NOTEBOOK: Boise State defense stellar in win over New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This didn’t figure to be a game Boise State was going to show how well it could rush the passer.

Teams that run the triple option like New Mexico don’t give defenses many shots at the quarterback. But Boise State had no trouble making noise in the backfield.

"I felt like we prepared really well throughout the week," linebacker Ezekiel Noa said. "We honed in a little more of the details."

A week after recording no sacks and just three quarterback hits against Oregon State, the Broncos notched a half-dozen sacks, 12 tackles for loss and a trio of quarterback hits.

No Bronco had over four tackles and it didn’t matter. Leading the group was former Borah standout and Weber State transfer George Tarlas. He didn’t even have a tackle last week. Against New Mexico, Tarlas led BSU with 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

"George is great," said Noa. "He's a guy who really wants to do well for the team."

BACHMEIER BACK

After being benched last week in a loss to Oregon State, senior Hank Bachmeier got the start at quarterback on Friday. Bachmeier competed for the job this week with redshirt freshman Taylen Green, who was OK against Oregon State.

"He showed that after all of what happened in week one that he can bounce back," said receiver Latrell Caples, who had two catches for two touchdowns. "He showed his poise. He showed he's a fighter. If he keeps doing that, we're going to keep getting better and better."

Bachmeier struggled on his first two drives (a pair of three-and-outs) but finally proved why he was out there

The Broncos marched 91 yards in 8 plays ending with Bachmeier hitting Caples over the middle for an 18-yard touchdown. The highlight of the drive: Bachmeier had protection and aired a 47-yard bomb to Cole Wright, by far BSU’s longest pass play of the year.

Bachmeier finished the game with 170 yards, three touchdowns and just one interception. It wasn’t the greatest performance of his career, but it was far and away better than last week.

RUN GAME STILL STRUGGLING

All offseason, George Holani was hyped up as Boise State’s next great bell-cow running back, and was supposed to get the Broncos back on track with its history of 1,000-yard rushers.

Instead, after two games, Holani is not off to a fast start.

He carried the ball 13 yards for just nine yards against Oregon State and on Friday, the redshirt junior netted just 67 yards on 20 carries.

It was actually freshman Ashton Jeanty who led the Broncos in rushing, carrying the ball a dozen times for 72 yards.

"He did a nice job," head coach Andy Avalos said. "And he's just scratching the surface. There's so much he's learning with every opportunity he gets."

DALMAS REBOUNDS AFTER TOUGH WEEK

Last week was tough for Boise State kicker Jonah Dalmas. After missing just two field goals during all of the 2021 season, Dalmas missed a pair of kicks last week against Oregon State.

In his first opportunity on Friday, the junior knocked down a 48-yard field goal to give Boise State a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.

PERSONNEL UPDATES

Announced as inactive prior to Friday’s game was right guard Ben Dooley (who missed last week’s game at Oregon State), offensive lineman Mason Randolph (a redshirt freshman who started at right guard last week) and safety JL Skinner, arguably Boise State’s best defensive player.

Asked if he expected Skinner to be back next week, Avalos simply responded "yes."

In place of Randlph, Will Farrar started at right guard. And filling in for Skinner at boundary safety was redshirt junior Alexander Teubner.

After going down on punt coverage, linebacker Marco Notarainni was carted off the field early in the first quarter.