ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

How SBLive's Top 25 Minnesota high school football teams fared in week 2

By Jack Butler
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ty6dz_0hpeF0dz00

Check out scores from around Minnesota here .

1. Lakeville South (1-0)

Defeated Lakeville North 34-0.

Carson Hansen rushed 21 times for 252 yards in the rivalry game.

Check out our observations and photos from the game here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUjYj_0hpeF0dz00
Photo by Jeff Lawler

2. Maple Grove (1-0)

Defeated Totino-Grace 45-7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AAaCS_0hpeF0dz00
Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

3. Eden Prairie (1-0)

Defeated Farmington 51-7.

4. Shakopee (1-0)

Lost to Prior Lake 24-16

The game was tied 10-10, and Prior Lake took a 17-10 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jason Green. Shakopee's Jadon Hellerud scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, but Shakopee missed the PAT. Prior Lake's returned Jake Fier the ensuing kickoff 90-yards for a 24-16 lead and ultimately the win.

5. Wayzata (1-0)

Lost to Champlin Park 14-12.

6. Rosemount (1-0)

Defeated Edina 17-10.

Rosemount lead 17-0 after three quarters. Edina challenged in the fourth quarter but it wasn't enough to defeat the Irish.

7. Stillwater (1-0)

Defeated East Ridge 45-17.

Max Shikenjanski threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another in the victory.

8. Lakeville North (1-0)

Lost to Lakeville South 34-0.

Check out our observations and photos from the game here.

9. Minnetonka (1-0)

Defeated Blaine 21-14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RD8fn_0hpeF0dz00
Photo by Mark Bloom

10. Woodbury (1-0)

Defeated Eastview 31-13.

George Bjellos completed 6-of-9 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

11. Prior Lake (1-0)

Defeated Shakopee 24-16.

12. Farmington (1-0)

Lost to Eden Prairie 51-7.

13. Mankato West (1-0)

Deafted New Prague 49-14.

14. Forest Lake (1-0)

Defeated Anoka 35-29.

Running back Leyton Patzer rushed 27 times for 163 yards and three touchdowns, and Keagan Zeidler added 86 yards on 18 attempts as Forest Lake totaled 354 yards on the ground.

15. Centennial (0-1)

Defeated 17-6 St. Michael-Albertville.

16. St. Thomas Academy (1-0)

Defeated Two Rivers 51-0

Running back Savion Hart scored three touchdowns, including one on a 40-yard run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Rv3z_0hpeF0dz00
Photo by Jeff Lawler

17. Mahtomedi (1-0)

Defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 33-17.

Mahtomedi running back Cody Bohmert rushed for five touchdowns in the win.

18. Chaska (1-0)

Lost to Chanhassen 17-16.

Maxwell Woods rushed for a 36-yard touchdown to give Chanhassen a 17-7 lead with 10 minutes remaining in the game. Chaska quarterback Jamarrius Courtney threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to three, but Chaska could only force a safety the rest of the game.

19. Blaine (1-0)

Lost to Minnetonka 21-14.

20. Andover (1-0)

Lost to Elk River 67-35.

Elk River totaled 621 rushing yards in the game.

21. St. Michael-Albertville (0-1)

Lost to Centennial 17-6.

22. East Ridge (0-1)

Lost to Stillwater 45-17.

23. Hutchinson (2-0)

Defeated Willmar 44-0.

24. Totino-Grace (1-0)

Lost to 45-7 Maple Grove.

25. Byron (1-0)

Defeated Faribault 21-20.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Eden Prairie, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Farmington, MN
City
Edina, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Woodbury, MN
City
Chaska, MN
City
Shakopee, MN
City
Blaine, MN
City
Wayzata, MN
City
Stillwater, MN
City
Forest Lake, MN
City
Chanhassen, MN
City
Minnetonka, MN
City
Rosemount, MN
City
Andover, MN
City
Elk River, MN
Scorebook Live

8-man Arkansas high school football report (Week 3)

By Kyle Sutherland Another headliner game was called early due to weather for the second straight week, while some teams suffered their first loss of the season and others triumphed to their first win. As conference races heat up, we can expect another competitive week with eight games on the ...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Minnesota River#Football Teams#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sblive#Totino Grace#Champlin Park#Irish#Lakeville South
Bring Me The News

13 Minnesota colleges ranked among best in the U.S.

A Minnesota college has made the top 10 list of best national liberal arts colleges in the country. According to the U.S. News and World Report, Carleton College in Northfield was the top-ranked national liberal arts college in the state, and ranked 6th overall nationally out of 220 liberal arts colleges – a rise of 3 places from last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Two Professional Fisherman Fined by Minnesota DNR

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says using two lines while fishing is not allowed and issued citations to Bass Pro Tour anglers Jacob Wheeler and Alton Jones, Jr. for the usage during a event this week at Mille Lacs Lake. Wheeler captured the Angler of the Year award...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Sasquatch 107.7

Are Radar Detectors Legal In Minnesota?

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says motorists will see a "significant state patrol" presence on highways around the state through the end of the year. The beefed-up patrol will target aggressive drivers and speeders as part of the Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) program. The smartest way to...
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota

There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
MINNESOTA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy