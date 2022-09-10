Friday night roundup: Ethridge leads Richland Springs to 3-0 start

Braxton Ethridge had a hand in six touchdowns to lead Richland Springs to a 68-22 win over Lometa on Friday.

Richland Springs, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A Division II, improved to 3-0 with all three wins on the road. Lometa fell to 1-2.

Ethridge was 8-of-12 passing for 167 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had 11 carries for 126 yards and two TDs.

Keston Lusty added five carries for 45 yards and two scores.

Ethridge's 20-yard TD pass to Jayden Sutherland with 5:59 left in the fourth quarter ended the game early due to the 45-point mercy rule.

Richland Springs will have an open date next week before playing Coolidge in Jonesboro on Sept. 23.

San Angelo TLCA 36, Winters 34

The TLCA Eagles edged Winters at home Friday to improve their record to 2-1.

It's the first time TLCA has won multiple games in a season since 2017. The Eagles entered this year on a 26-game losing streak.

Despite a 7-6 loss last week to Odessa Compass Academy, TLCA's offense is averaging 28 points per game. The Eagles also lit up the scoreboard in a 42-36 win over Ozona in Week 1.

TLCA will visit Ingram Moore next week, while Winters will host Miles.

Reagan County 16, Crane 6

The Reagan County Owls picked up their first win of the season Friday at home against Crane.

Reagan County managed only 143 yards of total offense, compared to 268 yards for Crane, but the Owls made the game's biggest plays.

Angel Martinez returned a fumble 44 yards for a TD to give the Owls a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.

A.J. Avalos kicked a 38-yard field goal to give Reagan County a 10-6 lead at halftime.

Jarrett Brown threw a 27-yard TD pass to Martinez midway through the third quarter, and Reagan County's defense pitched a second-half shutout.

The Owls' defense forced four turnovers, but Reagan County's offense turned the ball over three times as well.

Brown was an impressive 17-of-22 passing, but it only covered 102 yards and he was intercepted twice.

Reagan County will visit Iraan next week.

Christoval 27, Colorado City 7

The Cougars got their second road win of 2022, beating the Wolves in a 2A nondistrict game.

Christoval’s ground game powered the Cougars to the win as Ketcher Joiner rushed for 152 yards and a TD and Manuel Riojas rushed for 134 yards and two TDs. Offensive lineman Sevastian Salinas was credited with eight pancake blocks to lead the way.

Cayden Carpenter threw a TD pass and also was the Cougars’ top receiver with six catches for 53 yards.

Brock Ratliff had two tackles for loss while Tristen Alvarado had eight solo tackles and a TFL to lead the Christoval defensive effort.

The Cougars (2-1) will try to get their first home win of the season but it will be a tough test when they host Mason on Friday. It will be the first meeting with the Punchers since 2012.

Sonora 24, Eldorado 7

The Broncos held Eldorado to just 153 total yards and got back in the win column on their home field.

Jaime Buitron passed for 132 yards and two TDs and rushed for 125 yards and a TD as Sonora improved to 2-1. Hunter O’Banon added 52 yards and a TD on the ground. Edgar DeLuna caught two passes for 100 yards, both going for TDs.

Jose Contreras had a pick-six to open the scoring for the game as Eldorado led 7-0 to end the first quarter.

Sonora travels to Alpine on Friday while Eldorado (1-2) looks for its first win since opening week with a home game Friday against undefeated San Saba.

Garden City 61, Midland Trinity 0

The Bearkats, ranked No. 4 in 1A DI, dominated Trinity in a nondistrict game in Garden City.

Preston Dehlinger had six carries for 151 yards and two TDs as the Kats led 54-0 by the end of the first quarter.

Garden City held Trinity to -26 total yards, owing to a -55 rushing deficit.

Logan Seidenberger passed for 75 yards and two TDs while Mason Walker caught a TD pass and scored on an interception return.

Garden City (3-0) travels to May Friday. The Tigers (3-0) are ranked No. 3 in the state and are coming off an 81-58 shootout win over previously undefeated Knox City.

Irion County 57, Roby 0

The No. 9-ranked Hornets got their first halftime win of the season, blanking the Lions in a home game.

Trevin Coffell threw for 72 yards and three TDs and had a 75-yard interception return for a TD to lead the Hornets.

Jordan Harrison, Colton Lawdermilk, Wyatt Morris and Parker Posey each had TD runs for the Hornets while Bo Morrow, Fred Mayberry and Tyler Henderson each caught a TD pass.

Irion County (3-0) hosts Highland on Friday.

Robert Lee 48, Baird 36

The Robert Lee Steers are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2018 after defeating Baird at home Friday.

Robert Lee led 40-14 at halftime and 48-20 in the fourth quarter before Baird had two touchdowns and a safety in the final 4:09.

Brayden Sherwood rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, and he returned an interception for a TD.

Denver O'Dell added 115 rushing yards and two TDs on 15 carries for the Steers.

Jose Heredia had 13 tackles and Logan Clifton had 12 tackles to lead Robert Lee's defensive effort. Ryan Mendoza forced a fumble and had a fumble return for a TD.

Robert Lee will travel to Blackwell next week.

San Marcos Baptist Academy 68, Menard 57

Menard's Joel Guerrero rushed for 405 yards and six touchdowns on 35 carries in a shootout loss Thursday at home.

Guerrero also had 19 tackles to lead the Yellowjackets' defense. Wyatt Terrell had 18 tackles and returned a fumble for a TD.

Menard (1-2) will visit Bronte next week.

Other scores

Miles 56, Water Valley 0

Vernon 23, San Angelo Lake View 12

Abilene Cooper 41, San Angelo Central 38 (OT)

Wall 3, Jim Ned 0

Coleman 56, Brady 24

Bangs 53, Grape Creek 6

Mason 42, Ozona 7

Bronte 35, Veribest 12

Stamford 32, Ballinger 14

D'Hanis 21, Junction 6

Rochelle 51, Paint Rock 6

Sterling City 83, Abilene TLCA 19

Westbrook 59, Rankin 58

Blanket 50, Eden 0

Paint Creek 40, Lohn 29

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Friday night roundup: Ethridge leads Richland Springs to 3-0 start