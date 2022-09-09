Do you ever wonder how the City of Santa Barbara helps preserve Santa Barbara’s rich architectural history? In 2021, The Santa Barbara City Council amended the Historic Resource Ordinance and adopted updated Historic Resource Design Guidelines, cementing the City’s recognition of the importance of protecting historic resources, and supporting decision-making, that will ensure the continued maintenance, preservation, and enhancement of these resources. Please attend this Zoom panel presentation and discussion to learn about the policies that our City has put in place to protect and cherish our unique heritage. Panelists will explore our community’s architectural history, the current state of preservation at the City, and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Learn how architects, historians, and community leaders are currently working together to preserve the past while forging a path to meet our community’s current and future needs.

