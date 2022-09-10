ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Oley Valley improving upon their strong start to the season with a shutout win

OLEY, Pa. - Oley Valley playing hosting to Daniel Boone on Tuesday night, the Lynx improving on their one loss record with a, 2-0 win over the Blazers. The Lynx not wasting much time to get on the board in this one. Nine minutes into the first period of play, Mia Woodward buries one into the back of the net off the centering pass.
OLEY, PA
Parkland outduels Nazareth in overtime to remain undefeated

OREFIELD, Pa. - Top teams in the East Penn Conference going at it on the turf Tuesday night. Parkland handing Nazareth their first loss of the season, 2-1 The Trojans fell behind early before scoring two unanswered goals to claim the lead and the win. Zoey Emrick putting the Blue Eagles ahead early in this one.
NAZARETH, PA
Governor Mifflin knocks off rivals to claim the top spot in Berks I

SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Rivalry showdown on the pitch in Berks County, Governor Mifflin and Wilson West-Lawn. The Mustangs getting the better of their rivals with a 1-0 win. The Mustangs lone goal coming from a penalty kick in the second half, Ellie Leffler burying the shot home for the 1-0 lead. Taylor Koenig in net for the winners, a stonewall all night.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Hamburg's balanced offensive attacked is leading the way

HAMBURG, Pa. - Hamburg off to a solid start in the early going, having suffered just one loss in the first three weeks of the season. The Hawks ready to hit the road for a test against Annville-Cleona. This will be the toughest challenge the Hawks have faced yet, and...
HAMBURG, PA
Thousand-pound pumpkins: Oley Valley weighs in winners

OLEY, Pa. – The Oley Valley Community Fair held its pumpkin contest Wednesday. It came on the eve of the 75th annual fair on the Oley Fire Company Fairgrounds. Officials said they had 15 youth entries and 18 adult entries. A father-son duo took wins for both the junior...
OLEY, PA
Meet the tech entrepreneur turned developer investing it all in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - A new developer is investing all of his time and money into Easton. His projects range from historic mansions to prime real estate in Centre Square. Hagai Feiner started out as a tech entrepreneur in California, founding Access Networks, and then needed an East Coast location. His wife is from the Lehigh Valley.
EASTON, PA
Ed. secretary's back-to-school bus tour rolls into Reading

READING, Pa. — Reading Area Community College played host Thursday to a member of President Biden's cabinet. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona rolled into town on the second day of his two-day "Road to Success Back to School" bus tour across Pennsylvania. Cardona joined RACC's president, Susan Looney,...
READING, PA
Allentown's Amanda Seyfried wins 1st Emmy

Allentown's own "Mean Girl" Amanda Seyfried has won her first Emmy Award. The William Allen grad was named outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in "The Dropout." "It's a really nice feeling. Thanks Television Academy... and thanks for recognizing me among...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Keith Haring drawing goes for big bucks at auction

A Keith Haring drawing that was found on a wall of his childhood home in Kutztown sold for much more than was expected at auction Wednesday. The person who bought the small piece of art placed a winning bid of $143,750. It was expected to sell for as much as $50,000.
KUTZTOWN, PA
Latino Restaurant Week to kick off

First-ever Latino Restaurant Week in Lehigh Valley to help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Although called a week, it will actually run for three. The first week is in Bethlehem.
BETHLEHEM, PA
A look inside the historic Easton mansion being preserved, repurposed

EASTON, Pa. - A historic mansion in Easton is being preserved and repurposed into an apartment building. The project is being led by the tech entrepreneur-turned-developer 69 News first introduced you to Tuesday. "We're saying, 'hey, let's just freeze this in time,'" said Hagai Feiner, the president and owner of...
EASTON, PA
Investment in Reading rec areas 'biggest of its kind'

READING, Pa. — The symbolic signs of something new on the horizon took shape Tuesday in the shadow of recent violence. "This is gonna be a place to enjoy for years to come," said Reading Mayor Eddie Morán. "As far as the stabbing and whatnot, that's unfortunate," said...
READING, PA
Fire tears through home in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - Fire heavily damaged a home in Easton on Wednesday. It tore through a home in the 300 block of W. Wilkes-Barre Street on the city's South Side. The blaze was out by around 9 a.m., but firefighters were still checking for hot spots, said Northampton County dispatchers.
EASTON, PA
Berks man dies of complications from 2009 car accident

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died years after being injured in a car crash in Delaware. Duane Richard, 57, died Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The Hereford man died of complications of paraplegia from a crash...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
East Reading Pool could still become parking lot

READING, Pa. — The East Reading Pool, which hasn't seen a swimmer since 2015, could be transformed into a parking lot if the Reading Parking Authority gets the site. At Monday night's meeting, the Reading City Council discussed reintroducing an ordinance to transfer the property of the pool to the RPA.
READING, PA
5 Berks fire companies given help to fight wildfires

HALIFAX TWP., Pa. — A handful of fire companies in Berks County are among more than 100 across Pennsylvania being awarded state funding to fight wildfires. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Tuesday that 122 volunteer fire companies in the state's rural areas will share in $762,414 in grants to pay for training and equipment directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

