ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Anthony, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

120th EISF comes to an eventful close

BLACKFOOT — Despite high temperatures through most of the Eastern Idaho State Fair, another year of big attendance numbers are expected for the 120th anniversary of the event which came to a close Saturday night with the September Slam demolition derby. “The only thing hotter than the weather during...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

New bike park to open in Idaho Falls this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – A new bike park will be unveiled in Idaho Falls this weekend. Idaho Mountain Trading will officially open the Gem Lake Bike Park at 2761 West 49th South this Saturday, Sept. 17 during a social at 5 p.m. Developing the 25-acre property into a bike park...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Carlson, Vernon

Vernon Carlson, 96, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 11, 2022, at his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was under the care of Brio Home Health and Hospice. Vernon was born August 8, 1926, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Joseph E Carlson and Althery Bright Carlson. He grew up and attended schools in Parker, Idaho, and graduated from South Fremont High School. He also attended the LDS Business College in Salt Lake City, Utah. He served as a Master Sergeant in the Army during World War II. On December 28, 1949, he married Colleen Beddes in the Idaho Falls Temple. Vernon and Colleen made their home in Shelley and Idaho Falls where Vernon worked as a Potato Buyer for RT French and Pillsbury. Colleen passed away in 2003. On July 5, 2004, he married Barbara Beddes in Shelley, Idaho. Vernon was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was also a voracious reader. Vernon is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Beddes Carlson of Idaho Falls, ID; children, Sidney Joe (Gaylene) Carlson of Goshen, ID, Linda (Scott) Perrenoud of Plano, ID, Christine (Karl) Grover of Shelley, ID, Vernon "Ted" (Kim) Carlson of Idaho Falls, ID, Glenda Lee "Brig" (Todd) Gray of Heber, UT, and Lee (Mike McFarland) Beddes of Salt Lake City, UT; sister, Zola (Gene) Rigby of Parker, ID; 23 grandchildren, 76 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents, first wife, Colleen Carlson, brothers, Russell Carlson, Neldon Carlson, Reed Carlson, and Grant Carlson, sisters, Ruth Hansen, and Ina Reyburn;, daughter, Susan Johnson, son, Bruce Beddes, grandson, Brian Beddes, and 2 great granddaughters. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by David B Bleak Post 93 and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Vernon 8/8/1926 - 9/11/2022Carlson.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

State trooper struck by car improving at local hospital

The Idaho State Police trooper critically injured when he was struck by a car last week is improving. Sgt. Mike Wendler is now able to speak and is breathing on his own at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was airlifted after being struck by a car on Thursday while directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome following a vehicle fire.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen, ID
Local
Idaho Football
Local
Idaho Education
City
Saint Anthony, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
KIVI-TV

Fire restrictions in place starting Sunday for Sawtooth North Zone

JEROME, Idaho — Wildfires continue to burn across Idaho which has prompted officials to put fire restrictions in place in order to reduce the risk of human-caused fires. The Sawtooth National forest service and the Idaho Department of Lands have initiated stage 1 fire restrictions on the Sawtooth National Forest portion of the Sawtooth North Zone, starting Sunday, Sept. 11.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Johnson
Post Register

Idaho Falls man reportedly threatened woman with scissors

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened to stab a woman with a pair of scissors. The Idaho Falls Police Department was called to the residence after the victim said Kristian Mendoza-Hernandez, 18, was banging on the door to a room where the victim was hiding.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Woman wins $60,000 on Big Spin

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two weeks ago, Melissa Gorham got the surprise of a lifetime when she bought four Idaho Lottery Big Spin tickets. One of the four tickets earned her the chance to visit Boise Towne Square and spin the Big Spin Wheel to claim the game’s fourth top prize.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception

While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Aberdeen Tigers
KTVB

Idaho forest fire update

The Moose Fire, Idaho's largest, has burned nearly 200 square miles northwest of Salmon. The Ross Fork Fire has evacuations in place for part of Sawtooths.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho8.com

One more day of sunshine on Monday before the rain comes on Tuesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will be present across the entire region tonight with no chances of any rain showers. Hazy skies will continue across much of central ID and Magic Valley throughout the overnight hours. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 30's and 40's.
IDAHO STATE
ksl.com

'Atrocious smell,' 'thousands of flies': Unsealed documents reveal more on Idaho funeral home

POCATELLO — New unsealed documents detail what investigators found as they entered Downard Funeral Home last September. Nearly one full year after a search of the funeral home, its director, 47-year-old Lance Robert Peck, is facing 63 misdemeanor charges. The Bannock County Prosecutor's Office is expected to file additional charges "in the future," according to a news release from the office.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Firefighters extinguish brush fire at Pocatello park

POCATELLO — Firefighters extinguished a brush fire at Sacajawea Park on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the park on the city’s west side. Firefighters responded and remained on the scene for about two hours knocking down the flames and then making sure all of the hot spots were out. There were no injuries or evacuations, but park-goers were told to stay away from the part of the park where the blaze was burning. The Pocatello Fire Department did not have an exact estimate on how many acres were scorched by the flames but described the fire as small. The cause of the blaze is undetermined, the Fire Department reported.
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
oilcity.news

Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely

CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
CASPER, WY
Post Register

A big cooling trend is just around the corner for Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — It was just a week ago that we were suffering with highs near 100 degrees. The only hope I had was that according to the calendar, something had to change, and it had to change soon. We had a total of 27 days with temperatures...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
KIMBERLY, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man reportedly choked woman in hotel shower

An Idaho Falls man has been charged with attempted strangulation after he was reportedly seen choking a woman in a hotel shower. According to the probable cause affidavit, Garrett Olsen, 34, choked the victim during a hotel stay in April. A case was filed in July and a warrant was issued in July. The warrant was quashed in August, and Olsen was never arrested, instead responding to a subpoena.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy