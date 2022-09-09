ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Five Weeks In, Downtown Santa Barbara’s Tiny-Home Village a Quiet Success

When Jeff Gaddess went home at night during the height of the heat wave, he said his house was 94 degrees inside. But the people living in the temporary village of 33 tiny homes that just popped up on the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street that Gaddess manages enjoy a steady stream of air-conditioned air blowing within the four prefab walls of their individualized cabins. When these pop-up homes were first announced as a response to chronic homelessness, there was some skepticism about the AC, perceived not just as an extravagance but unnecessary one given Santa Barbara’s notoriously mild weather. But as the DignityMoves tiny-home village enters its fifth week of full occupancy, it’s made a huge difference. “It’s been so important,” Gaddess exclaimed.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
santabarbaraca.gov

Understanding Santa Barbara's Historic Resource Guidelines

Do you ever wonder how the City of Santa Barbara helps preserve Santa Barbara’s rich architectural history? In 2021, The Santa Barbara City Council amended the Historic Resource Ordinance and adopted updated Historic Resource Design Guidelines, cementing the City’s recognition of the importance of protecting historic resources, and supporting decision-making, that will ensure the continued maintenance, preservation, and enhancement of these resources. Please attend this Zoom panel presentation and discussion to learn about the policies that our City has put in place to protect and cherish our unique heritage. Panelists will explore our community’s architectural history, the current state of preservation at the City, and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Learn how architects, historians, and community leaders are currently working together to preserve the past while forging a path to meet our community’s current and future needs.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
santabarbaraca.gov

Prioritizing the Preservation of Black Legacies in Santa Barbara

Upcoming Lecture: Wednesday, October 19th at 5:30PM in the MLK Room at the East Side Library. Sojourner Kincaid Rolle, of Healing Justice Santa Barbara and Nicole Hernandez, Architectural Historian will lead a discussion of the recently completed African American/Black Historic Context Statement. The project demonstrates how the built history of a community plays a role in helping uplift African-American and Black people today. A unique collaboration of social justice leaders and historic preservation specialists in Santa Barbara compiled Santa Barbara’s African American/Black history, one overlooked for decades. The historic context statement examines the history of Santa Barbara’s African American and Black community through historic buildings. It identifies buildings and sites important to the community that can now be designated and protected as historic resources. The lecture will highlight the many contributions of African American and Black people in Santa Barbara, beginning in the Spanish and Mexican periods through the postwar fight for civil rights.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
santabarbaraca.gov

Christopher Hastert Named Airport Director

The City has named Christopher Hastert as Airport Director for the Santa Barbara Airport. Mr. Hastert’s appointment was confirmed during the September 13, 2022 City Council meeting. Mr. Hastert comes to the Airport with more than 30 years of airport and airport management experience, including military aviation experience. He...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Commerce, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
santabarbaraca.gov

Volunteer Trail Maintenance on National Public Lands Day

Join the Parks and Recreation Department for a day of trail maintenance on September 24 to celebrate National Public Lands Day. Volunteers will work on San Ysidro and McMenemy Trails before enjoying a free lunch at Manning Park. RSVPs are required for this event. For RSVP information, read more here.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
santabarbaraca.gov

Celebrate Santa Barbara’s 23rd Annual Creek Week

This year’s Creek Week celebration takes place September 17 – 24. Creek Week is an annual opportunity for community members to learn more about our local creeks, watersheds, and the ocean through a series of fun and educational events. Creek Week will kick off on Saturday, September 17 with Coastal Cleanup Day, when community members can join choose from over 25 beach and creek locations Countywide to volunteer their time cleaning up our local beaches.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Boutique resort in Vandenberg Village eyes December soft opening

Village Inn resort is seeking local vintage memorabilia, specifically images of Lompoc's main streets during the 50s or 60s. Donated items will grace the walls of the resort restaurant, bar and hotel rooms. To inquire or donate, contact Dave Jaskolski at dave@vcscafe.com. Renovations on a 7-acre historic hotel in Vandenberg...
VANDENBERG VILLAGE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fairs#Job Center#State Street#The State Street Job Fair#Canon Perdido#Spanish
Noozhawk

2977 La Combadura Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Where Mission Canyon meets San Roque this inviting and bright 2 bed/1 bath + Bonus room home offers architectural character and a convenient location. In addition to its desirable location, highlights of this home include natural light, a size-able kitchen, a vaulted ceiling bonus room, a walk-in closet, a spacious front and side yard, and curb appeal. The unique upstairs bonus room could easily be utilized as the third bedroom, a spacious home office, or hobby room. An alluring 1700 square feet in total, a boasting wood burning fireplace in the living room, hardwood flooring throughout the main level of the home, and nestled nearby the famous Santa Barbara Mission, SB Botanical Gardens and several hiking trails.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Tensions rise over Ventura’s General Plan

Downtown Ventura jewelry store owner Debbie Fox created quite a stir with a website she helped launch last month that raised questions about the General Plan update under development by Ventura city officials. The website titled “Preserve Downtown Ventura” included an animation showing boxy, six-story buildings sprouting on the tops...
VENTURA, CA
pacbiztimes.com

UCSB, Cal Poly, CLU all crack top 10 on U.S. News lists

The tri-county region is home to one of the 10 best public universities in the nation and two of the 10 best regional universities in the West, at least according to the new U.S. News & World Report “Best Colleges” rankings. UC Santa Barbara was seventh among public...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Santa Barbara Independent

Support the Friendship Paddle for Chris Potter

This Sunday, when you see hundreds of paddlers splashing onto the beach outside of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club, you’ll be witnessing the 20th anniversary of one of the most physically grueling, psychologically challenging, and financially ambitious fundraisers on the planet. This is the Friendship Paddle, and the effort’s 2022 beneficiary is the renowned plein air artist Chris Potter, who is fighting a rare and aggressive cancer around his lungs.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy