Colorado Springs, CO

Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the conservative politician’s latest stunt. DeSantis — a frequent target on The View — is under fire this morning after sending two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. While he’s received flack online, he also provoked plenty of ire around the Hot Topics table. Goldberg introduced the topic and began by condemning DeSantis for “playing” with people for the sake of politics. “I get they’re trying to make a point. But these are people you’re playing with,” she said. “These are real, live people with children, and older people,...
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

California governor opposes tax on rich in statewide TV ad

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a new tax on rich people that would pay for more electric vehicles in the nation's most populous state, warning in a new statewide TV ad that a measure on the ballot this November won't help the environment but is instead “one company's cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer subsidy.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Reparations advocates ask California governor to veto bill

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A community organization that pushed to create the first-in-the-nation African American reparations task force in California is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto legislation extending the deadline for the committee to complete its work. The Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
960 The Ref

Declassified report shows US predictions of IS group threat

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials predicted two years ago that the Islamic State group would likely regain much of its former strength and global influence, particularly if American and other Western forces reduced their role in countering the extremist movement, according to a newly declassified report.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

UN member states may allow Zelensky to speak by video

UN member states will vote Friday on making an exception to allow Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to address next week's General Assembly by video, according to diplomatic sources. Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February, the Ukrainian president has made several video addresses to the members of the Security Council. 
WORLD
The Associated Press

Infowars rep returns to stand in Sandy Hook hoax trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A representative for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars brand returned to the witness stand Thursday for questions about how Jones pushed lies that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax as his companies grew more successful. Brittany Paz, a Connecticut lawyer hired by Jones to testify about his companies’ workings, acknowledged that Jones’ show, website and social media platforms spread falsehoods about the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, that killed 20 first graders and six educators. On Thursday, she went over company emails and videos from Jones’ Infowars web show that showed the host and guests claiming the massacre was staged. “He said, ‘Folks, they staged Aurora, they staged Sandy Hook, the evidence is overwhelming.’ Do you remember that?” plaintiffs lawyer Christopher Mattei said, quoting Jones.
NEWTOWN, CT

