How SBLive's Top 25 Minnesota high school football teams fared in week 2

1. Lakeville South (1-0)

Defeated Lakeville North 34-0.

Carson Hansen rushed 21 times for 252 yards in the rivalry game.

Photo by Jeff Lawler

2. Maple Grove (1-0)

Defeated Totino-Grace 45-7.

Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

3. Eden Prairie (1-0)

Defeated Farmington 51-7.

4. Shakopee (1-0)

Lost to Prior Lake 24-16

The game was tied 10-10, and Prior Lake took a 17-10 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jason Green. Shakopee's Jadon Hellerud scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, but Shakopee missed the PAT. Prior Lake's returned Jake Fier the ensuing kickoff 90-yards for a 24-16 lead and ultimately the win.

5. Wayzata (1-0)

Lost to Champlin Park 14-12.

6. Rosemount (1-0)

Defeated Edina 17-10.

Rosemount lead 17-0 after three quarters. Edina challenged in the fourth quarter but it wasn't enough to defeat the Irish.

7. Stillwater (1-0)

Defeated East Ridge 45-17.

Max Shikenjanski threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another in the victory.

8. Lakeville North (1-0)

Lost to Lakeville South 34-0.

9. Minnetonka (1-0)

Defeated Blaine 21-14.

Photo by Mark Bloom

10. Woodbury (1-0)

Defeated Eastview 31-13.

George Bjellos completed 6-of-9 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

11. Prior Lake (1-0)

Defeated Shakopee 24-16.

12. Farmington (1-0)

Lost to Eden Prairie 51-7.

13. Mankato West (1-0)

Deafted New Prague 49-14.

14. Forest Lake (1-0)

Defeated Anoka 35-29.

Running back Leyton Patzer rushed 27 times for 163 yards and three touchdowns, and Keagan Zeidler added 86 yards on 18 attempts as Forest Lake totaled 354 yards on the ground.

15. Centennial (0-1)

Defeated 17-6 St. Michael-Albertville.

16. St. Thomas Academy (1-0)

Defeated Two Rivers 51-0

Running back Savion Hart scored three touchdowns, including one on a 40-yard run.

Photo by Jeff Lawler

17. Mahtomedi (1-0)

Defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 33-17.

Mahtomedi running back Cody Bohmert rushed for five touchdowns in the win.

18. Chaska (1-0)

Lost to Chanhassen 17-16.

Maxwell Woods rushed for a 36-yard touchdown to give Chanhassen a 17-7 lead with 10 minutes remaining in the game. Chaska quarterback Jamarrius Courtney threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to three, but Chaska could only force a safety the rest of the game.

19. Blaine (1-0)

Lost to Minnetonka 21-14.

20. Andover (1-0)

Lost to Elk River 67-35.

Elk River totaled 621 rushing yards in the game.

21. St. Michael-Albertville (0-1)

Lost to Centennial 17-6.

22. East Ridge (0-1)

Lost to Stillwater 45-17.

23. Hutchinson (2-0)

Defeated Willmar 44-0.

24. Totino-Grace (1-0)

Lost to 45-7 Maple Grove.

25. Byron (1-0)

Defeated Faribault 21-20.