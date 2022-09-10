Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
Centerburg Old Time Farming Festival returns this weekend
CENTERBURG — Centerburg is hosting another year of its old-time farming festival, filled with a parade, live bands, food contests and the chicken dance. The theme for this year's festival is "save our farmland," festival secretary Annamarie Smith said.
Knox Pages
North central Ohio mountain biker becomes fastest American woman on E-MTB
ASHLAND — A Mansfield woman became the fastest woman on an electric mountain bike in the U.S. in late August. Ashley Hendershot, 34, finished 10th in the UCI World E-MTB Championship Race held in Les Gets, France on Aug. 26.
Knox Pages
Poultry shows at Ashland Co. Fair cancelled due to avian flu
ASHLAND — The familiar clucking, pecking, and wing-flapping of farm birds will be missing from the upcoming Ashland County Fair after the fair board voted on Monday to cancel the poultry shows due to a local outbreak of avian flu. Last week, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) discovered...
Knox Pages
Clear Fork's high-scoring win over River Valley key to MOAC race
SHELBY -- The midway point of the 2022 season is almost here. Before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s take a look back at some of the top team and individual performances from all over Ohio.
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon concludes first round of league play with loss to Lexington
MOUNT VERNON -- Lexington head coach Janelle Wyant won't lie: the first half of this season was more difficult than most. Her team had to practice in Clear Fork's gym for three weeks, then in the middle school gym while Lexington Local Schools completed the construction of its new junior/senior high school.
Knox Pages
YMCA announces new $15 million indoor sports center to be built off I-71 in Richland County
MANSFIELD — Cristen Gilbert, CEO of the YMCA of North Central Ohio, thinks it’s important for all children to get the opportunity to play sports.
Knox Pages
Karen S. Painter Frost
Karen S. Painter Frost, age 59, of Bladensburg, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at The Kobacker House in Columbus. To express a condolence to the family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. To plant a tree in memory of Karen Frost as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Knox Pages
Nolan's Sidewalk Service: Bellville 6-year-old raising money for dirt bike
BELLVILLE -- Nolan Liberti is proof that you're never to young to start working towards your dream. The 6-year-old Bellville resident recently launched Nolan's Sidewalk Service to raise funds for his very own dirt bike.
Knox Pages
Mental Health & Recovery for Licking & Knox Counties Board Meeting
MHR will hold their monthly Board Meeting on Thursday September 15, 2022 at 5:00 PM at the Licking County ESC, 621 Mt. Vernon Road, Room 151A, Newark, OH 43055. This meeting is free and open to the public.
Knox Pages
SAE start-up loan program geared toward local FFA members
LOUDONVILLE — Area FFA students planning for their SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience) projects are encouraged to apply for funding through the SAE Start-Up Loan program to help with the costs associated with these projects. SAE’s are a time-honored part of agricultural education curriculum and help students develop agribusiness skills and leadership abilities.
Knox Pages
Vaccine for flu and bivalent booster offered Oct. 1 at drive-thru clinic
MOUNT VERNON -- To help stop the spread on the mutating COVID-19 virus and prepare for the upcoming flu season, Knox Public Health will conduct a drive-thru clinic offering both the seasonal flu shot and the COVID-19 bivalent booster. The two-for-one event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Knox County Fairgrounds.
Knox Pages
John “Jack” Welch
John “Jack” Welch, age 92, of Howard, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Friday, September 9, 2022. The Snyder Funeral Home - Lasater Chapel is handling the services for the Welch family. To plant a tree in memory of John Welch as a living tribute,...
Knox Pages
Danville Law Reports Sept. 6-13
DANVILLE -- The following Danville Police reports were provided by Chief Daniel J. Weckesser for Sept. 6 through Sept 13.
Knox Pages
Arthur L. Walkden
Arthur L. Walkden, age 81, of Butler, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at The Inn at Ashland Woods. To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Walkden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Knox Pages
Knox County Sheriff's reports Sept. 9-14
MOUNT VERNON -- These are the Knox County Sheriff's reports filed by deputies from Sept. 6 to 14.
Knox Pages
Knox County Jail: Remodeling proposal could increase number of female cells
MOUNT VERNON — Knox County Sheriff David Shaffer said he's looking at options to increase the number of female jail cells for an increase in female inmates. "These changes would not increase the total capacity of the jail, but would rearrange dorm use and allow us to increase the number of females housed," Shaffer said.
Knox Pages
Loudonville-Perrysville school board approves 2 union agreements
LOUDONVILLE — The Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village Schools Board of Education approved two union agreements with its teachers and its public school employees on Monday. The new deals are with the Loudonville-Perrysville Education Association (LPEA) and the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE), who represent the district's teachers and...
