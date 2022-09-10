Read full article on original website
Post Register
120th EISF comes to an eventful close
BLACKFOOT — Despite high temperatures through most of the Eastern Idaho State Fair, another year of big attendance numbers are expected for the 120th anniversary of the event which came to a close Saturday night with the September Slam demolition derby. “The only thing hotter than the weather during...
eastidahonews.com
New bike park to open in Idaho Falls this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – A new bike park will be unveiled in Idaho Falls this weekend. Idaho Mountain Trading will officially open the Gem Lake Bike Park at 2761 West 49th South this Saturday, Sept. 17 during a social at 5 p.m. Developing the 25-acre property into a bike park...
Post Register
Carlson, Vernon
Vernon Carlson, 96, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 11, 2022, at his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was under the care of Brio Home Health and Hospice. Vernon was born August 8, 1926, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Joseph E Carlson and Althery Bright Carlson. He grew up and attended schools in Parker, Idaho, and graduated from South Fremont High School. He also attended the LDS Business College in Salt Lake City, Utah. He served as a Master Sergeant in the Army during World War II. On December 28, 1949, he married Colleen Beddes in the Idaho Falls Temple. Vernon and Colleen made their home in Shelley and Idaho Falls where Vernon worked as a Potato Buyer for RT French and Pillsbury. Colleen passed away in 2003. On July 5, 2004, he married Barbara Beddes in Shelley, Idaho. Vernon was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was also a voracious reader. Vernon is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Beddes Carlson of Idaho Falls, ID; children, Sidney Joe (Gaylene) Carlson of Goshen, ID, Linda (Scott) Perrenoud of Plano, ID, Christine (Karl) Grover of Shelley, ID, Vernon "Ted" (Kim) Carlson of Idaho Falls, ID, Glenda Lee "Brig" (Todd) Gray of Heber, UT, and Lee (Mike McFarland) Beddes of Salt Lake City, UT; sister, Zola (Gene) Rigby of Parker, ID; 23 grandchildren, 76 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents, first wife, Colleen Carlson, brothers, Russell Carlson, Neldon Carlson, Reed Carlson, and Grant Carlson, sisters, Ruth Hansen, and Ina Reyburn;, daughter, Susan Johnson, son, Bruce Beddes, grandson, Brian Beddes, and 2 great granddaughters. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by David B Bleak Post 93 and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Vernon 8/8/1926 - 9/11/2022Carlson.
Post Register
State trooper struck by car improving at local hospital
The Idaho State Police trooper critically injured when he was struck by a car last week is improving. Sgt. Mike Wendler is now able to speak and is breathing on his own at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was airlifted after being struck by a car on Thursday while directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome following a vehicle fire.
Idaho Has “Power House” Nachos, But Are They the Best in America?
Idaho is known for many things, and I’m learning that we’re actually home to some of the best food in the entire country, but how are we doing in the Nacho Department?. Turns out, one of Idaho’s restaurants made a national list for having some of the best nachos in America.
9 Idaho Restaurants Praised on National Television Have Sadly Closed
As the Treasure Valley painstakingly counts down to the premiere of the Bar Rescue episodes they shot earlier this summer, some of you wonder just how long they’ll last after their episode airs. While not officially confirmed by producers, social media tips lead us to believe that Season 9...
Portion of Cougar Island on Payette Lake sold by State of Idaho
EAGLE, Idaho — There is a new partial owner of Cougar Island located on Payette Lake near McCall. The island is visible in a popular spot of the lake, with a family leasing a part of the property. The island is owned by the state, but Idaho is looking to sell the land to maximize financial return.
KIVI-TV
Fire restrictions in place starting Sunday for Sawtooth North Zone
JEROME, Idaho — Wildfires continue to burn across Idaho which has prompted officials to put fire restrictions in place in order to reduce the risk of human-caused fires. The Sawtooth National forest service and the Idaho Department of Lands have initiated stage 1 fire restrictions on the Sawtooth National Forest portion of the Sawtooth North Zone, starting Sunday, Sept. 11.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly threatened woman with scissors
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened to stab a woman with a pair of scissors. The Idaho Falls Police Department was called to the residence after the victim said Kristian Mendoza-Hernandez, 18, was banging on the door to a room where the victim was hiding.
Post Register
Idaho Woman wins $60,000 on Big Spin
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two weeks ago, Melissa Gorham got the surprise of a lifetime when she bought four Idaho Lottery Big Spin tickets. One of the four tickets earned her the chance to visit Boise Towne Square and spin the Big Spin Wheel to claim the game’s fourth top prize.
As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
This Upcoming Fall Festival in Idaho Named One of the Best in USA
It takes about 8 hours to get from Central Washington to Sun Valley, Idaho, but if you love to travel for hours and hours or just need a memorable fall road trip, we think you might enjoy going to the Trailing of the Sheep Festival. The Trailing of the Sheep...
KTVB
Idaho forest fire update
The Moose Fire, Idaho's largest, has burned nearly 200 square miles northwest of Salmon. The Ross Fork Fire has evacuations in place for part of Sawtooths.
Idaho8.com
One more day of sunshine on Monday before the rain comes on Tuesday
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will be present across the entire region tonight with no chances of any rain showers. Hazy skies will continue across much of central ID and Magic Valley throughout the overnight hours. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 30's and 40's.
ksl.com
'Atrocious smell,' 'thousands of flies': Unsealed documents reveal more on Idaho funeral home
POCATELLO — New unsealed documents detail what investigators found as they entered Downard Funeral Home last September. Nearly one full year after a search of the funeral home, its director, 47-year-old Lance Robert Peck, is facing 63 misdemeanor charges. The Bannock County Prosecutor's Office is expected to file additional charges "in the future," according to a news release from the office.
Firefighters extinguish brush fire at Pocatello park
POCATELLO — Firefighters extinguished a brush fire at Sacajawea Park on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the park on the city’s west side. Firefighters responded and remained on the scene for about two hours knocking down the flames and then making sure all of the hot spots were out. There were no injuries or evacuations, but park-goers were told to stay away from the part of the park where the blaze was burning. The Pocatello Fire Department did not have an exact estimate on how many acres were scorched by the flames but described the fire as small. The cause of the blaze is undetermined, the Fire Department reported.
oilcity.news
Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely
CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
Post Register
A big cooling trend is just around the corner for Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — It was just a week ago that we were suffering with highs near 100 degrees. The only hope I had was that according to the calendar, something had to change, and it had to change soon. We had a total of 27 days with temperatures...
Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly choked woman in hotel shower
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with attempted strangulation after he was reportedly seen choking a woman in a hotel shower. According to the probable cause affidavit, Garrett Olsen, 34, choked the victim during a hotel stay in April. A case was filed in July and a warrant was issued in July. The warrant was quashed in August, and Olsen was never arrested, instead responding to a subpoena.
