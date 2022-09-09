ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

SHIB Might Lose One Zero in Price; Key Pattern Seems to Be Forming

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 12

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Solana (SOL) Brings Surprises to Investors with 8% Rally, Beats Ethereum: Crypto Market Review, September 12

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

Cross Staking Protocol Reports Increased Payouts in Q3, 2022

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Hideaways#Bear Market#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment
u.today

Cardano Users Should Watch These Crucial Dates on Road to Vasil: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
SOFTWARE
u.today

SHIB Lead Dev Explains How Entire SHIB Supply Can Be Burned

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
u.today

SHIB, DOGE, LUNC: Here's Who New Crypto Memeking Is

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

Here's Why Cardano Is Undervalued by Crypto Market

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

Ripple Lawsuit: Two Things That May Impact Crypto Space in Near Future per Jeremy Hogan

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
LAW
u.today

DOGE, ADA, BTC Plunge as Nomura Predicts 100-Basis-Point Rate Hike

The largest cryptocurrencies have extended their losses, with the price of Bitcoin (BTC) slipping to the $20,600 level on the Bitstamp exchange. Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), XRP, and other altcoins have been hammered by Bitcoin’s renewed weakness. As reported by U.Today, cryptocurrencies dropped sharply lower earlier this Tuesday due...
BUSINESS
u.today

Ethereum Merge Is Just Hours Away, but ETH Price Remains in Red

According to a tweet posted by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum’s merge upgrade is now expected to take place in just hours from now. The event, which will mark the blockchain’s transition to proof-of-stake, has been the talk of the town for months. In a recent interview with...
MARKETS
u.today

The NAI Gets Listed On XT.COM

XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused global trading platform, will soon list the NAI token in its Main Zone with USDT and BTC pairing. Trading of the token will be open to the users from 12th September 2022 at 07:00 (UTC). Users are welcome to trade NAI/USDT and NAI/BTC effortlessly.
MARKETS
u.today

Ether Options Launched by CME Group

Chicago-based derivatives trading giant CME Group has announced the launch of Ethereum options. According to Tim McCourt, global head of equity and FX products, the new product was launched due to rapidly growing interest in Ethereum options. Ethereum options will make it possible for traders to manage their exposure ahead...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

Cardano Records Five Times as Many Projects Building in Months: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Ethereum Merge in Less Than 24 Hours, But ETH's Price Performance Is Depressing: Crypto Market Review, September 14

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

Shiba Inu Enters Stalemate, Here's When It Might End

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy