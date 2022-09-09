Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Five Weeks In, Downtown Santa Barbara’s Tiny-Home Village a Quiet Success
When Jeff Gaddess went home at night during the height of the heat wave, he said his house was 94 degrees inside. But the people living in the temporary village of 33 tiny homes that just popped up on the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street that Gaddess manages enjoy a steady stream of air-conditioned air blowing within the four prefab walls of their individualized cabins. When these pop-up homes were first announced as a response to chronic homelessness, there was some skepticism about the AC, perceived not just as an extravagance but unnecessary one given Santa Barbara’s notoriously mild weather. But as the DignityMoves tiny-home village enters its fifth week of full occupancy, it’s made a huge difference. “It’s been so important,” Gaddess exclaimed.
santabarbaraca.gov
Understanding Santa Barbara's Historic Resource Guidelines
Do you ever wonder how the City of Santa Barbara helps preserve Santa Barbara’s rich architectural history? In 2021, The Santa Barbara City Council amended the Historic Resource Ordinance and adopted updated Historic Resource Design Guidelines, cementing the City’s recognition of the importance of protecting historic resources, and supporting decision-making, that will ensure the continued maintenance, preservation, and enhancement of these resources. Please attend this Zoom panel presentation and discussion to learn about the policies that our City has put in place to protect and cherish our unique heritage. Panelists will explore our community’s architectural history, the current state of preservation at the City, and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Learn how architects, historians, and community leaders are currently working together to preserve the past while forging a path to meet our community’s current and future needs.
santabarbaraca.gov
Prioritizing the Preservation of Black Legacies in Santa Barbara
Upcoming Lecture: Wednesday, October 19th at 5:30PM in the MLK Room at the East Side Library. Sojourner Kincaid Rolle, of Healing Justice Santa Barbara and Nicole Hernandez, Architectural Historian will lead a discussion of the recently completed African American/Black Historic Context Statement. The project demonstrates how the built history of a community plays a role in helping uplift African-American and Black people today. A unique collaboration of social justice leaders and historic preservation specialists in Santa Barbara compiled Santa Barbara’s African American/Black history, one overlooked for decades. The historic context statement examines the history of Santa Barbara’s African American and Black community through historic buildings. It identifies buildings and sites important to the community that can now be designated and protected as historic resources. The lecture will highlight the many contributions of African American and Black people in Santa Barbara, beginning in the Spanish and Mexican periods through the postwar fight for civil rights.
santabarbaraca.gov
Christopher Hastert Named Airport Director
The City has named Christopher Hastert as Airport Director for the Santa Barbara Airport. Mr. Hastert’s appointment was confirmed during the September 13, 2022 City Council meeting. Mr. Hastert comes to the Airport with more than 30 years of airport and airport management experience, including military aviation experience. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
santabarbaraca.gov
Volunteer Trail Maintenance on National Public Lands Day
Join the Parks and Recreation Department for a day of trail maintenance on September 24 to celebrate National Public Lands Day. Volunteers will work on San Ysidro and McMenemy Trails before enjoying a free lunch at Manning Park. RSVPs are required for this event. For RSVP information, read more here.
santabarbaraca.gov
Celebrate Santa Barbara’s 23rd Annual Creek Week
This year’s Creek Week celebration takes place September 17 – 24. Creek Week is an annual opportunity for community members to learn more about our local creeks, watersheds, and the ocean through a series of fun and educational events. Creek Week will kick off on Saturday, September 17 with Coastal Cleanup Day, when community members can join choose from over 25 beach and creek locations Countywide to volunteer their time cleaning up our local beaches.
Lompoc Record
Boutique resort in Vandenberg Village eyes December soft opening
Village Inn resort is seeking local vintage memorabilia, specifically images of Lompoc's main streets during the 50s or 60s. Donated items will grace the walls of the resort restaurant, bar and hotel rooms. To inquire or donate, contact Dave Jaskolski at dave@vcscafe.com. Renovations on a 7-acre historic hotel in Vandenberg...
