Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Wildcats fall to Perry In extra innings
ELLAVILLE – In the bottom of the sixth inning of Schley County’s rematch against Perry (PHS), the Lady Wildcats (SCHS) trailed 6-2 before scoring four runs on five hits to tie the game and gave themselves a chance to win the game in walk off fashion in the bottom of the seventh. However, the Lady Panthers (9-6) held SCHS in the seventh and scored four runs on three hits in the top of the eighth. The big hit in the frame came off the bat of Trinity Odom, who belted a three-run home run over the left field wall. The Lady Wildcats (10-6) scored a run in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single from Kalli Bishop, but could not make the come-from-behind surge and lost to PHS 10-7 on Wednesday, September 13 at Wildcat Park.
Americus Times-Recorder
Valwood’s eight-run fourth inning dooms Lady Raiders
VALDOSTA – The Southland Academy Lady Raider softball team (SAR) dropped its fourth straight contest on Thursday, September 8 as the Valwood Lady Valiants scored eight run in the fourth inning to secure an 11-0 shut out victory over SAR. With the loss, the Lady Raiders are now 1-6...
Americus Times-Recorder
GSW Men’s Soccer Team posts program’s largest margin of victory in Peach Belt Conference
AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Men’s Soccer Team (GSW) posted the largest margin of victory over a Peach Belt Conference opponent in program history when the Hurricanes defeated the University of South Carolina-Aiken by the score of 5-1 on Saturday, September 10 at Hurricane Field. Midfielder...
southgatv.com
High School Football Game of the Week – Week 5 options
ALBANY, GA – The High School football Game of the Week is officially up and ready for fans to vote for one of three games they want to see the WSWG crew give the most coverage. Fans can choose between:. Turner County vs Westover. Coffee High vs Salem. Monroe...
Americus Times-Recorder
Furlow Charter Lady Falcons finish fifth at Lee County Invitational
LESBURG, GA – The Furlow Charter Lady Falcons Cross Country Team (FC) turned in a fifth place finish in the team standings at the annual Lee County Invitational Meet on Saturday, September 10 at the course at the Kinchafooney Primary School in Leesburg, GA. The Lady Falcons finished in...
41nbc.com
Student found with firearm in backpack at Northside Middle School
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A student at Northside Middle School came to school with a firearm on Tuesday. According to a statement from Dustin Dykes, Principal of Northside Middle, the firearm was found during the search of a student’s backpack– the firearm was found to be unloaded.
Georgia's rural Black voters helped propel Democrats before. Will they do it again?
One group that could help 2022 statewide Democratic candidates is Georgia's rural Black voters. They helped Stacey Abrams get close in 2018 and later pushed two Democratic U.S. senators to victory.
Americus Times-Recorder
Charlie Collins Recognized as SGTC Student of Excellence
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College in Americus recently held a ceremony to recognize outstanding students in several program areas. The overall “Student of Excellence” distinction was awarded to horticulture student Charlie Collins of Sale City. Collins was nominated by SGTC horticulture instructor Brandon Gross. Dr. David...
WALB 10
Cave-in closes part of Albany road
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cave-in has closed part of an Albany road, according to city officials. The 1300 block of Estelle Street is closed because of the cave-in. City officials said construction to fix the cave-in is expected to last until Wednesday morning. Detours on Shirley Avenue, Maple Street...
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Bibb County (Bibb County, GA)
Authorities responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the 1300 block of Gray Highway. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the pedestrian was [..]
WALB 10
1 injured in Mitchell Co. shooting
BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is left injured after a domestic dispute that caused public safety concerns Tuesday night, according to Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a domestic dispute at the BZ Bee convenience store around 9:38 p.m. Deputies said it was an isolated incident and...
WALB 10
Mitchell Co. fire destroys chicken house
BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - An electrical fire sent a Mitchell county chicken house up in flames Tuesday evening, according to Mitchell County Fire Rescue. Firefighters said at least one-half of a chicken house at Ulysses Poultry was destroyed by a fire. Firefighters also said the fire was caused by an...
southgatv.com
Tifton drug trafficking query nets 4 arrests
TIFTON, GA – On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the arrests of four people and the seizure of illegal drugs representing a combined value of $710,000.00. The following were arrested and charged:
WALB 10
Tift Theater cancels Hodgetwins Show due to LGBTQ+ content
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Comedians scheduled to perform at the Tift Theater said their private event was canceled because of their content. The Hodgetwin brothers-- Keith and Kevin Hodge-- are known as the “Conservative Twins.”. The content was specifically on the LGBTQ+ community. Now, several people are upset that the...
wgxa.tv
Police: Bystander hit by gunfire in his home during shootout in Americus
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teen is in custody and a second suspect is still wanted after a bystander was injured in his own home amid a shootout in Americus. According to the Americus Police Department, officers responded to Barbara Battle Way and Patterson Street on September 1 around 5:48 p.m.
41nbc.com
Macon man found shot dead in pickup truck
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was found shot dead in a pickup truck early Sunday morning. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies found 42-year-old Stephen Lee Brown unresponsive in a pickup truck near the intersection of Cowan and Smith Streets around 2:30. He was...
Georgia National Fair announces new clear bag policy
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair is instituting a new clear bag policy for all fair-goers this year ahead of the 2022 fair in October. In a Facebook post, the Georgia National Fair announced that all bags must be clear and 12x6x12 or smaller. The exception to the...
41nbc.com
Downtown Macon gas station robbed at gunpoint
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, just before 12:00 a.m. Tuesday two men entered the Nams Gas Station, located at 885 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with guns and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash they fled the store on foot. One of the clerks was checked by EMS and cleared on the scene with minor injuries.
Fort Valley police still searching for person who killed Georgia woman in 2019
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — It's been nearly three years since Pearlie Mae Williams of Fort Valley died from what police called a "savage beating." Fort Valley police are asking for your help in finding her killer. Latoya Roberts has fond memories of her mother, Pearlie Mae Williams. "She was...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect arrested in connection with Macon barbershop murder
MACON, Ga. - Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force have just arrested a man in connection to the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III and the critical injury of his brother. The shooting took place at the Next Level...
