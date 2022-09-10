WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A representative for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars brand returned to the witness stand Thursday for questions about how Jones pushed lies that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax as his companies grew more successful. Brittany Paz, a Connecticut lawyer hired by Jones to testify about his companies’ workings, acknowledged that Jones’ show, website and social media platforms spread falsehoods about the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, that killed 20 first graders and six educators. On Thursday, she went over company emails and videos from Jones’ Infowars web show that showed the host and guests claiming the massacre was staged. “He said, ‘Folks, they staged Aurora, they staged Sandy Hook, the evidence is overwhelming.’ Do you remember that?” plaintiffs lawyer Christopher Mattei said, quoting Jones.

NEWTOWN, CT ・ 26 MINUTES AGO