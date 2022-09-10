Read full article on original website
Berks man dies of complications from 2009 car accident
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died years after being injured in a car crash in Delaware. Duane Richard, 57, died Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The Hereford man died of complications of paraplegia from a crash...
Cavaluzzo's Pasta, Steaks & Subs in Emmaus to close Oct. 2 after 36 years
EMMAUS, Pa. - Cavaluzzo's Pasta, Steaks & Subs will close Oct. 2 after 36 years of serving customers in Emmaus. "The time has come for us to retire," according to a social media post from the restaurant, run by Helen and Gary Cavaluzzo. "We thank all of you so much...
Ed. secretary's back-to-school bus tour rolls into Reading
READING, Pa. — Reading Area Community College played host Thursday to a member of President Biden's cabinet. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona rolled into town on the second day of his two-day "Road to Success Back to School" bus tour across Pennsylvania. Cardona joined RACC's president, Susan Looney,...
Parkland outduels Nazareth in overtime to remain undefeated
OREFIELD, Pa. - Top teams in the East Penn Conference going at it on the turf Tuesday night. Parkland handing Nazareth their first loss of the season, 2-1 The Trojans fell behind early before scoring two unanswered goals to claim the lead and the win. Zoey Emrick putting the Blue Eagles ahead early in this one.
Governor Mifflin knocks off rivals to claim the top spot in Berks I
SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Rivalry showdown on the pitch in Berks County, Governor Mifflin and Wilson West-Lawn. The Mustangs getting the better of their rivals with a 1-0 win. The Mustangs lone goal coming from a penalty kick in the second half, Ellie Leffler burying the shot home for the 1-0 lead. Taylor Koenig in net for the winners, a stonewall all night.
Thousand-pound pumpkins: Oley Valley weighs in winners
OLEY, Pa. – The Oley Valley Community Fair held its pumpkin contest Wednesday. It came on the eve of the 75th annual fair on the Oley Fire Company Fairgrounds. Officials said they had 15 youth entries and 18 adult entries. A father-son duo took wins for both the junior...
Wawa in Lower Nazareth to hold grand opening Friday, with free t-shirts to first 100 customers
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley's newest Wawa will open in Lower Nazareth on Friday. The store will open at 8 a.m., and the first 100 customers inside the door will get a Wawa "Goose Vibes Only" T-shirt. The Canada Goose is a symbol of the chain. A...
Fire tears through home in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Fire heavily damaged a home in Easton on Wednesday. It tore through a home in the 300 block of W. Wilkes-Barre Street on the city's South Side. The blaze was out by around 9 a.m., but firefighters were still checking for hot spots, said Northampton County dispatchers.
Monday night crash ties up traffic on Pa. Turnpike between Quakertown, Lehigh Valley
MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a crash that tied up traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County. It happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of the Northeast Extension, between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley exits. One car was facing the wrong direction, as traffic...
A look inside the historic Easton mansion being preserved, repurposed
EASTON, Pa. - A historic mansion in Easton is being preserved and repurposed into an apartment building. The project is being led by the tech entrepreneur-turned-developer 69 News first introduced you to Tuesday. "We're saying, 'hey, let's just freeze this in time,'" said Hagai Feiner, the president and owner of...
Meet the tech entrepreneur turned developer investing it all in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A new developer is investing all of his time and money into Easton. His projects range from historic mansions to prime real estate in Centre Square. Hagai Feiner started out as a tech entrepreneur in California, founding Access Networks, and then needed an East Coast location. His wife is from the Lehigh Valley.
All Day Band Jam: Pottsville theater continues to look for new uses for storied space
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The Majestic Theater in Pottsville was filled with musicians, a magician, a comedian and plenty of fans for an all-day festival celebrating the arts on Saturday. “The Majestic Theater, historically preserved, helps to continue the rich history of the performing arts in the Anthracite Coal Region," said...
Oley Valley improving upon their strong start to the season with a shutout win
OLEY, Pa. - Oley Valley playing hosting to Daniel Boone on Tuesday night, the Lynx improving on their one loss record with a, 2-0 win over the Blazers. The Lynx not wasting much time to get on the board in this one. Nine minutes into the first period of play, Mia Woodward buries one into the back of the net off the centering pass.
Adam Sandler to perform at PPL Center
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Comedian Adam Sandler is making a stop in Allentown. He'll bring his unique brand of comedy and song to the PPL Center on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. The show is kicking off a 15-stop tour for Sandler. The Allentown performance will also kick off the season...
1 seriously injured after crash on American Parkway
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A person was seriously hurt after a crash in Allentown Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on American Parkway around 4 p.m., according to Allentown police. American Parkway was closed from Airport Road to Ironpigs Way as police investigated. One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening...
5 Berks fire companies given help to fight wildfires
HALIFAX TWP., Pa. — A handful of fire companies in Berks County are among more than 100 across Pennsylvania being awarded state funding to fight wildfires. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Tuesday that 122 volunteer fire companies in the state's rural areas will share in $762,414 in grants to pay for training and equipment directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.
Latino Restaurant Week to kick off
First-ever Latino Restaurant Week in Lehigh Valley to help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Although called a week, it will actually run for three. The first week is in Bethlehem.
Local parents concerned after app used in elementary schools is hacked
ALBURTIS, Pa. - It's a nightmare scenario for parents: an inappropriate photo sent by an unknown user to families and teachers on an app used by elementary schools around the country. East Penn School District in Lehigh County and Pennridge School District in Bucks County are among those in our...
Hamburg's balanced offensive attacked is leading the way
HAMBURG, Pa. - Hamburg off to a solid start in the early going, having suffered just one loss in the first three weeks of the season. The Hawks ready to hit the road for a test against Annville-Cleona. This will be the toughest challenge the Hawks have faced yet, and...
Developer retracts Upper Macungie warehouse proposal
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – A special exception hearing for a proposed warehouse scheduled before the Upper Macungie Township Zoning Hearing Board was rescinded by the applicant Wednesday night at the township building. The plan called for a 40,257-square-foot facility on roughly 3 acres at 121 Nestle Way and...
