston: Merechka had 86 yards on 10 carries and caught four passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. Merechka had six tackles and a pass breakup.

Brandon Scott, Charleston: Scott was 13 of 18 passing for 191 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He had 30 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Josh Allen, Greenwood: Allen had 3.5 tackles with an interception and a fumble recovery as the Bulldogs defeated Mountain Home, 49-0, in the 5A-West opener.

Cash Archer, Greenwood: Archer had nine tackles with a quarterback hurry.

Hunter Houston, Greenwood: Houston completed 21 of 29 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

Grant Karnes, Greenwood: Karnes caught nine passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Aiden Kennon, Greenwood: Kennon had five receptions for 85 yards and touchdowns.

Eli Whitaker, Greenwood: Whitaker had seven tackles with a sack.

Jonathan Danti, Lamar: Danti caught two passes for 26 yards and two touchdowns as the Warriors defeated Dover in the 4A-4 Conference opener, 35-0.

Caleb Green, Lamar: Green completed three passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns. He also had five carries for 13 yards and a touchdown.

Damien Hendrix, Lamar: Hendrix had 16 carries for 193 yards with a touchdown.

Michael Barwick, Lavaca: Barwick had eight tackles, and three tackles for a loss as the Warriors defeated Horatio, 42-8.

Dakota Hartsfield, Lavaca: Hartsfield had seven carries for 121 yards with two touchdowns.

Maddox Noel, Lavaca: Noel had five carries for 86 yards and a touchdown. He also completed 3 of 6 passes for 35 yards and two touchdowns.

Kai Baldwin, Mountainburg: Baldwin had 53 yards rushing in the Dragons' 36-6 loss to Cedarville.

Austin Cooper, Mountainburg: Cooper had 10 tackles.

Bobby Dean, Mountainburg: Dean had 10 tackles.

Kenyon Johnson, Mountainburg: Johnson added nine tackles.

Gustavo Ramos, Moutainburg: Ramos had nine tackles.

Denver Click, Muldrow: Click had nine tackles as the Bulldogs beat Sallisaw, 38-17.

Trenden Collins, Muldrow: Collins had 27 carries for 201 yards and four touchdowns.

Eli Crumrine, Muldrow: Crumrine had five tackles, three for a loss, two sacks, and two quarterback hurries.

Cody Gibbs, Muldrow: Gibbs had nine tackles

Camden Matthews, Muldrow: Matthews was 6 of 13 passing for 52 yards and an interception.

Bobby Plank, Muldrow: Plank had two interceptions and five tackles.

Zac Walker, Mountainburg: Walker added 41 yards and a touchdown and caught an interception.

Cameron Massey, Northside: Massey had two receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown in the Grizzlies' 42-21 loss to No. 7 Fayetteville.

Pum Savoy, Northside: Savoy was 13 of 19 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 34 yards on 17 carries.

Damari Smith, Northside: Smith caught four passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Jaiden Youngblood, Northside: Youngblood had one carry for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Drake Haddick, Ozark: Haddick had 11 tackles in the Hillbillies' 34-20 loss to Charleston.

Eli Masingale, Ozark: Masingale had nine carries for 33 yards and caught two passes for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Koby Wilbanks, Ozark: Wilbanks had eight tackles and an interception.

Keigan Williams, Ozark: Williams had 10 tackles.

Todd Williams, Ozark: William added nine tackles.

Landon Wright, Ozark: Wright was 12 of 19 passing for 160 yards with two touchdowns.

Dax Collins, Poteau: Collins had 20 carries for 208 yards and two touchdowns and caught one pass for 27 yards in the Pirates' 35-31 loss to Metro Christian.

Holden Mattox, Poteau: Mattox had 79 yards on nine carries and a touchdown.

Jackson Sommers, Poteau: Sommers had 15 carries for 82 yards.

Xander Connor, Southside: Connor had six receptions for 84 yards in the Mavericks' 72-44 loss to Wynn.

Isaac Gregory, Southside: Gregory had 30 carries for 226 yards and four touchdowns.

George Herrell, Southside: Herrell was 16 of 30 for 155 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Herrell had 45 yards on seven carries with a touchdown.

Talonhawk Holmes, Stilwell: Holmes had a fumble recovery and an interception as Stilwell beat Parkhill Keys, 36-16. Stilwell recovered three turnovers.

Cainan Mink, Stilwell: Mink completed 9 of 13 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Mink has also had 11 carries for 93 yards.

Ethan Richards, Stilwell: Richards had 12 carries for 176 yards and two touchdowns. He caught one pass for 80 yards and another touchdown.

