Perrysville, OH

Knox Pages

Centerburg Old Time Farming Festival returns this weekend

CENTERBURG — Centerburg is hosting another year of its old-time farming festival, filled with a parade, live bands, food contests and the chicken dance. The theme for this year's festival is "save our farmland," festival secretary Annamarie Smith said.
CENTERBURG, OH
Knox Pages

Poultry shows at Ashland Co. Fair cancelled due to avian flu

ASHLAND — The familiar clucking, pecking, and wing-flapping of farm birds will be missing from the upcoming Ashland County Fair after the fair board voted on Monday to cancel the poultry shows due to a local outbreak of avian flu. Last week, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) discovered...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon concludes first round of league play with loss to Lexington

MOUNT VERNON -- Lexington head coach Janelle Wyant won't lie: the first half of this season was more difficult than most. Her team had to practice in Clear Fork's gym for three weeks, then in the middle school gym while Lexington Local Schools completed the construction of its new junior/senior high school.
LEXINGTON, OH
Knox Pages

Karen S. Painter Frost

Karen S. Painter Frost, age 59, of Bladensburg, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at The Kobacker House in Columbus. To express a condolence to the family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. To plant a tree in memory of Karen Frost as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
BLADENSBURG, OH
Knox Pages

SAE start-up loan program geared toward local FFA members

LOUDONVILLE — Area FFA students planning for their SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience) projects are encouraged to apply for funding through the SAE Start-Up Loan program to help with the costs associated with these projects. SAE’s are a time-honored part of agricultural education curriculum and help students develop agribusiness skills and leadership abilities.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Vaccine for flu and bivalent booster offered Oct. 1 at drive-thru clinic

MOUNT VERNON -- To help stop the spread on the mutating COVID-19 virus and prepare for the upcoming flu season, Knox Public Health will conduct a drive-thru clinic offering both the seasonal flu shot and the COVID-19 bivalent booster. The two-for-one event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Knox County Fairgrounds.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

John “Jack” Welch

John “Jack” Welch, age 92, of Howard, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Friday, September 9, 2022. The Snyder Funeral Home - Lasater Chapel is handling the services for the Welch family. To plant a tree in memory of John Welch as a living tribute,...
HOWARD, OH
Knox Pages

Arthur L. Walkden

Arthur L. Walkden, age 81, of Butler, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at The Inn at Ashland Woods. To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Walkden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
BUTLER, OH
Knox Pages

Loudonville-Perrysville school board approves 2 union agreements

LOUDONVILLE — The Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village Schools Board of Education approved two union agreements with its teachers and its public school employees on Monday. The new deals are with the Loudonville-Perrysville Education Association (LPEA) and the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE), who represent the district's teachers and...
LOUDONVILLE, OH