Lompoc area sees economic boost from scheduled rocket launches
Businesses in and around the Lompoc Valley saw a large uptick in customers as people came to the area from out of town, even out of state to see the rocket launch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Noozhawk
2977 La Combadura Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Where Mission Canyon meets San Roque this inviting and bright 2 bed/1 bath + Bonus room home offers architectural character and a convenient location. In addition to its desirable location, highlights of this home include natural light, a size-able kitchen, a vaulted ceiling bonus room, a walk-in closet, a spacious front and side yard, and curb appeal. The unique upstairs bonus room could easily be utilized as the third bedroom, a spacious home office, or hobby room. An alluring 1700 square feet in total, a boasting wood burning fireplace in the living room, hardwood flooring throughout the main level of the home, and nestled nearby the famous Santa Barbara Mission, SB Botanical Gardens and several hiking trails.
Ventura County Reporter
Tensions rise over Ventura’s General Plan
Downtown Ventura jewelry store owner Debbie Fox created quite a stir with a website she helped launch last month that raised questions about the General Plan update under development by Ventura city officials. The website titled “Preserve Downtown Ventura” included an animation showing boxy, six-story buildings sprouting on the tops...
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Poop Water’ Floated as Solution to Santa Barbara County’s Water Woes
A fascinating if dismal report of the state of Santa Barbara County aquifers went to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, prompting an odd “poop-fest” of a discussion of toilet-to-tap options, which are technically called “indirect potable reuse.”. The yearly report showed charts spanning decades of groundwater-level...
pacbiztimes.com
UCSB, Cal Poly, CLU all crack top 10 on U.S. News lists
The tri-county region is home to one of the 10 best public universities in the nation and two of the 10 best regional universities in the West, at least according to the new U.S. News & World Report “Best Colleges” rankings. UC Santa Barbara was seventh among public...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kclu.org
Meeting set to update community on cleanup plans for massive toxic waste site in Ventura County
The South Coast is home to a massive, yet largely forgotten toxic waste site. Thursday night, a public meeting will take place in Oxnard to update the community on cleanup planning. For nearly four decades, Halaco Engineering operated a metal recycling facility on about 40 acres of land near Oxnard’s...
Structure fire in 3000 Block of Orcutt Road in Santa Maria Monday night
A structure fire was reported at 3239 Orcutt Rd in Santa Maria at 8:40 p.m. Monday night. The post Structure fire in 3000 Block of Orcutt Road in Santa Maria Monday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Spectators traveled to Lompoc in hopes of witnessing a rocket launch
Firefly’s second launch attempt was scrubbed after two launch attempts during the four-hour launch window.
Noozhawk
Investigators Note Normalcy, Extreme Violence for MS-13 Gang Crimes in Santa Maria Valley
Waking up early because they worked in broccoli fields, the young men seemingly led normal lives — except for the fact that they hunted and executed rival and perceived rival gang members. They led such normal lives that the police wiretap operations actually paused for hours overnight because members...
Active shooter hoaxes prompt lockdowns at 4 California high schools; no threats found
Lancaster High School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after reports of a person on campus with a gun – a report that was later deemed a hoax. The school, located at 44701 32nd Street, was placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. and aerial video from Sky5 showed a large police presence at the school. Law enforcement […]
Santa Barbara Independent
Support the Friendship Paddle for Chris Potter
This Sunday, when you see hundreds of paddlers splashing onto the beach outside of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club, you’ll be witnessing the 20th anniversary of one of the most physically grueling, psychologically challenging, and financially ambitious fundraisers on the planet. This is the Friendship Paddle, and the effort’s 2022 beneficiary is the renowned plein air artist Chris Potter, who is fighting a rare and aggressive cancer around his lungs.
The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼
The Central Coast received a small amount of rain over the weekend — not enough to ease fire season. The post The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Heal the Ocean Rallies to Remove Washed Ashore Boat Near Stearns Wharf
Harry finally made contact with earthlings. Patriot is coming down to empty the oil, gas etc. Borgatello coming at 6 am tomorrow to crunch it up. Harry met the owner. No insurance. He paid $20K for the boat (which is what HTO is prepared to pay Borgatello). This is the...
Comments / 0